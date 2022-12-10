ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa, AZ

MPD plans unannounced DUI checkpoints during holiday season

By Brian Petersheim Jr.
InMaricopa
InMaricopa
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ncME_0jeMZIWX00

Maricopa police plan to set up DUI checkpoints through the holiday season, they said .

The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is not to make arrests, police said, but to promote public safety by deterring motorists from driving impaired.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NvLaa_0jeMZIWX00
[Maricopa Police Department]
The P olice Department remind s the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving.

Always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving or “operating heavy machinery , ” , which includes driving a car. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal in Arizona, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mYyGX_0jeMZIWX00 Maricopa Police are asking anyone who plans on drinking alcohol, taking medications with driving restrictions or utilizing any narcotics to designate a sober driver.

Funding for the Holiday DUI enforcement was provided by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

This post MPD plans unannounced DUI checkpoints during holiday season appeared first on InMaricopa .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
InMaricopa

Fire departments respond to call at McDonald’s

Three units from the Maricopa Fire and Medical Department responded to a call at the McDonald’s restaurant on John Wayne Parkway Monday afternoon. Despite having three MFMD units on scene, […] This post Fire departments respond to call at McDonald’s appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Poll: Readers share priorities for new Police Chief

Our timing was good. We had a hunch announcement of the new police chief was coming when we created last week’s poll. The city announced Wednesday that it has hired […] This post Poll: Readers share priorities for new Police Chief appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

ED3 completes major upgrade of the Sonny Dunn Substation

Electrical District No. 3 recently completed a major upgrade to the Sonny Dunn Substation on the Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway, just southeast of Porter Road, allowing ED3 to provide additional power […] This post ED3 completes major upgrade of the Sonny Dunn Substation appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Pasadena, Calif., commander new Maricopa police chief

Mark Goodman, a Pasadena, Calif., Police Department commander, has been chosen new police chief in Maricopa, effective Jan. 23, the city announced Wednesday. Goodman has been with the Pasadena Police […] This post Pasadena, Calif., commander new Maricopa police chief appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

New police chief was destined for Arizona

 Maricopa hires Pasadena, Calif., commander In some ways, the hiring of Mark Goodman as Maricopa police chief was destined. Goodman comes to Maricopa from the Pasadena, Calif., Police Department, where […] This post New police chief was destined for Arizona appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

4, including firefighter, taken to hospital in Province swimming-pool chlorine leak; 7 others treated

Four people, including a Maricopa firefighter, were transported to hospitals after a chlorine leak at an indoor swimming pool at Province Community Recreation Center prompted a hazmat response from the […] This post 4, including firefighter, taken to hospital in Province swimming-pool chlorine leak; 7 others treated appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Tractor Supply moves forward after P&Z approvals

A proposed Tractor Supply store in Maricopa Wells Power Center on Monday received unanimous approval of site, landscape, photometric and elevation plans by the city Planning & Zoning Commission. Tractor […] This post Tractor Supply moves forward after P&Z approvals appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Autumn comes to Maricopa

In the desert climes of Arizona, we Maricopans put up with the searing summer heat to get to the beautifully temperate days we now experience in autumn. While that might […] This post Autumn comes to Maricopa appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Selling a home in December can be difficult

Trying to sell your home in December has its challenges, especially if you are listing around the Christmas season. If you can, it is best to wait until after New […] This post Selling a home in December can be difficult appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

InMaricopa

Maricopa, AZ
2K+
Followers
896
Post
291K+
Views
ABOUT

Local maricopa, AZ news and Information. We cover 85138 and 85139 zip code and provide hyper local news and information.

 http://InMaricopa.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy