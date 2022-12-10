Read full article on original website
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
BRIEF-Chorus Aviation Announces Redemption Of Its 6.00% Senior Debentures, Sale Of Two Wholly Owned Aircraft
* CHORUS AVIATION ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF ITS 6.00% SENIOR DEBENTURES AND SALE OF TWO WHOLLY OWNED AIRCRAFT. * CHORUS AVIATION INC - SALE OF TWO AIRCRAFT, WHICH WERE PREVIOUSLY ON LEASE, GENERATED NET PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY US $53.5 MILLION. * CHORUS AVIATION INC - WILL REDEEM REMAINING $115 MILLION PRINCIPAL...
BRIEF-BioSyent Signs Exclusive Agreement For Oncology Supportive Care Product
* BIOSYENT SIGNS EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT FOR ONCOLOGY SUPPORTIVE CARE PRODUCT. * BIOSYENT INC - ANTICIPATES LAUNCHING PRODUCT IN CANADA IN LATE 2023, PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL
BRIEF-Willow Biosciences Inc- Company Is Well Positioned To Pursue Its Next Targeted Milestones For 2023
* WILLOW BIOSCIENCES INC- COMPANY IS WELL POSITIONED TO PURSUE ITS NEXT TARGETED MILESTONES FOR 2023
BRIEF-Fonet Bilgi Teknolojileri Signs Contract Worth 61.9 Mln Lira With Sanliurfa Provincial Directorate Of Health
* FONET BILGI TEKNOLOJILERI AS SIGNS CONTRACT WORTH 61.9 MILLION LIRA WITH SANLIURFA PROVINCIAL DIRECTORATE OF HEALTH
BRIEF-Kiwetinohk Announces 2023 Budget, Provides Three-Year Outlook, Plans Normal Course Issuer Bid
* KIWETINOHK ANNOUNCES 2023 BUDGET, PROVIDES THREE-YEAR OUTLOOK, AND PLANS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID. * KIWETINOHK ENERGY CORP - INCREASING OWNED GAS PLANT PROCESSING CAPACITY TO SUPPORT HIGHER PRODUCTION BY SECOND HALF OF 2023. * KIWETINOHK ENERGY CORP - ANNUAL PRODUCTION SALES GROWTH EXPECTED BETWEEN ABOUT 20%-50% IN EACH OF...
Australian abortion and contraceptive provider’s ads banned by Google
MSI Australia has been prevented from promoting its services through paid ads on Google since 3 December
REFILE-Woolworths raises A$636 mln in Endeavour Group selldown - source
HONG KONG, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Australian supermarket company Woolworths Group Ltd has raised $A636 million by selling 98.5 million shares in Endeavour Group Ltd at A$6.46 each, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.
Former FTX CEO Bankman-Fried arrested in The Bahamas: official
(Reuters) - The Bahamas police have arrested former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, the country's attorney general said in a statement on Monday, adding that The Bahamas has received formal notification from the United States of criminal charges against him.
BRIEF-Vifor Pharma Says Remaining Publicly Held Registered Shares Cancelled
* CANCELLATION OF REMAINING PUBLICLY HELD REGISTERED SHARES OF VIFOR PHARMA AG. * VIFOR PHARMA AG - COMMERCIAL COURT ST. GALLEN HAS CANCELLED (KRAFTLOS ERKLÄRT) ALL REMAINING PUBLICLY HELD REGISTERED SHARES OF VIFOR WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF CHF 0.01 EACH. * VIFOR PHARMA AG - AS A RESULT...
Negotiators getting 'close' to deal on year-long U.S. government funding bill, McConnell says
WASHINGTON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers trying to hammer out a deal on a year-long government funding bill are getting "close," Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday. As Congress rushes to resolve their differences over the longer-term spending bill, top Democrats said on Tuesday they planned to...
Indonesia's GoTo to sell $96 million stake in retailer Alfamart
(Reuters) - Indonesia's PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia said on Wednesday it will sell its stake in local retailer PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk, or Alfamart, worth 1.5 trillion rupiah ($96.03 million), days after the tech firm announced strategy to focus on accelerating profitability.
UPDATE 1-Uber's Spanish food delivery platform to pay severance to 4,400 riders
MADRID, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Uber's food delivery platform in Spain has agreed in court to pay severance to 4,400 riders it had fired in 2021, local union UGT said on Tuesday. The riders lost their jobs following the introduction of a new law in Spain forcing food delivery companies to hire their couriers as staff instead of self-employed contractors.
U.S. Senator Warren says crypto industry should follow money-laundering rules
Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts on Wednesday said it is time for lawmakers to force cryptocurrency firms to follow the same money laundering rules as other financial institutions. The Democratic Senator's remarks came during a Congressional hearing investigating the recent collapse and U.S. charges against crypto exchange FTX.
ADVISORY- Incorrectly tagged alert to Arabian Pipes Co withdrawn
Dec 12 (Reuters) - An alert from a media report that Aramco is in talks with investors on $110 billion gas project is withdrawn as it was incorrectly tagged to Arabian Pipes Co SJSC , an unrelated company.
Hedge fund EDL laments November 'bloodbath' in forex - letter
(Reuters) - Hedge fund EDL Capital described November as "bloodbath" month in foreign exchange markets in its latest investor letter, but Edouard de Langlade, the star manager of his eponymous fund, predicted recent weakness in the dollar would be temporary. "We were short JPY, CHF, CNH, NZD and GBP, which...
European Parliament kicks out VP Kaili over Qatar graft scandal
STRASBOURG (Reuters) -The European Parliament removed Greek MEP Eva Kaili as a vice president of the assembly on Tuesday after she was accused of accepting bribes from Qatar in one of the biggest graft scandals to hit Brussels. Kaili has denied any wrongdoing, but European lawmakers have moved rapidly to...
Burning through ammo, Russia using 40-year-old rounds, U.S. official says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Russia is turning to decades-old ammunition with high failure rates as it burns through its stockpiles to carry out its nearly 10-month-old invasion of Ukraine, a senior U.S. military official said on Monday. "They have drawn from (Russia's) aging ammunition stockpile, which does indicate that they are willing...
White House's Deese: Increase in food prices too high, progress needed
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's top economic adviser, Brian Deese, told MSNBC on Wednesday that the rise in food prices was too high and remained an area where more progress was needed.
Four dead after migrant boat capsizes off English coast
DOVER, England (Reuters) - A small boat loaded with migrants heading for British shores from France capsized in the freezing waters of the English Channel early on Wednesday, resulting in four deaths, the British government said. Lifeboats, helicopters and rescue teams working with the French and British navies responded to...
