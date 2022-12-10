ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville, CA

Victorville man arrested, suspected of fatally shooting woman

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mwJ3C_0jeMY1i400

Homicide detectives with the Victorville Sheriff's Station arrested a Victorville man on suspicion of the shooting death of a 25-year-old woman early Thursday.

Deputies had responded to a call regarding a person down in the roadway near Bear Valley and Amethyst roads at 3:21 a.m., the sheriff's station reported.

Deputies located a woman, later identified as Joanna Thompson of Victorville, lying in the street. She was unresponsive and without a pulse, sheriff’s officials said.

Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner discovered that she had suffered a gunshot wound.

Detectives determined that Thompson was placed in the street by 40-year-old Gregory Waters of Victorville.

Waters was arrested and booked in to the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on suspicion of fatally shooting Thompson. He is being held without bail.

The Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail has assumed the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or visit wetip.com.

Comments / 8

Roscoe Charles
4d ago

heavenly father please comfort her family and loved ones and take her spirit to be with you in paradise, I ask in Jesus name Amen.

Reply(3)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man found shot to death in Antelope Valley motel room

LITTLEROCK, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was found shot to death in a motel in the Littlerock area over the weekend. Deputies were sent to the 7200 block of Pearblossom Highway at about noon Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Christopher Flores,...
LITTLEROCK, CA
Fontana Herald News

Two suspects who were driving stolen vehicles are arrested in Upland

Two suspects who were driving stolen vehicles were arrested in separate incidents in Upland on Dec. 12, according to the Upland Police Department. At about 5 a.m., officers were involved in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle near Mountain Avenue and the Route 210 Freeway. the Upland P.D. said in...
UPLAND, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

Victim Shot in Possible Gang Confrontation at Azusa Liquor Store Dec. 11

AZUSA – A man was wounded and fled to his home after a possible gang shooting Sunday night. The shooting occurred in the parking lot of Benny’s Liquor, 208 N. Azusa Ave., around 9:46 p.m. An officer on patrol roughly half a mile northeast of the convenience store heard gunfire and a search began. Multiple calls of gunfire led officers to the scene, according to Sgt. Brandon Bailey of the Azusa Police Department.
AZUSA, CA
KTLA.com

French Bulldog stolen from vehicle in Hesperia

A family in Hesperia is calling for the safe return of their beloved French Bulldog after thieves smashed the window of their vehicle in the parking lot of a busy shopping center and stole the animal. The incident unfolded Sunday when Amairani Sanchez’s mother was Christmas shopping while her father...
HESPERIA, CA
CBS LA

CHP officer accident causes temporary 10 Freeway delays in West Covina

A California Highway Patrol officer was involved in a three-vehicle accident on the 10 Eastbound Freeway at the Barranca St. exit, in West Covina around 2 p.m. Initial reports stated that the officer was unconscious at the time of the emergency call.Paramedics rushed the CHP officer and another person, both in stable condition, to a hospital, according to the West Covina Fire Department. A portion of the 10 Freeway was closed as first responders assisted and as the accident investigation was underway.Footage taken of the accident shows the officer sitting up in the stretcher while being loaded in the ambulance. No official word yet on the extent of his injuries.
WEST COVINA, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

​Coroner Names Man Shot While Driving in Azusa Dec. 5

LOS ANGELES – An 18-year-old driver who was shot while streaming on Instagram Live was recently identified. Benjamin Matthew Caranchini died from a gunshot wound to the chest. The manner of death was homicide, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. Caranchini was shot near the...
AZUSA, CA
vvng.com

Dozens of shots were fired at illegal marijuana operation in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An investigation is underway after dozens of rounds were fired at an illegal marijuana operation in Adelanto. It happened on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 6:02 pm, in the 7400 block of Pansy Avenue. Sheriff’s officials said the unknown suspects pulled up in front of...
ADELANTO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Authorities ID Santa Ana man killed in Thermal after pickup overturned

Authorities today identified a 61-year-old Santa Ana man who died in Thermal after the pickup truck he was driving overturned into a dirt shoulder. The Riverside County coroner's office identified the man as Lippel Romulo.    A passenger, a 39-year-old Walnut woman, sustained moderate injuries in the one-vehicle wreck and was taken to the Desert The post Authorities ID Santa Ana man killed in Thermal after pickup overturned appeared first on KESQ.
SANTA ANA, CA
vvng.com

Meth and fentanyl-laced oxycodone seized during “Operation Consequences” week of December 3rd-9th

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Between December 3, 2022, and December 9, 2022, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 9 search warrants at various locations in Victorville, Yucaipa, San Bernardino, Lucerne Valley, Norco, and Fontana.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Four suspects are arrested after they allegedly fled store in Victoria Gardens with more than $1,600 worth of merchandise

Four suspects, including two juveniles, were apprehended after they allegedly fled a store in Victoria Gardens in Rancho Cucamonga with more than $1,600 worth of merchandise, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Dec. 10 at about 5:36 p.m., deputies assigned to the mall responded to a report...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man is arrested in Rancho Cucamonga after drugs were allegedly found in his vehicle

A 46-year-old man was arrested after drugs were allegedly found in his vehicle in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Dec. 9 at about 4:06 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station’s Multiple Enforcement Team (MET) conducted a traffic stop on Ronnie Evans, a Rancho Cucamonga resident, for a vehicle code violation in the area of Hellman Avenue and San Bernardino Road.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
Victorville Daily Press

Victorville Daily Press

10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Victorville, CA from Victorville Daily Press.

 http://vvdailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy