Central Ohio schools ground zero for new medical facilities
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Meeting the health needs of a community is the goal of healthcare provider PrimaryOne Health, and to touch more lives, it is opening two new health centers in what can be described as the heartbeat of any community – a school. For so many communities, the school represents a center of […]
Worthington approves final piece of $140M High North development, seeks anchor tenant to move project forward
WORTHINGTON, Ohio (CBF) — The $140 million transformation of a Worthington mall has secured final approval from the city, but an anchor tenant is needed for the project to move forward. The Worthington Architectural Review Board and Municipal Planning Commission voted to approve two items related to the High North project at its most recent […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Local hero to be released from the hospital
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A deputy wounded in a gunfight outside the Ross County Law Complex is expected to be released from the hospital today. Sergeant Eric Kocheran has been recovering since being shot by a lone gunman last month. On November 17, around 5:30 p.m., the gunman, identified...
Galion Inquirer
City of Galion continues union, budget talks
GALION — The City of Galion took a look ahead at the upcoming 2023 city budget during a recent council meeting. City Council members met for a special session on Nov. 29 to go over some items. The second reading of the Union Agreement – IAFF-AFL-CIO took place.
cleveland19.com
Prosecutor announces new scam squad in Medina County
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County prosecutor and the Medina County Office for Older Adults (MCOOA) have joined forces to create the Medina County Scam Squad. Medina County Prosecutor S. Forrest Thompson said the goal of the squad is to educate Medina County residents about the different types of scams, encourage residents to report scams, and connect victims with the agency best suited to investigate.
morrowcountysentinel.com
MCSO executes search warrant in Mt. Gilead
MORROW COUNTY- On December 8, 2022 the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of catalytic converters being stolen on State Route 61 in Gilead Township. During the course of the investigation a search warrant was obtained for a residence in the Village of Mt. Gilead. While executing the search warrant, deputies located what is believed to be parts of the alleged stolen catalytic converters. Also located inside the residence were several different types of suspected prescription medication, US Currency, suspected drug abuse instruments and suspected drug paraphernalia.
Columbus man’s body identified in 31-year-old Pickaway County cold case
Watch the press conference from Pickaway County in the video player above. CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Pickaway County cold case from the early 1990s on a missing person is now being investigated as a homicide after a major breakthrough. On Tuesday, Pickaway County law enforcement announced in a press conference that they identified the […]
Veteran teacher gives to others and receives the same love back
NELSONVILLE – Mike Deley is a veteran teacher from Mansfield, Ohio. Some of the most important things to him are his family and giving to others. When those two aspects combine, Deley is filled with joy. He loves and appreciates his students, wife, children and grandchildren with all of his heart. He currently teaches the Business Ownership program at Tri-County Career Center and High School. Some of Deley’s favorite moments...
columbusmonthly.com
A Forgotten Community Searches for Answers After the Devastating Yenkin-Majestic Fire
Diana Debro’s head had just hit her pillow a few minutes after midnight on April 8, 2021, when she heard a boom and felt her whole house shift, like a giant hand had shoved her Wildwood Avenue home. Debro jumped out of bed. “A plane fell!” she yelled to her daughter.
Galion Inquirer
Galion students recognized, two staff members to retire
GALION — Galion City Schools held their November Board of Education Meeting back on Nov. 15. Multiple students were recognized, and the retirement for teachers was brought up to be recognized at the end of the year. Kendrick Howell (1st grade), Masyn McDaniel (5th grade), Mya Salone (7th grade),...
Man serving life sentence for Ohio murder accused of killing cellmate
A man who is serving a life prison sentence for the murder of his great-uncle in Warren eight years ago is now facing new charges.
1 person found dead inside burning pickup truck in north Columbus
New, Returning Flights Coming To John Glenn International
Delaware County travelers will have some expanded options in 2023 as Breeze Airways has announced new and returning service to CMH. Breeze, the Seriously Nice™ low-fare airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, recently announced new and resuming service to 6 destinations. Fares on new nonstop routes to RaleighDurham,...
cleveland19.com
Stark County teacher says she was forced to resign for ‘declining to put religious beliefs aside’
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A former teacher is now suing the Jackson Local School District after she said district officials forced her to resign when she refused to participate in the “social transition” of students. According to a federal lawsuit filed by the attorneys for Vivian Geraghty,...
13abc.com
Tiffin police investigates the death of a juvenile
TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) -A juvenile male was found dead near a bike path on Monday morning. According to a statement released by the Tiffin Police Department, officers responded to a call around 9:13 a.m. of an unresponsive male that was found on or nearby a bike pathway near Hopewell Avenue.
wosu.org
Students, community members advocate for New Albany schools to drop pronoun policy
A policy implemented at the beginning of the school year by the New Albany school board requiring parental permission before students can use their preferred name and pronoun continues drawing outrage from students, LGBTQ allies and parents who spoke at the school board’s meeting Monday. Since the policy was...
crawfordcountynow.com
Bucyrus man arrested on Federal Death Threat charges
BUCYRUS—Joshua Russell, 44, of Bucyrus, is sitting in a Cleveland jail after death threats made to a newly elected Arizona Governor were traced back to his phone. According to charges filed in the US District Court for Northern Ohio, allegations are that on three occasions, Russell left messages with the Arizona secretary of states office in which he threatened to injure or kill a specific individual.
Person found dead inside burning car on Morse Road
Ohio man charged in threats to Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs
actionnews5.com
Officials: Kayak of man who went missing on Lake Erie found in Canada
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The kayak of a man who went missing on Lake Erie in November was found in Canada on Friday, according to officials. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources confirmed the kayak of 30-year-old Evan Zeller was found in Ontario. On Nov. 5, the department...
