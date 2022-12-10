ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

5 of the best: The pick of Harry Kane’s international goals

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kzWuy_0jeMZaDV00

Harry Kane became England’s all-time joint leading goalscorer when he scored a penalty against France in the World Cup quarter-final.

Here, the PA news agency pick five of Kane’s most crucial international strikes after he joined Wayne Rooney on the 53-goal mark.

Start as you mean to go on…

March 28, 2015 and a Euro 2016 qualifier at home to Lithuania may not be the obvious starting point for Kane’s best goals – but it certainly showed that he was ready for international football.

Having started scoring regularly following his breakthrough into the Tottenham team, Kane was handed his Three Lions debut in the Wembley clash.

Named on the bench, Kane watched Wayne Rooney score his 47th England goal and Raheem Sterling his first before he was introduced for the former with 72 minutes gone.

He needed just 79 seconds to open his England account, a back-post header squirming in to cement a 4-0 win for Roy Hodgson’s side.

Captain fantastic

Handed the captain’s armband by Gareth Southgate ahead of a World Cup qualifier away to Scotland on June 17, 2017, Kane again showed he is the man for the big occasion.

The visitors took the lead as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain struck with just 20 minutes left on the clock.

But Hampden Park would become a cauldron of noise as Leigh Griffiths scored two free-kicks in the space of three minutes to turn the game on its head.

Cue Kane and his knack of knowing how to find the back of the net, volleying home a Sterling cross to the back post to draw England level at 2-2 in stoppage time for his sixth England goal.

From Russia with love

Kane claimed the World Cup Golden Boot after England’s run to the semi-final at Russia in 2018.

Two of his six goals came in the opening group stage game against Tunisia on June 18, 2018 on a surprisingly difficult evening for the Three Lions in Volgograd.

Having put England ahead in the 11th minute by turning home the rebound from a saved John Stones header, Kane had seemingly put Southgate’s side on course for three points.

But, after Ferjani Sassi’s penalty drew Tunisia level, England toiled in their attempts to find a winner until Kane headed home Harry Maguire’s knockdown in the first minute of added time to seal a 2-1 victory.

World Cup revenge

Just months on from their World Cup semi-final defeat to Croatia, England were hosting them in a crunch Nations League clash at Wembley.

One of the draws of the inaugural Nations League competition and the three-team group stage was that every match mattered.

So it proved on November 18, 2018 as Andrej Kramaric’s deflected opener just before the hour had England on course to be relegated to League B.

Instead, Jesse Lingard’s equaliser meant the Three Lions were safe, before Kane took centre stage again.

Having gone seven internationals without a goal, he slid in to turn home Ben Chilwell’s cross with just five minutes remaining.

The 2-1 win took England through to the first-ever Nations League finals, where they would go on to finish third.

On the rebound

Having drawn a blank in the Euro 2020 group stages, Kane came into form at just the right time for England.

He scored the second in a 2-0 win over Germany and followed up with a brace in the quarter-final success against Ukraine in Rome.

That set up a meeting with Denmark at Wembley on July 7, 2021, where Mikkel Damsgaard’s fine free-kick on the half-hour mark was cancelled out by Simon Kjaer’s own goal.

Kane drew a superb save out of Kasper Schmeichel in extra-time before England were awarded a penalty when Sterling was tripped inside the box.

Schmeichel pushed Kane’s penalty away, only for the skipper to react quickest to turn home the rebound and send England into their first major final in 55 years – where they would lose to Italy in a shoot-out.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Hugo Lloris backs Harry Kane to recover from World Cup penalty miss

Hugo Lloris is confident Tottenham team-mate Harry Kane will continue to shine for club and country following his costly penalty miss in England’s World Cup quarter-final defeat to France. Goalkeeper Lloris is preparing for a semi-final showdown with Morocco after watching Kane blaze a late spot-kick over his crossbar...
newschain

Mikel Arteta happy to welcome Ben White back to Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has no concerns over Ben White’s mindset as the defender prepares for a return to Premier League action. The 25-year-old defender joined up with the Gunners in Dubai having left England’s World Cup squad following an alleged bust-up with assistant Steve Holland. White did...
newschain

Belgium want ‘serial winner with experience in managing top players’ as new boss

Belgium have advertised the vacant manager’s job on its website as the search for Roberto Martinez’s replacement begins. The Royal Belgian Football Association’s profile for the new head coach is “a serial winner with an experience in managing top players. He knows how to win trophies in top competitions”.
newschain

Murderer bragged to inmates about killing wife, first public parole hearing told

A murderer who has never revealed where he hid his wife’s body denies bragging to inmates about the killing, the first public parole review in UK history heard. Russell Causley admitted he had lied and “changed stories consistently” when he faced parole judges on Monday but denied murdering Carole Packman.
newschain

Three children - aged eight to 11 - dead after falling into icy lake

Three boys aged eight, 10 and 11 have died after being pulled from an icy lake in Solihull. A fourth boy, aged six, remains in a critical condition in hospital. Emergency services were first called to Babbs Mill Park in the Kingshurst area of Solihull, West Midlands, near Birmingham at 2.36pm on Sunday, where it was reported four children had been playing on the ice and fallen through into the lake.
The Associated Press

France celebrates World Cup victory, fans cheer Morocco team

PARIS (AP) — Crowds in Paris and other French cities erupted in shouts of joy as France advanced to the World Cup final Wednesday, while disappointed Morocco fans mingled with the exuberant supporters of the winning team, paying tribute to the African country’s unprecedented achievement. Football fans streamed to the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, shooting off firecrackers and red flares, to an unending chorus of honking cars. On the famous avenue, many were brandishing French flags and singing “we are in the final.” Some Moroccan fans, wrapped in the North African country’s flag, also cheered their team in the streets of the French capital.
newschain

Phil Bardsley signs for Stockport and donates his wages to charity

Former Premier League defender Phil Bardsley has donated his entire salary to charity after signing for Stockport until the end of the season. The wages of the 37-year-old full-back, who left Burnley in the summer after spells at Manchester United, Sunderland and Stoke, will go to the Sky Bet League Two club’s Community Trust.
newschain

Mark Wood revelling in return to Test cricket with ‘much more mature’ Ben Stokes

Mark Wood praised Ben Stokes’ mature captaincy style on his return to the Test arena after briefly contemplating a switch to white-ball only cricket a few months ago. The fast bowler was England’s highest wicket taker in a dismal Ashes series last winter, but missed the start of the national side’s red-ball revolution under Stokes and Brendon McCullum after having elbow surgery.
newschain

Leicester coach Steve Borthwick unable to give clarity amid England speculation

Leicester head coach Steve Borthwick would “love to give clarity” amid ongoing speculation linking him to the vacant England job but said he was unable to do so as he remained tight-lipped about his future. Borthwick is the strong favourite to succeed Eddie Jones, who was sacked last...
newschain

Dua Lipa and Margaret Atwood announced as part of Hay Festival 2023 line-up

Dua Lipa and Margaret Atwood has been announced as part of the line-up at the 2023 Hay Festival in Wales. The chart-topping 27-year-old singer, who gave the keynote speech at this year’s Booker Prize ceremony, will record her podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service, at the 36th edition of the literary event in Hay-on-Wye.
newschain

Callum Davidson happy with St Johnstone squad and hoping for quiet January

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is not anticipating a busy January transfer window as he is happy with the make-up of his squad. The Perth club performed major mid-season surgery last winter when they were embroiled in a cinch Premiership relegation battle and then added several new faces in the summer after avoiding the drop.
newschain

Spanish court acquits football star Neymar in fraud trial

A Spanish court has acquitted football star Neymar and his fellow defendants in a fraud and corruption trial related to the Brazilian’s 2013 transfer from Santos to Barcelona. The plaintiff, Brazilian company DIS, had accused Neymar, his father, and the former presidents of Santos and Barcelona of having intentionally...
newschain

Former England coach Eddie Jones to lead Barbarians at Twickenham in May

Former England boss Eddie Jones will return to Twickenham in May to coach the Barbarians against a World XV. Jones was last week sacked as England head coach after seven years in charge following a dismal autumn campaign which concluded the nation’s worst year since 2008. The 62-year-old Australian...
newschain

Yorkshire chairman Lord Kamlesh Patel felt a lack of support from the ECB

Yorkshire chair Lord Kamlesh Patel has accused the former leadership of the England and Wales Cricket Board of failing to support him when he faced criticism over the reforms he led at the county. Lord Patel took over at Yorkshire in November last year after the county had been stripped...
newschain

Zak Brown confident McLaren ‘won’t miss a beat’ after team principal change

McLaren’s long-term ambition to return to the world championship battle remains top of the agenda despite changes to the team’s structure, according to chief executive Zak Brown. With Andreas Seidl leaving to join the Sauber Group as chief executive, Andrea Stella moves from his role as racing director...
newschain

Warren Gatland wants ‘no excuse environment’ after returning as Wales coach

Warren Gatland wants to operate in a “no excuse environment” after taking charge of Wales for a second time. The New Zealander’s previous spell as Wales head coach between 2007 and 2019 delivered four Six Nations titles, three Grand Slams, two World Cup semi-final appearances and a brief time as rugby union’s world number one team.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy