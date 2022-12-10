Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WMBF
Murrells Inlet event raises nearly $200,000 to help give Christmas gifts to thousands of kids
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Thousands of children will wake up to Christmas gifts under the tree thanks to an annual event held in Murrells Inlet. The 16th Annual “I Believe” Children’s Holiday Fundraiser took place last week at the Hot Fish Club restaurant. The event...
WMBF
Little River thrift shop helps put roofs over homeless vet’s heads
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - You can help struggling veterans by donating clothes and other items you no longer need to the Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center Thrift Shop. The thrift shop has earned around $100,000 since opening a year ago, and the best part is every cent goes...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach single mother walking to and from work surprised with car
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A single mother walking to and from work to provide for her three children received an early Christmas present Tuesday afternoon. Kewonna Kennedy was gifted a newly refurbished 2018 Toyota Prius from Caliber Collision and GEICO. Kennedy says this major donation will turn things...
wpde.com
Pet of the week: Zori is a little bundle of joy howling her way into your heart
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The pet of the week is a little bundle of joy named Zori. Staff at Kind Keeper No-Kill Animal Rescue said she is six weeks old and came into the shelter with her litter of six when she was only one day old.
wpde.com
Free Christmas meals available for order at several Grand Strand pick-up locations
WPDE — A non-profit and volunteer program is providing free Christmas dinner to anyone who needs it along the Grand Strand. The Community Christmas Dinner, which provides the meals, will have food ready for pick up at several satellite locations:. St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church. 3301 Highway...
live5news.com
Volunteer tutors needed for Georgetown student reading program
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Friendship Place and Freedom Readers both have a mission to address unmet literacy needs in the Georgetown community. They’ve recently partnered to launch the “Georgetown Learns” program to further their mission through one-on-one literacy tutoring for K- 5 students. Marie Livingston, associate...
WMBF
Carolina-based fast food chain awards 2 Myrtle Beach teachers with ‘holiday bonuses’
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Eleven teachers in six states received $500 “holiday bonuses” from a Carolina-born fast food chain, including two in Myrtle Beach. As part of its 12 Days of Bo*, Bojangles donated $500 gift cards to 11 teachers across the brand’s footprint. Two of...
This Is The Best Christmas Light Display In South Carolina
Travel + Leisure found the best best holiday light displays in each state.
‘They can’t do anything for him’: 7-year-old Jonah Burton’s life with cancer
AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — When he was 18 months old, Jonah Burton was diagnosed with a rare type of brain cancer. His cancer, which was classified as an HGNET with a BCOR mutation, was named by doctors in April 2016. Jonah was diagnosed only six months later in October. The “HG” stands for “high grade,” […]
wpde.com
Wreaths Across America ceremony to be held in Georgetown this Saturday
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — On December 17, Georgetown's American Legion Post 114 and Veterans of Foreign Post 6444 will host the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony. The event which is scheduled to start at 10 in the morning is just one of more than 3,400 participating. It will be...
wpde.com
3rd off-leash bark park opens in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The third off-leash bark park in Myrtle Beach had its grand opening Monday morning. A ribbon cutting took place for the New Town Bark Park at 10 a.m. with city leaders in attendance and special treats for the dogs who were the first ones in the parks.
wpde.com
Lake City Community Hospital closing, 212 jobs impacted
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Lake City Community Hospital is closing its doors after 56 years which will impact about 212 jobs, according to officials. The hospital's last day is Friday. It's closing largely in part to the opening of MUSC's new Black River Medical Facility in the...
WMBF
Retired law enforcement officers work to crack Myrtle Beach cold cases
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police Department’s cold cases are heating up thanks to its new Cold Case Review Team. A group of 20 retired law enforcement officers joined forces to help the Myrtle Beach Police Department track down new leads in cold cases. James O’Brian is...
Sock company to build $2.6M facility in Loris, create 75 jobs
LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A distributor of custom athletic socks has announced plans to build a $2.6 million facility in Loris that will create 75 jobs over three years, according to a news release from South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s office. Moose Logistics & Distribution’s new facility at 3535 Franklin St. — its first in […]
myhorrynews.com
Sock distributor making $2.6M investment in Horry County, opening location in Loris
A custom athletic sock distributor plans to make a $2.6 million investment in Loris, bringing 75 new jobs over the next five years, according to a release from the South Carolina Department of Commerce. Moose Logistics & Distribution is opening its first South Carolina facility at 3537 Franklin St. in...
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National Publication
A major national publication named two SC city neighborhoods the "friendliest U.S. city neighborhoods" - here's why.Photo byLocountry.com. South Carolina has gotten a lot of accolades over the years for its hospitality, and rightfully so. Well, the beautiful state can add yet another achievement to that long list! A major national publication released an article titled, "The 28 Friendliest Neighborhoods in U.S. Cities", and two cities in SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which city neighborhoods in SC made the list as well as other city neighborhoods that made the cut!
Watch the Dateline episode "The Last Walk" now
It was spring break 2009, and 17-year-old Brittanee Drexel was in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Brittanee was not supposed to be there; both of her parents had told her that she was too young to go to down for spring break. As far as they knew, she was with trusted friends at a beach on Lake Ontario -- just a few miles from their home, in Rochester, New York.
wpde.com
Florence Co. coroner confirms body found in community
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed a body has been found Wednesday off Southborough Road in Florence. Lutcken said no additional is being released at this time. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release more information later Wednesday afternoon.
South Carolina Department of Public Safety to step up enforcement in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety will step up enforcement in Horry County between Thursday and Saturday. The additional enforcement will focus on traffic violations with an emphasis on DUI, speed, aggressive and distracted driving, according to the SCDPS. Roads included in the enforcement are Highway 17, Highway 501, […]
WMBF
Report: Horry County police officer heard ‘100 shots being fired’ in Loris community
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A shooting investigation is underway in the Loris area after a lance corporal with the Horry County Police Department heard dozens of gunshots. A person called 911 just before 6 p.m. Monday after hearing shots fired at her house in the 200 block of Highway 746, which is near the Carolina border.
