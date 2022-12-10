ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

England’s joint record goalscorer Harry Kane’s international career in pictures

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f3nJI_0jeMZOot00

Harry Kane wrote himself into the England record books when his goal against France sent him level with Wayne Rooney’s tally of 53.

The 29-year-old Tottenham frontman, who moved into second place on 50 when he surpassed Sir Bobby Charlton’s total of 49 with his strike against Germany in June, was just the second Englishman to complete a half-century of senior international goals.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at Kane’s exploits to date for his country.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Hugo Lloris backs Harry Kane to recover from World Cup penalty miss

Hugo Lloris is confident Tottenham team-mate Harry Kane will continue to shine for club and country following his costly penalty miss in England’s World Cup quarter-final defeat to France. Goalkeeper Lloris is preparing for a semi-final showdown with Morocco after watching Kane blaze a late spot-kick over his crossbar...
newschain

Mikel Arteta happy to welcome Ben White back to Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has no concerns over Ben White’s mindset as the defender prepares for a return to Premier League action. The 25-year-old defender joined up with the Gunners in Dubai having left England’s World Cup squad following an alleged bust-up with assistant Steve Holland. White did...
newschain

England and Wales fans praised for ‘exemplary’ behaviour at World Cup in Qatar

England and Wales fans have been praised for their “exemplary” behaviour at the World Cup in Qatar by the UK’s football policing lead. Chief Constable Mark Roberts of Cheshire Police said there had been no police incidents and no arrests of British nationals throughout the teams’ participation in the tournament.
The Independent

Taking on Messi ‘a totally different’ challenge to anything else faced by France

Antoine Griezmann says playing Lionel Messi is “a totally different proposition” to anything else they have faced in Qatar as France gear up for a World Cup title defence against Argentina.Four and a half years on from beating Croatia to win their second world title, Didier Deschamps’ side are reaching another final by seeing off spirited Morocco in a breathless semi-final clash on Wednesday.Theo Hernandez’s early acrobatic effort and a Randal Kolo Muani tap-in sealed a hard-fought 2-0 win at Al Bayt Stadium, where they edged past Gareth Southgate’s England 2-1 in last weekend’s tight quarter-final clash.But Griezmann believes France...
newschain

Three children - aged eight to 11 - dead after falling into icy lake

Three boys aged eight, 10 and 11 have died after being pulled from an icy lake in Solihull. A fourth boy, aged six, remains in a critical condition in hospital. Emergency services were first called to Babbs Mill Park in the Kingshurst area of Solihull, West Midlands, near Birmingham at 2.36pm on Sunday, where it was reported four children had been playing on the ice and fallen through into the lake.
newschain

Murderer bragged to inmates about killing wife, first public parole hearing told

A murderer who has never revealed where he hid his wife’s body denies bragging to inmates about the killing, the first public parole review in UK history heard. Russell Causley admitted he had lied and “changed stories consistently” when he faced parole judges on Monday but denied murdering Carole Packman.
The Associated Press

France celebrates World Cup victory, fans cheer Morocco team

PARIS (AP) — Crowds in Paris and other French cities erupted in shouts of joy as France advanced to the World Cup final Wednesday, while disappointed Morocco fans mingled with the exuberant supporters of the winning team, paying tribute to the African country’s unprecedented achievement. Football fans streamed to the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, shooting off firecrackers and red flares, to an unending chorus of honking cars. On the famous avenue, many were brandishing French flags and singing “we are in the final.” Some Moroccan fans, wrapped in the North African country’s flag, also cheered their team in the streets of the French capital.
newschain

Mark Wood revelling in return to Test cricket with ‘much more mature’ Ben Stokes

Mark Wood praised Ben Stokes’ mature captaincy style on his return to the Test arena after briefly contemplating a switch to white-ball only cricket a few months ago. The fast bowler was England’s highest wicket taker in a dismal Ashes series last winter, but missed the start of the national side’s red-ball revolution under Stokes and Brendon McCullum after having elbow surgery.
newschain

Former England coach Eddie Jones to lead Barbarians at Twickenham in May

Former England boss Eddie Jones will return to Twickenham in May to coach the Barbarians against a World XV. Jones was last week sacked as England head coach after seven years in charge following a dismal autumn campaign which concluded the nation’s worst year since 2008. The 62-year-old Australian...
newschain

Callum Davidson happy with St Johnstone squad and hoping for quiet January

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is not anticipating a busy January transfer window as he is happy with the make-up of his squad. The Perth club performed major mid-season surgery last winter when they were embroiled in a cinch Premiership relegation battle and then added several new faces in the summer after avoiding the drop.
newschain

Leicester coach Steve Borthwick unable to give clarity amid England speculation

Leicester head coach Steve Borthwick would “love to give clarity” amid ongoing speculation linking him to the vacant England job but said he was unable to do so as he remained tight-lipped about his future. Borthwick is the strong favourite to succeed Eddie Jones, who was sacked last...
newschain

Zak Brown confident McLaren ‘won’t miss a beat’ after team principal change

McLaren’s long-term ambition to return to the world championship battle remains top of the agenda despite changes to the team’s structure, according to chief executive Zak Brown. With Andreas Seidl leaving to join the Sauber Group as chief executive, Andrea Stella moves from his role as racing director...
newschain

Yorkshire chairman Lord Kamlesh Patel felt a lack of support from the ECB

Yorkshire chair Lord Kamlesh Patel has accused the former leadership of the England and Wales Cricket Board of failing to support him when he faced criticism over the reforms he led at the county. Lord Patel took over at Yorkshire in November last year after the county had been stripped...
newschain

Belgium want ‘serial winner with experience in managing top players’ as new boss

Belgium have advertised the vacant manager’s job on its website as the search for Roberto Martinez’s replacement begins. The Royal Belgian Football Association’s profile for the new head coach is “a serial winner with an experience in managing top players. He knows how to win trophies in top competitions”.
newschain

Warren Gatland wants ‘no excuse environment’ after returning as Wales coach

Warren Gatland wants to operate in a “no excuse environment” after taking charge of Wales for a second time. The New Zealander’s previous spell as Wales head coach between 2007 and 2019 delivered four Six Nations titles, three Grand Slams, two World Cup semi-final appearances and a brief time as rugby union’s world number one team.
GEORGIA STATE
newschain

Phil Bardsley signs for Stockport and donates his wages to charity

Former Premier League defender Phil Bardsley has donated his entire salary to charity after signing for Stockport until the end of the season. The wages of the 37-year-old full-back, who left Burnley in the summer after spells at Manchester United, Sunderland and Stoke, will go to the Sky Bet League Two club’s Community Trust.

Comments / 0

Community Policy