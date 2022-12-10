Read full article on original website
Related
Kerith Burke shares 'cold truth' about the Warriors and Anthony Lamb
Burke has been a sideline reporter for the Warriors since 2017.
49ers avoided disaster with Deebo Samuel and Brock Purdy
Perhaps the best possible news besides a miraculous immediate recovery.
The 49ers' defense ruined Tom Brady's day and then got his autograph
There's complementary football, and then there's a complimentary football.
SF Giants add pitcher Ross Stripling as the backup plan is becoming clear
As things currently stand, the Giants look like a team that entered the offseason with an 81-81 record, and will leave the offseason with 81-81 expectations.
Carlos Correa makes the SF Giants worth caring about again
"This is suddenly a team worth watching again - and, more importantly, worth caring about again."
A strange San Francisco night in the Colts owner's $100M traveling man cave
Irsay held court at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, singing Springsteen and showing off his favorite things.
San Francisco-based diner Mel's Drive-In celebrates 75 years with 75% off
The famed diner chain is slashing prices to celebrate its 75th anniversary.
How San Francisco’s legendary It’s-It ice cream was almost lost to history
"People are going to know what you're talking about: cookies, ice cream and chocolate."
Gus’s Community Market to take over Canyon Market in San Francisco
"It truly feels like a win-win for everyone."
The Daily 12-12-22 Elon Musk stunned after mass booing at Chappelle SF show
Dave Chappelle prides himself on meeting controversy head on, but even he seemed taken aback at the crowd’s reaction when he introduced Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk to the Chase Center stage on Sunday night. An avalanche of boos greeted Musk as he sauntered up to the stage. “It sounds like some of the people you fired are in the audience,” said Chappelle. SFGATE's Gabe Lehman was in attendance when the controversial comic introduced the controversial billionaire. Here's what happened. • Why no one is buying downtown San Francisco's luxury condos
Dave Chappelle brings out Twitter’s Elon Musk at Chase Center, chaos ensues
"Dave, what should I say?" asked Musk.
Sunday Read 12-11-22 Happy Sunday!
Hope the rain hasn't gotten you down. I come bearing a bit of self-congratulatory news... Our little ol' website won a major award courtesy of the San Francisco Press Club. [If available, fire your confetti cannons now, just don't shoot your eye out.] Actually, SFGATE took home 19(!) awards, including the big one: first place for 'Overall Excellence' in the 'Newspapers-Daily' section, which is quite a feat for a publication that exclusively exists online.
The Daily 12-13-22 A billionaire just hosted a truly odd event in the middle of SF
Jim Irsay, the 63-year-old goateed owner of the Indianapolis Colts, recently held court at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, where he sang Bruce Springsteen and showed off his favorite things. "There’s no possible way to succinctly describe the range of artifacts on show," writes SFGATE's Alex Shultz, who witnessed the 'Jim Irsay Collection tour' in person. "It’s a free-of-charge fever dream combining Irsay’s expensive taste in sports memorabilia, musical relics, timeless American literature and concerningly indispensable historical pieces (the only signed copy of the Atlantic Charter!), followed by a totally separate hour-and-a-half concert featuring Irsay on the vocals... "Some of the items, like Jack Kerouac’s 'On the Road' scroll, are visually impressive. Others... were hilariously out of place."
Lion Dance Cafe named among best dishes of 2022 by New York Times
Lion Dance Cafe is known for approachable vegan and vegetarian dishes.
These restaurants in Oakland's Jack London Square are worth the trip
From traditional seafood to fiery Thai, there's something for everyone.
ksro.com
Mask Mandates Coming Back in Select Places in the Bay Area
The Bay Area, like other regions across the state, is experiencing a tripledemic. That includes a rise in flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases. Masking requirements are coming back, but UCSF infectious disease expert Monica Gandhi tells NBC Bay Area it’s not necessary. “We have a lot of good evidence...
A car-free Embarcadero? These San Francisco organizers are serious about it.
Two key politicians have already signaled support for a still-faraway "Grand Embarcadero."
San Francisco school issues warning after lead found in its water fountains
Buena Vista Horace Mann K-8 Community School students are being told not to drink from any fountains.
Student-friendly Durant food court in Berkeley reopens after remodel
Cal students love this place because it has affordable food for college students.
