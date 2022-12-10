ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson State expected to hire Deion Sanders recommendation as his replacement

The Jackson State football program were left without a head coach after Deion Sanders left to take the Colorado job. Now, the school looks to name the man Sanders recommended as his successor. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports Jackson State will hire TC Taylor as its next head football coach. Taylor served as the wide receivers […] The post Jackson State expected to hire Deion Sanders recommendation as his replacement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin drops QB update after Mitchell Trubisky’s brutal outing vs. Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin commented on the quarterback depth chart following Mitchell Trubisky’s difficult outing against the Baltimore Ravens, per Brooke Pryor. “Mitch Trubisky still listed as the primary backup on the Steelers’ latest depth chart, and Mason Rudolph is No. 3. Tomlin said today they’re more like 2 and 2a,” Pryor wrote […] The post Steelers’ Mike Tomlin drops QB update after Mitchell Trubisky’s brutal outing vs. Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury delivers gut-wrenching update on top of Kyler Murray injured reserve desgination

The Arizona Cardinals had is having a forgettable season made even worse by a painful Week 15 match against the New England Patriots. Not only did the Cardinals got blown out by the Patriots in a 27-13 loss at home but they also saw key players suffer injuries, none more devastating than the one sustained […] The post Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury delivers gut-wrenching update on top of Kyler Murray injured reserve desgination appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Odell Beckham to Cowboys gets 2-word update from Jerry Jones

Following last week’s meeting, it appeared that Jerry Jones could look to other options besides veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Now, given a recent update, it appears that Beckham could still very well be an option for this team. On Wednesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about...
Odell Beckham Jr. to Bills still alive? GM clears air after Cole Beasley signing

The Buffalo Bills recently signed Cole Beasley to their practice squad, and so it got everyone asking: what will happen to their chase of Odell Beckham Jr. now?. While some believe that the Beasley signing officially rules them out in the OBJ pursuit, that is not exactly the case. Bills GM Brandon Beane emphasized as much in a recent conversation with reporters, noting that the Super Bowl-winning wideout is still in play for Buffalo.
Roquan Smith drops trade bomb on Bears after Ravens trade

To the shock of many, the Chicago Bears traded star edge rusher, Roquan Smith, at the trade deadline. They chose to send the 25-year-old to the Baltimore Ravens. Before being traded, Smith emerged as a star for the Bears. In 69 career games with the team, he recorded 524 total tackles, 47 tackles for loss, […] The post Roquan Smith drops trade bomb on Bears after Ravens trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patriots get a few key players back at practice

The New England Patriots got some reinforcements at practice on Wednesday, including one player that’s been out for a couple of months. Christian Barmore practiced for the first time since being placed on injured reserve on Nov. 18. The second-year defensive tackle has been out since he suffered an injury in the Patriots’ Week 6 win over the Cleveland Browns. The specifics of Barmore’s injury remain unknown, but Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders is the earliest Barmore could return after being placed on injured reserve.
3 reasons Browns fans must worry about Deshaun Watson after Week 14 loss vs. Bengals

In the Cleveland Browns Week 14 game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, Deshaun Watson made the second start of his Browns career. The result was a 23-10 Browns loss to their division rivals. Watson wasn’t terrible in the Browns-Bengals game, but he wasn’t great either. It’s just game two in year one of Watson’s five-year deal […] The post 3 reasons Browns fans must worry about Deshaun Watson after Week 14 loss vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ dismissive reaction to Micah Parson not buying his MVP candidacy

People can’t wait to watch the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys face off against each other again, especially since Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons made a comment about his seeming disapproval of the MVP hype surrounding Philly quarterback Jalen Hurts. But they will have to wait, as that matchup won’t happen until Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season.
3 Seahawks most to blame for Week 14 loss vs. Panthers

The Seattle Seahawks found themselves with a great opportunity to reestablish themselves as a contender for the top spot in the NFC West in Week 14. Not only did they have a favorable matchup on their hands against the Carolina Panthers, but the San Francisco 49ers, the team ahead of them in the NFC West standings, were being forced to roll with their third-string quarterback in Brock Purdy.
Jeff Saturday sends message to Colts about full-time coaching job

Indianapolis Colts’ interim head coach Jeff Saturday recently spoke on his future with the team per Zak Keefer. “Asked today about this, Jeff Saturday makes this clear: he wants to coach full-time, and plans on interviewing for the Colts’ head coach opening this January, ‘if they’ll have me.’ Despite the rocky last few weeks, it’s […] The post Jeff Saturday sends message to Colts about full-time coaching job appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry leaves Warriors vs. Pacers with scary shoulder injury

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry was forced to exit Wednesday’s game against the Indiana Pacers after suffering a scary-looking shoulder injury. Curry was visibly in pain after he sustained the injury in the third quarter of the contest. He was immediately brought to the locker room, with the sharpshooter nursing his left shoulder. Steph […] The post Stephen Curry leaves Warriors vs. Pacers with scary shoulder injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
