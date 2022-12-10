BRIEF-Janssen Provides First Data From Majestec-2 Trial Of Tecvayli In Combination With Darzalex Faspro And Lenalidomide In Relapsed Or Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Read full article on original website
BRIEF-Avicanna And Santé Cannabis Initiate Real-World Evidence Study On Musculoskeletal Pain And Inflammation With The RHO Phyto™ CBG Transdermal Gel
* AVICANNA AND SANTÉ CANNABIS INITIATE REAL-WORLD EVIDENCE STUDY ON MUSCULOSKELETAL PAIN AND INFLAMMATION WITH THE RHO PHYTO™ CBG TRANSDERMAL GEL TOPICAL PRODUCT
BRIEF-Willow Biosciences Inc- Company Is Well Positioned To Pursue Its Next Targeted Milestones For 2023
* WILLOW BIOSCIENCES INC- COMPANY IS WELL POSITIONED TO PURSUE ITS NEXT TARGETED MILESTONES FOR 2023
BRIEF-Maxim Power Corp Provides Updates On The M2 Return To Service, CCGT Expansion Project And Insurance Information
* PROVIDES UPDATES ON THE M2 RETURN TO SERVICE, CCGT EXPANSION PROJECT AND INSURANCE INFORMATION. * SAYS AT THIS TIME, CORPORATION'S MOST PROBABLE RETURN TO SERVICE DATE FOR M2 FACILITY IS LATE JULY 2023. * FORECASTS IT HAS SUFFICIENT LIQUIDITY TO COMPLETE BOTH CCGT EXPANSION OF M2 AND REPLACEMENT OF...
BRIEF-Novavax Announces Proposed $125 Million Public Offering Of Common Stock
* NOVAVAX ANNOUNCES PROPOSED $125 MILLION PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK. * NOVAVAX INC - PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING TO SELL UP TO $125 MILLION OF ITS COMMON STOCK. * NOVAVAX INC - MAY USE NET PROCEEDS FROM COMMON STOCK OFFERING AND, IF CONSUMMATED, CONCURRENT OFFERING OF NOTES. * NOVAVAX...
BRIEF-BioSyent Signs Exclusive Agreement For Oncology Supportive Care Product
* BIOSYENT SIGNS EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT FOR ONCOLOGY SUPPORTIVE CARE PRODUCT. * BIOSYENT INC - ANTICIPATES LAUNCHING PRODUCT IN CANADA IN LATE 2023, PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL
