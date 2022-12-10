I-25 crash kills 1, injures another

DENVER GAZETTE FILE PHOTO

A three-vehicle crash killed one person and injured another on I-25 early Saturday morning, according to police.

A Colorado State Patrol spokesperson said CSP was called to the crash at mile marker 228, near the Northwest Parkway intersection, at 2:41 a.m.

The spokesperson said that one person, a 48-year-old male from Evans died on scene and another, a 23-year-old male from Thornton, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The third person involved was uninjured.

According to the spokesperson, CSP believes alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Officials closed I-25 northbound at Northwest Parkway until around 8:21 a.m., when the Broomfield Police Department tweeted that the interstate had re-opened.

The crash involved a 2007 Jeep Commander, 2007 GMC Yukon and a 2008 Nissan Versa, the spokesperson said.

The investigation is ongoing and officials said they are working on figuring out the circumstances that led to the crash.