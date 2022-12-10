MPD plans unannounced DUI checkpoints during holiday season

Maricopa police plan to set up DUI checkpoints through the holiday season, they said .

The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is not to make arrests, police said, but to promote public safety by deterring motorists from driving impaired.

The P olice Department remind s the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving.

Always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving or “operating heavy machinery , ” , which includes driving a car. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal in Arizona, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

Maricopa Police are asking anyone who plans on drinking alcohol, taking medications with driving restrictions or utilizing any narcotics to designate a sober driver.

Funding for the Holiday DUI enforcement was provided by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

