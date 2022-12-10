12 December 2022 10:01 p.m. ​All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by MamaMancini's Holdings Inc in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported profits of 3 cents per share, 3 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported zero EPS. Losses of -1 cents per share were forecast by the single analyst providing an estimate for the quarter. The company reported revenue of $25.69 million, which is higher than the estimated $22.9 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The single recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the food processing peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * One analyst is currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $25.69 million from $10.85 million in the same quarter last year.​ * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jul. 31 2022 0.02​ -0.02 Missed Apr. 30 2022 0.00 0.00 Met Jan. 31 2022 -0.03 -0.04 Missed​ Oct. 31 2021 0.02 0.00 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data December 12 at 10:01 p.m.

