ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Indiana beats Pitt, reaches 17th College Cup title game

By Associated Press
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qB7f7_0jeMY67h00

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Ryan Wittenbrink and Tommy Mihalic scored in the first half and No. 13 Indiana beat Pittsburgh 2-0 on Friday night to advance to its 17th NCAA College Cup championship game.

Indiana (14-4-6) became the first Division I men’s soccer program to reach 100 NCAA Tournament victories — in its 22nd semifinal. The Hoosiers advance to play No. 3 Syracuse on Monday.

Wittenbrink’s penalty kick in the 14th minute was blocked by Pitt goalkeeper Joe van der Sar, but the Indiana forward was first to the rebound for an empty-netter. Mihalic scored his seventh goal of the season with 17 seconds left before halftime when he raced to a deflected shot and scored from a difficult angle.

Goalkeeper JT Harms made three saves to extend Indiana’s streak of shutouts to four — all in the tournament.

Pittsburgh (12-5-5) played in its second College Cup in three years, including a 1-0 loss to the Hoosiers in the 2020 semifinals.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Butler’s late flurry helps Heat put away Pacers 87-82

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra thought his players turned back the clock Monday night. It reminded Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle of an old Eastern Conference classic, too. On a rugged night, Bam Adebayo had 22 points and 17 rebounds and Jimmy Butler scored seven straight points late in the fourth quarter to help […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

No. 10 Arizona tops No. 14 Indiana 89-75 in Vegas clash

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Azuolas Tubelis scored 21 points and No. 10 Arizona defeated No. 14 Indiana 89-75 on Saturday night in the Vegas Clash. The Wildcats (8-1) held off Indiana’s surge after their lead was trimmed to 59-56 on consecutive 3-pointers by the Hoosiers midway through the second half. Arizona responded with three straight […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

Balanced attack leads Butler to rout of Cal, 82-58

BERKELEY, CA – All five Butler starters scored in double figures, led by 16 each from Simas Lukosius and Jayden Taylor as the Bulldogs dominated Cal, 82-58 Saturday evening in Berkeley. Butler improves to 8-3 on the season with their first true road win of the year, extending their current win streak to four games […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Jeff Saturday: Matt Ryan gives Colts best chance to win

INDIANAPOLIS – However a season chockfull of controversy and disappointment concludes, the Indianapolis Colts will follow Matt Ryan’s lead. That was the conclusion of interim head coach Jeff Saturday after he and his staff used the bye week to evaluate various personnel issues and consider possible changes. “Yeah, Matt is going to be our guy […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Thomas helps short-handed Nets rally past Pacers, 136-133

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn mixed up his lineup and his defenses Saturday night — and the nine players in uniform responded. Cam Thomas scored a career-high 33 points, Patty Mills added 24 and the Brooklyn Nets rallied to beat the Indiana Pacers 136-133 despite sitting their top seven scorers. “There was […]
BROOKLYN, NY
FOX59

Report: T.Y. Hilton signing with Dallas

INDIANAPOLIS – Retirement will have to wait for T.Y. Hilton. The former standout receiver with the Indianapolis Colts is signing a free-agent contract with the Dallas Cowboys, according to NFL Network. Hilton, 33, is visiting with the Cowboys Monday. The team believes he represents a boost for an offense that ranks 4th in total yards per […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indiana lawmakers to prioritize housing affordability

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers are looking at ways to help Hoosiers find affordable homes. House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) has said it’s one of the legislature’s top priorities this session. For some Hoosiers, finding a place to buy or rent within their budget has been a challenge. “Even apartments, when it came to the pricing […]
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you like going out with your friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

2 Indiana counties will have increased income tax rates in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers from two Indiana counties that their county income tax rate will be increasing at the start of the new year. Going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the county tax rate for Greene County residents will increase from .0195 to .0215, a change of .002. […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

IMPD boosts ranks with transfers from other departments

INDIANAPOLIS — Adam De Both spent more than eight years as a sheriff’s deputy patrolling Bartholomew County after breaking in with the Indiana University Police Department. Now De Both is a patrolman on IMPD’s Southeast District, enticed by better pay and the opportunity to leave Columbus for Indy. “Coming from a smaller agency there are […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Woman, home shot on near southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — One woman was taken to the hospital after an overnight shooting on the near southeast side of Indianapolis. IMPD received a call around 3 a.m. from a residence in the 2200 block of St. Paul Street (near the intersection of E. Raymond and S. Keystone). One woman was found who had been shot. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Weather patterns change this week for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Peaks of sun will be possible towards the end of the day Monday. Temperatures will not move much to begin the work week as our weather pattern remains stagnant. Monday will begin mild with overnight lows in the upper 30s and a high near average in the low 40s. Overcast conditions will persist through the first half of the day, but a few peeks of sun may emerge in the afternoon – something we haven’t seen in nearly a week.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Gray Bros. Cafeteria in Mooresville gets national recognition

MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Indiana is no stranger to food celebrities and series making a pit stop at local restaurants. That includes Adam Richman of “Man v. Food” fame, who visited Indianapolis during Season 3 in 2010. Mashed has compiled a list of the Best Man v. Food restaurant in each state, and according to the […]
MOORESVILLE, IN
FOX59

Bird flu found in Indiana snow geese, suspected in turkey flock

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bird flu has been confirmed in snow geese and other water birds from Gibson County in southwestern Indiana and is suspected in a commercial turkey flock in nearby Daviess County, state officials said. Approximately 700 geese, primarily snow geese, have recently been found dead in western Gibson County, the Indiana Department of […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

FOX59

50K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy