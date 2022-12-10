Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen to PublicOutlier BrandsCaptiva, FL
‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia GiaccioFort Myers Beach, FL
First Full-Service Resort Opens on Sanibel and Captiva IslandsOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
Bachelorette contestant donates money to Gulf Coast Humane Society
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Amazon teamed up with Season 15 Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron to donate $50,000 to the Gulf Coast Humane Society. Cameron is a Florida native and has a rescue dog himself so when hurricane Ian hit he says it was difficult to watch. Tuesday afternoon he...
Daughters of Michigan man killed in Punta Gorda crash start GoFundMe to keep father’s legacy going
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — In November, a man from Michigan saw what was happening to Southwest Floridians after Hurricane Ian and wanted to help. He didn’t have much, but he did have a shop full of bicycles. That man was 57-year-old Steven Pringle, an Army Veteran who owned...
Bay News 9
Former Lakeland church to be converted into bar, events space
LAKELAND, Fla. — A pair of property owners in Lakeland said they have big plans for an old church that’s been sitting vacant for years. The building, formerly Freely Forgiven Community Church, has seen better days and now, two Lakeland residents are looking to convert the former house of worship into a bar and event space.
Bay News 9
Full spectrum luxury car storage facility opens in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A father and son duo recently opened Car Locker near downtown St. Petersburg in a warehouse retrofitted to withstand hurricanes which offers luxury car storage, detailing and consignment sales. "Our focus is more on the service," said Roger Thrun, 58, Car Locker Managing Partner. "That's...
Group comes together for holidays in Dunbar community
A holiday of hope for the southwest Florida community as a group came together today to make sure thousands of families in the Dunbar community have a great Christmas.
wild941.com
Florida Realtor Finds Couple Getting It On In Pool Of For Sale House
A realtor in Polk County walked into interesting situation while preparing to show a house that was for sale. The agent found a couple having sex in the pool! The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported the agent pulled up to the empty home and saw a mysterious car in the driveway around 9:45 a.m. Knowing that no one was authorized to be on the property, the confused agent called 911.
Bay News 9
State shuts down Cottages of Bradenton citing unsafe conditions
BRADENTON, Fla -- Residents and workers at the Cottages of Bradenton got a surprise early last week. The state shut down the assisted living facility. According to that emergency order, the state took action because of several findings, including outstanding bills and unsafe conditions for residents. “We will go ahead...
Pinellas County woman turns $50 into $1 million with Publix lottery ticket
A Palm Harbor woman won $1 million from the Florida Lottery Tuesday after cashing in her ticket at the Tampa District Office.
CROW assists four Barn Owlets who fell into cabinets in Bonita Springs
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Four displaced nestling Barn Owlets are still recovering after they fell from their nest in the attic of a house under construction Friday in Bonita Springs and directly below into some cabinets. One of the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife’s trusted volunteers, Chad, immediately...
northernnewsnow.com
VIDEO: Massive 9-foot boa constrictor found in Florida backyard
NAPLES, Fla. (Gray News/TMX) - A group that handles dangerous snakes says it got a call recently to help remove a huge snake from a Florida backyard. Rhett and Taylor Stanberry with Tobie’s Troop, classified as a pest control service online, shared a video of one of their latest calls that involved a massive boa constrictor.
Florida Man Upset Over Free Pizza Points Gun At Restaurant Customers
The suspect allegedly threatened to kill the customers for accepting the pizza despite already eating.
‘That dog should’ve been taken’: Tampa 8-year-old mauled by neighbor’s dog
A Tampa mom said her 8-year-old daughter was mauled by a neighbor's dog over the weekend. It happened in Tampa’s Old Seminole Heights neighborhood. The victim's family said the dog is still with its owners, and they say that's not good enough.
Bay News 9
Two dead in Pasco murder-suicide, Bay area businesses brace for another Fed rate hike and former Lakeland church gets a bar makeover
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Expect some patchy fog in the morning on Wednesday with skies becoming mostly sunny. Highs will top off near 80 in the afternoon. Lows Wednesday night stay mild, in the upper 60s, with a southeast breeze. Check your hour-by-hour...
Bay News 9
Tampa's coldest temperature on record: 60 years ago
An Arctic blast brought temperature to the teens in many Tampa Bay area communities on this day, Dec. 13, 60 years ago. Temperatures in Tampa dropped to 18 degrees on Dec. 13, 1962. This remains the coldest temperature recorded in Tampa. Temperatures stayed below 70 for 11 straight days. Saint...
Michigan man dies in Florida while delivering free bikes
A Michigan Army veteran has been killed in a crash while delivering bicycles to children in Florida affected by Hurricane Ian
Timeline for Beach Re-nourishment project on Fort Myers Beach
Fort Myers Beach management and planning session gives a better idea of a timeline when it comes to the Beach Re-nourishment project on Fort Myers Beach.
Waste Management drivers rescue Florida man trapped under golf cart for hours
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An 83-year-old Port Charlotte man who was trapped under a golf cart for several hours was rescued by an unlikely duo — two Waste Management workers. According to a release from the company, driver Alex Galarza and assistant driver Paulino Ortega were driving along their regular route Monday when they noticed […]
Man caught on camera turning off power to Fort Myers jewelry store
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man was spotted on camera lurking around Bradley’s Fine Jewelers, located at 14261 S Tamiami Trl. in Fort Myers. According to SWFL Crime Stoppers, the footage was captured on Dec. 3 after store employees left. Crime Stoppers said the man turned off the power to the business.
Seven Yeti coolers stolen from Cape Coral condo
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Seven Yeti coolers were stolen from the front porch of a Cape Coral condo overnight Monday. The coolers aren’t used to haul around beer – they are a big part of a local business. They belong to Shell Camp Florida and were stolen from the porch of the owner of the business, Julie Adrian.
WZVN-TV
Franklin Park Elementary School renovations to begin
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Students will return from their winter break to a temporary location, while Franklin Park Elementary School in Fort Myers is torn down and rebuilt. According to a press release from the School District of Lee County, everything at Franklin Park Elementary School will be demolished and replaced– except one classroom building and the gym, which will both undergo renovations.
Comments / 0