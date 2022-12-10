The New England Patriots got some reinforcements at practice on Wednesday, including one player that’s been out for a couple of months. Christian Barmore practiced for the first time since being placed on injured reserve on Nov. 18. The second-year defensive tackle has been out since he suffered an injury in the Patriots’ Week 6 win over the Cleveland Browns. The specifics of Barmore’s injury remain unknown, but Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders is the earliest Barmore could return after being placed on injured reserve.

3 HOURS AGO