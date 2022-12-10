Read full article on original website
Related
2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 15
Injuries have decimated the NFL over the past few weeks, and Monday Night Football saw even more of that happen. Kyler Murray, Rhamondre Stevenson, DeVante Parker, and James Conner all went down at various points of the game, making your waiver wire pickups for Week 15 that much more important.
Steelers' Plan to Replace Kenny Pickett
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a decision to make at quarterback.
Jackson State expected to hire Deion Sanders recommendation as his replacement
The Jackson State football program were left without a head coach after Deion Sanders left to take the Colorado job. Now, the school looks to name the man Sanders recommended as his successor. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports Jackson State will hire TC Taylor as its next head football coach. Taylor served as the wide receivers […] The post Jackson State expected to hire Deion Sanders recommendation as his replacement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin drops QB update after Mitchell Trubisky’s brutal outing vs. Ravens
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin commented on the quarterback depth chart following Mitchell Trubisky’s difficult outing against the Baltimore Ravens, per Brooke Pryor. “Mitch Trubisky still listed as the primary backup on the Steelers’ latest depth chart, and Mason Rudolph is No. 3. Tomlin said today they’re more like 2 and 2a,” Pryor wrote […] The post Steelers’ Mike Tomlin drops QB update after Mitchell Trubisky’s brutal outing vs. Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury delivers gut-wrenching update on top of Kyler Murray injured reserve desgination
The Arizona Cardinals had is having a forgettable season made even worse by a painful Week 15 match against the New England Patriots. Not only did the Cardinals got blown out by the Patriots in a 27-13 loss at home but they also saw key players suffer injuries, none more devastating than the one sustained […] The post Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury delivers gut-wrenching update on top of Kyler Murray injured reserve desgination appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘You might get your own team’: Von Miller hilariously highlights why Cowboys need to show Micah Parsons the money
All things considered, the Dallas Cowboys are having a fantastic season. If it weren’t for the Philadelphia Eagles somehow having a much more successful campaign, so far, the Cowboys would have been atop the NFC East division, as they’ve already got 10 wins against only three losses after 14 weeks of football in the 2022 NFL season.
Odell Beckham to Cowboys gets 2-word update from Jerry Jones
Following last week’s meeting, it appeared that Jerry Jones could look to other options besides veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Now, given a recent update, it appears that Beckham could still very well be an option for this team. On Wednesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about...
Odell Beckham Jr. to Bills still alive? GM clears air after Cole Beasley signing
The Buffalo Bills recently signed Cole Beasley to their practice squad, and so it got everyone asking: what will happen to their chase of Odell Beckham Jr. now?. While some believe that the Beasley signing officially rules them out in the OBJ pursuit, that is not exactly the case. Bills GM Brandon Beane emphasized as much in a recent conversation with reporters, noting that the Super Bowl-winning wideout is still in play for Buffalo.
Roquan Smith drops trade bomb on Bears after Ravens trade
To the shock of many, the Chicago Bears traded star edge rusher, Roquan Smith, at the trade deadline. They chose to send the 25-year-old to the Baltimore Ravens. Before being traded, Smith emerged as a star for the Bears. In 69 career games with the team, he recorded 524 total tackles, 47 tackles for loss, […] The post Roquan Smith drops trade bomb on Bears after Ravens trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patriots get a few key players back at practice
The New England Patriots got some reinforcements at practice on Wednesday, including one player that’s been out for a couple of months. Christian Barmore practiced for the first time since being placed on injured reserve on Nov. 18. The second-year defensive tackle has been out since he suffered an injury in the Patriots’ Week 6 win over the Cleveland Browns. The specifics of Barmore’s injury remain unknown, but Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders is the earliest Barmore could return after being placed on injured reserve.
3 reasons Browns fans must worry about Deshaun Watson after Week 14 loss vs. Bengals
In the Cleveland Browns Week 14 game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, Deshaun Watson made the second start of his Browns career. The result was a 23-10 Browns loss to their division rivals. Watson wasn’t terrible in the Browns-Bengals game, but he wasn’t great either. It’s just game two in year one of Watson’s five-year deal […] The post 3 reasons Browns fans must worry about Deshaun Watson after Week 14 loss vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyler Murray’s backup reveals much loftier aspirations than Super Bowl
The Arizona Cardinals will turn toward backup quarterback Colt McCoy for the rest of the season. And he has his sights set on doing some major things, both on and off the gridiron. McCoy is interested in continuing in the football world after his playing days are over. He hasn’t...
Deshaun Watson gets 100% real about looming home debut for Browns vs. Ravens
Deshaun Watson is about to make his debut at home for the Cleveland Browns after playing his first two games with his new team in enemy territories. Ahead of Week 15’s home game against the Baltimore Ravens, Watson shared his true feelings about what he expects on Sunday when takes the field in front of home Browns fans for the first time (via 92.3 The Fan).
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ dismissive reaction to Micah Parson not buying his MVP candidacy
People can’t wait to watch the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys face off against each other again, especially since Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons made a comment about his seeming disapproval of the MVP hype surrounding Philly quarterback Jalen Hurts. But they will have to wait, as that matchup won’t happen until Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season.
Tua Tagovailoa ridiculed by Bills fans over ‘snows in Alabama’ take
With the Dolphins set to leave the sunny shores of Miami to take on the Buffalo Bills in icy conditions, Tua Tagovailoa shook off any concerns. Tua responded to the press with a five-word take for anyone worried he wouldn’t be able to thrive in the snow:. “It snows...
3 Seahawks most to blame for Week 14 loss vs. Panthers
The Seattle Seahawks found themselves with a great opportunity to reestablish themselves as a contender for the top spot in the NFC West in Week 14. Not only did they have a favorable matchup on their hands against the Carolina Panthers, but the San Francisco 49ers, the team ahead of them in the NFC West standings, were being forced to roll with their third-string quarterback in Brock Purdy.
Baltimore Ravens: 4 bold predictions for Week 15 vs. Browns
The weekend is almost here, which means it is time for some Baltimore Ravens Week 15 bold predictions. They will be back on the road to face the Cleveland Browns at the FirstEnergy Stadium on Saturday. The Ravens are coming off an important 16-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. They...
Jeff Saturday sends message to Colts about full-time coaching job
Indianapolis Colts’ interim head coach Jeff Saturday recently spoke on his future with the team per Zak Keefer. “Asked today about this, Jeff Saturday makes this clear: he wants to coach full-time, and plans on interviewing for the Colts’ head coach opening this January, ‘if they’ll have me.’ Despite the rocky last few weeks, it’s […] The post Jeff Saturday sends message to Colts about full-time coaching job appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry leaves Warriors vs. Pacers with scary shoulder injury
Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry was forced to exit Wednesday’s game against the Indiana Pacers after suffering a scary-looking shoulder injury. Curry was visibly in pain after he sustained the injury in the third quarter of the contest. He was immediately brought to the locker room, with the sharpshooter nursing his left shoulder. Steph […] The post Stephen Curry leaves Warriors vs. Pacers with scary shoulder injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jordan Mailata fires back at Micah Parsons for Jalen Hurts shade
The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys simply do not like each other. Being division rivals will do that to a team, for sure. When a crucial late-season matchup comes up, the vitriol increases tenfold. The Cowboys and Eagles will face off in Week 16 in one of the biggest matchups...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
210K+
Followers
125K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0