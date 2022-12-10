ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glassboro-Camden light rail project faces some pushback in Trenton

SOUTH JERSEY (KYW Newsradio) — South Jersey transportation officials are still working on plans to develop the Glassboro-Camden light rail line , but some lawmakers in Trenton say there are better uses for that money.

“I personally think that the money should be spent on repairs to 42, I-295 and an expansion of Route 55,” Assemblywoman Bethanne McCarthy Patrick (R-Salem) said.

The GCL comes with a price tag of about $1.8 billion and McCarthy Patrick says it would be foolish to invest that kind of money in a light rail system when ridership for that type of transportation has been declining since the pandemic, with more commuters working from home than before.

Light rails in the United States simply don’t make sense in areas that don’t have the population density.”

The bigger issue, she says, is that people really don’t want the trains running through their towns every eight minutes.

“I’ve been listening to my constituents and the residents just simply don’t want it,” she said.

“Pitman and Woodbury Heights passed resolutions stating opposition to the GCL. Wenonah had a ballot question asking their residents their opinion on the train, 72-percent said they did not support. Township meetings in Westville and Manuta have been packed with residents voicing their opposition as well.”

She says buses remain the best option for commuters who don’t want to or can’t drive.

There are some in favor of the GCL, and they say it will be more reliable than buses as it won’t be as affected by traffic delays, and the trains are better for the environment as well because fewer people would be driving.

