speedsport.com
Pursley Goes With KO For Full USAC Sprint Car Season
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Daison Pursley will compete on the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship tour full time as he and KO Motorsports will take on the full series schedule in 2023. The Locust Grove, Okla. driver has just four career sprint car appearances without a wing in his...
The Greatest Rodeo Show On Earth Is From Oklahoma
If you've ever been to a rodeo, odds are you remember a little bit of action mixed with a little bit of showmanship. Most rodeos will hire a comedian clown to come out and offer comic relief to help the lull between moments of intensity. Sometimes it's a show, others it'll be just banter... but sometimes the rodeo features an entertainment act that is larger than life.
fourstateshomepage.com
“Bearsun” returns to the Four States
MIAMI, Okla. — A giant bear that once passed through on his way from Los Angeles to New York, is back in the Four States once again. We first met “Bearsun” in September of 2021 on his way to New York City. This time, he started at...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa’s chance of a White Christmas
TULSA, Okla. — Green Country can occasionally turn white for Christmas, but the chances for snow cover on any given year for the holiday is pretty low. A White Christmas is defined as 1 inch of snow on the ground Christmas morning. Over the past 70 years, Tulsa has...
With $1B at Stake, Clashes Emerge Over Highway Removal
The recent 100-year anniversary commemorations of the Tulsa Race Massacre brought national attention to the grave injustices the city’s Greenwood neighborhood has faced for years. A white mob killed as many as 300 Black residents there in 1921, while looting and burning most of the area to ground. It was one of the most violent episodes of racist terrorism in the U.S. since slavery.
tulsakids.com
Exploring Sapulpa’s Route 66 Christmas Chute!
I think we just made it through our busiest weekend of the year – I hope! Saturday morning was spent at the Tulsa Christmas Parade, followed by a couple holiday markets and a birthday party. After a couple hours of break, we headed out to Clark Youth Theatre‘s production of The Best Christmas Pageant Ever. The performance was so much fun. We laughed out loud throughout, Joss was happy because he got popcorn. But of course, the show started at 7:30 p.m., so we were leaving home when we usually are in the middle of bedtime. Whew! Sunday, however, was fairly free of plans. So of course I decided to take the opportunity to check something else off our holiday bucket list: The Route 66 Christmas Chute in Sapulpa.
Tulsa Business Suffers 2 Break-Ins In 2 Days
A Tulsa business is in shock after being broken into two nights in a row. Big Baby Rolls, a donut shop near East 11th Street and South Harvard Avenue, says they suffered two break-ins within two days. According to a Facebook post shared by the shop, the shop's front glass...
wglt.org
In 2 U.S. cities haunted by race massacres, facing the past is painful and divisive
Shortly after going to work for the Tulsa Historical Society in 2001, Michelle Place recalls historian Richard Warner hefting a large cardboard box atop her desk. "This is the most important collection that the Tulsa Historical Society has," he told her. "Guard it with your life." Warner had co-authored the...
Tulsa Zoo asks community to help name new penguin chick
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Zoo needs your help naming a new penguin chick. The tiny chick was born in October to parents Ireland and Dassen. “This is a timely celebration because this month marks the 20-year anniversary of our penguin exhibit,” said Tulsa Zookeeper and AZA African Penguin Studbook Keeper Seana Flossic. “It’s especially meaningful to involve the public in choosing a name for this chick since the entire $1.34 million that funded our current penguin exhibit was raised through community donations.”
KOKI FOX 23
Downtown Tulsa one step closer to getting full-service grocery store
TULSA, Okla. — Downtown Tulsa may finally be getting a grocery store. Ryan Cronk, one of the partners on the project Flaherty & Collins Properties, told FOX23 they’ve reached a lease deal with Oasis Fresh Market to open a 20,000 square foot grocery store. Last Thursday, the Tulsa...
Price hikes issued for ONG customers
The Oklahoma Corporation Commission just issued new price hikes on Oklahoma Natural Gas customers for the third time in 2022.
Memorial For Oklahoman Killed In Colorado Nightclub Shooting On Friday
A memorial for the Oklahoma who died in the deadly Colorado night club shooting last month is being held this week. Daniel Davis Aston's Celebration of life will be this Friday, December 16th at 5 p.m. inside the All Souls Unitarian Church in Tulsa.
Mountain lion spotted wandering around Osage County
Game wardens confirm a mountain lion has been spotted from Blackburn to the prison and even towards Skiatook Lake.
KTUL
OHP trooper gives couple ride to Tulsa after their truck is totaled in Vinita
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma couple was on their way to a company Christmas dinner party in Tulsa when they were involved in a serious wreck in Vinita. Rich Carlton said his truck was totaled on Highway 44 around 3 p.m. Friday. After responding to the scene of...
KWQC
Family farm impacted by record Keystone Pipeline oil spill
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - Just 20 miles south of the Kansas-Nebraska state line, federal data reports the biggest oil spill in Keystone Pipeline history. The spill is impacting many people in who live in Washington County, about 150 miles northwest of Kansas City, KWCH reported. “We know we have...
Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to know
TULSA, Okla. - Recently, dog owners in Tulsa have been put on alert after news of a potential canine influenza outbreak has spread. Canine flu, or dog flu, is caused by two distinct strains of the virus known as H3N8 and H3N2.
news9.com
Water Line Break Forces 2 Broken Arrow Schools Into Distance Learning
Broken Arrow Public Schools announced that Oliver Middle School and Wolf Creek Elementary students will move to distance learning on Wednesday after a main water line break. BAPS said the city notified them of the break around 7:10 a.m. and shared the news on social media. BAPS said that without...
KOKI FOX 23
New license plate cameras lead to chase and arrest in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police say Flock cameras alerted them to a stolen car around 3:30 a.m. Monday in north Tulsa. The cameras read license plates and quickly run them through the police data base, in this case alerting officers in the same area that a stolen car just drove by.
Thieves steal from three Tulsa businesses overnight
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a string of burglaries overnight. OK Cookie Momster and Bird and Bottle both shared pictures Wednesday morning on Facebook. Both locations are open, despite their glass doors being shattered during the crimes. “Small businesses have enough of a hard time as...
KTUL
Cherokee Nation, Tulsa County officials celebrate completion of $2.1M bridge project
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee Nation leaders joined Tulsa County officials to cut the ribbon on a $2.1 million bridge replacement project this week in Collinsville. The Cherokee Nation secured $1 million in Tribal Transportation Bridge Program funding for the joint project with Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Tulsa County to replace the Horsepen Creek Bridge, located on 137th East Avenue between 161st Street North and 166th Street North.
