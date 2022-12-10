Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley delivers State of the City address
Flint, MI–Mayor Sheldon Neeley delivered his third State of the City address at the Capitol Theatre on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2022. Neeley said that the theme for his address was “from crisis to recovery.”. Since he was sworn in as mayor of Flint for his first term on...
Flint-area GM plants announce $270k in grants to local organizations
Flint, MI—Six Flint-area General Motors (GM) plants announced $270,000 of investment in Genesee County through grants to local organizations this year. According to a company press release, GM’s Community Impact Grant program aims to address local issues in communities across the company’s footprint, specifically supporting its corporate giving focus areas of climate equity, community development, STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) education, and vehicle and road safety.
UM-Flint presents strategies to increase new student enrollment
Flint, MI—Following years of decline in overall student enrollment, the University of Michigan-Flint is pushing forward with new recruitment goals and initiatives in a bid to turn the tide. On December 2, 2022, UM-Flint officials presented targets and strategies for recruitment at both the university’s undergraduate and graduate schools....
Future of two Flint-owned golf courses unclear as council waits on lease proposal
FLINT, MI -- It’s not clear what the future holds for two Flint-owned golf courses that the city hasn’t operated in-house since emergency managers started leasing them more than a decade ago. The City Council on Monday, Dec. 12, sent a proposed lease that would allow Flint City...
abc12.com
Flint water bill relief fund receives $1.5 million, increases assistance levels
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The water bill relief fund for Flint residents received an influx of funding as the Great Lakes Water Authority is increasing eligibility and assistance levels. The authority's Board of Directors approved transferring $1.5 million into the Water Residential Assistance Program, which helps low-income households with bill...
East Village Magazine
Flint’s “Gentle giant” – Commissioner Bryant “B.B” Nolden honored and remembered by Flint City Council
As Flint reels from the sudden and untimely death of County Commissioner and Berston Field House Director Bryant “B.B.” Nolden, the City Council honored his legacy through a resolution of condolence in Monday’s meeting.,. Councilperson Jerri Winfrey-Carter (Ward 5) brought the resolution forward and read it. “In...
Former Saginaw mayor's unusual will contained unusual and spiteful clause
Wellington R. Burt was a Michigan millionaire, who cut his immediate family from his willPhoto byWikimedia. Estate planning is an important, if unpleasant, part of life. It is suggested that people look at their plans at least once a year and update them when there are significant changes in life; such as divorce, the death of a loved one, or the birth of a child. The suggestion also works if there has been a fight within a family and the one leaving the estate would prefer to choose a new heir.
New members sworn in to Flint Board of Ed
Flint, MI—The family and friends of Flint’s newly elected school board members filled the auditorium of the Accelerated Learning Academy on Dec. 6, 2022. That night, the winning candidates of Flint Community Schools (FCS) Board’s recent election—Michael Clack, Terae King Jr., Claudia Perkins and Melody Relerford—were sworn into office by Judge Tabitha Marsh of the 67th District Court of Genesee County.
Former Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton lawyers up
Flint, MI–Former fire chief Raymond Barton has hired an attorney after alleging that he was fired from the Flint Fire Department for his statements following a May 28, 2022 house fire that claimed the lives of two children and led at least two firefighters to resign. The office of...
Dana Nessel: Keep Lee Chatfield records secret to avoid embarrassment
The criminal investigation into former House Speaker Lee Chatfield also involves other high level government officials, appointees and lobbyists, a lawyer in Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office has told an Ingham County judge. Assistant Attorney General Michael Frezza made the disclosure during a Nov. 21 court hearing, where he urged Ingham County Circuit Judge Wanda Stokes to shield records in the Chatfield case — which had already been ordered released by another judge — from public...
abc12.com
Funeral arrangements set for Genesee County commissioner, Berston director
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The public is invited to join in the fond farewell to Genesee County Commissioner and Berston Field House director Bryant Nolden. His family set funeral arrangements for the end of this week to honor a luminary in the Flint community. A community viewing will take place...
Bay City commissioners approve Independence Bridge rehab in lieu of replacement
BAY CITY, MI—Ten days away from the reopening of Bay City’s Liberty bridge, city commissioners have finalized language to go forward with a change in plans that would allow Independence Bridge to be rehabilitated rather than fully reconstructed. At a special 5 p.m. meeting on Monday, Dec. 12,...
How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?
We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
In Michigan’s Thumb, wind farm tax clawback would bankrupt schools
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI — The sword of Damocles hanging over Unionville-Sebewing Area Schools has Consumers Energy written all over it. The rural district of about 680 students in Tuscola County is facing down a financial abyss thanks to the state’s largest energy provider, which is attempting to claw back nearly $1.2 million in disputed tax revenues levied on wind power turbines.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Proposed expansion to military training airspace has Thumb-area residents concerned
A proposed expansion of military combat training airspace by the Michigan Air National Guard has some Thumb-area residents concerned. Bill Collins, Executive Director of the Thumb Land Conservancy, reminds Thumb residents that Wednesday, December 14th is the last day that people can file public comment regarding the proposed airspace expansion. Collins says the proposal is expected to be approved and implemented by late summer of 2023, and will expand and intensify military training airspace to an additional 1,633 nautical square miles–covering Huron, Tuscola and Sanilac Counties, extending as far south as the Port Sanilac area. Collins adds that a portion of the proposed training area in the Thumb would allow military aircraft to train as low as 500 feet above the ground.
Flint man’s May 2020 murder was result of internal gang dispute, defendant testifies
FLINT, MI – The murder of a 22-year-old Flint man whose body was found after more than a year after he was reported missing was an internal gang act, with one member of the Insane Spanish Cobras killing another, according to court testimony. Craig “CJ” Myott was shot in...
Genesee County parks boss wants to replace aging Bluebell Beach splash pad
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- One of the area’s first splash pads is showing its age, and county parks officials want to demolish and replace it with a new model at a cost of nearly $1 million. The Genesee County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to consider applying for a...
New $33.5 million development may be coming to downtown Flint
Flint, MI–A new mixed-use development including 50 residences, retail and office space and a new home for the YMCA of Greater Flint could soon be changing the downtown landscape. During a legislative committee meeting on Dec. 7, 2022, Flint City Council voted unanimously to consider a payment in lieu...
Flint water crisis charges dropped against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder
A Genesee County judge has ordered criminal charges dismissed against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder in connection with the Flint water crisis, according to a Bridge Magazine article. It’s the latest in a spate of dismissals after the Michigan Supreme Court ruled in June that Michigan improperly relied on a...
Carson City-Crystal Area schools closed due to illness
A Montcalm County school district is closing due to student illness.
Flint Beat
Flint, MI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
489K+
Views
ABOUT
http://flintbeat.com/feed/http://flintbeat.com/
Comments / 0