Fort Myers, FL

Bay News 9

Former Lakeland church to be converted into bar, events space

LAKELAND, Fla. — A pair of property owners in Lakeland said they have big plans for an old church that’s been sitting vacant for years. The building, formerly Freely Forgiven Community Church, has seen better days and now, two Lakeland residents are looking to convert the former house of worship into a bar and event space.
LAKELAND, FL
Bay News 9

Full spectrum luxury car storage facility opens in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A father and son duo recently opened Car Locker near downtown St. Petersburg in a warehouse retrofitted to withstand hurricanes which offers luxury car storage, detailing and consignment sales. "Our focus is more on the service," said Roger Thrun, 58, Car Locker Managing Partner. "That's...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
wild941.com

Florida Realtor Finds Couple Getting It On In Pool Of For Sale House

A realtor in Polk County walked into interesting situation while preparing to show a house that was for sale. The agent found a couple having sex in the pool! The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported the agent pulled up to the empty home and saw a mysterious car in the driveway around 9:45 a.m. Knowing that no one was authorized to be on the property, the confused agent called 911.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

State shuts down Cottages of Bradenton citing unsafe conditions

BRADENTON, Fla -- Residents and workers at the Cottages of Bradenton got a surprise early last week. The state shut down the assisted living facility. According to that emergency order, the state took action because of several findings, including outstanding bills and unsafe conditions for residents. “We will go ahead...
BRADENTON, FL
northernnewsnow.com

VIDEO: Massive 9-foot boa constrictor found in Florida backyard

NAPLES, Fla. (Gray News/TMX) - A group that handles dangerous snakes says it got a call recently to help remove a huge snake from a Florida backyard. Rhett and Taylor Stanberry with Tobie’s Troop, classified as a pest control service online, shared a video of one of their latest calls that involved a massive boa constrictor.
NAPLES, FL
Bay News 9

Tampa's coldest temperature on record: 60 years ago

An Arctic blast brought temperature to the teens in many Tampa Bay area communities on this day, Dec. 13, 60 years ago. Temperatures in Tampa dropped to 18 degrees on Dec. 13, 1962. This remains the coldest temperature recorded in Tampa. Temperatures stayed below 70 for 11 straight days. Saint...
TAMPA, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Seven Yeti coolers stolen from Cape Coral condo

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Seven Yeti coolers were stolen from the front porch of a Cape Coral condo overnight Monday. The coolers aren’t used to haul around beer – they are a big part of a local business. They belong to Shell Camp Florida and were stolen from the porch of the owner of the business, Julie Adrian.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WZVN-TV

Franklin Park Elementary School renovations to begin

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Students will return from their winter break to a temporary location, while Franklin Park Elementary School in Fort Myers is torn down and rebuilt. According to a press release from the School District of Lee County, everything at Franklin Park Elementary School will be demolished and replaced– except one classroom building and the gym, which will both undergo renovations.
FORT MYERS, FL

