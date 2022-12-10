Read full article on original website
lakeplacidnews.com
Winter storm watch in effect for Adirondacks
The National Weather Service office in Burlington Wednesday morning issued a winter storm watch for the Adirondack region, including the Tri-Lakes communities of Lake Placid, Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake. The winter storm watch is in effect from 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 to 7 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. Estimated...
Winter Storm Watch In Effect From Thursday Morning Through Friday Evening, Dec. 15-16
CNY – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning from Thursday morning, Dec. 15 through Friday evening, Dec. 16 for Oswego, Jefferson and Lewis Counties. This includes the cities of Oswego, Watertown and Lowville. * WHAT…Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of greater than 9...
WNYT
Lake George mourning two prominent leaders
The Lake George-area is mourning two men who were champions of economic growth and environmental protection. Jeff Killeen, who was a leader of the Lake George Association and the Fund for Lake George, died Wednesday morning. Killeen was a driving force behind efforts to preserve and protect the lake. He...
newyorkalmanack.com
Man’s Body Located After His ATV Found Rolled Over Into Stream
Ingersoll’s ATV (all terrain vehicle) was found rolled over in Little Woodhull Creek in the town of Forestport, Oneida County, but could not be located. New York State Police led the search efforts with an underwater recovery team and drone operators. DEC Forest Ranger Lieutenant Hoag and Rangers Murphy and Piersma responded with ECOs Noyes and Tabor and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department.Family friends and volunteers also responded to aid in locating Ingersoll.
wwnytv.com
State: Watertown sent 8 million gallons of sewage, rainwater into Black River last month
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Millions of gallons of sewage have been dumped into the Black River. It wasn’t a leak, an accident, or an emergency. It’s standard operating procedure because of a combination of wet weather and old infrastructure. “A lot of our system is older systems....
adirondackalmanack.com
Missing man found deceased; child freed from car following accident
On Dec. 7, Environmental Conservation Police Officer (ECO) Manns alerted Forest Rangers of an unauthorized vehicle in Shaker Mountain Wild Forest at Pine Lake. Upon investigation, Rangers Geyer and Nally found excavator tracks going around a closed gate at the Pine Lake Boat Launch. Rangers located the operator, a 50-year-old from St. Johnsville, and issued a ticket for operating a motor vehicle on state land.
adirondackalmanack.com
Holiday event roundup for Town of Inlet
Small Town, Big Spirit – The Town of Inlet is gearing up for a festive holiday season with an array of activities ranging from the community’s first annual “Shop with a Cop” event for six lucky Inlet children to a “champagne bus” to help Inlet area residents and visitors ring in the New Year in a fun and safe manner. Please see below for a roundup of holiday events.
wwnytv.com
Winter storm warning issued, up to 16 inches of snow expected
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties. It goes into effect at 10 a.m. Thursday and continues through 10 p.m. Friday. The NWS forecasts snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches, with the greatest accumulations across...
flackbroadcasting.com
NWS: Winter Storm WATCH for entire listening area Thursday through early Saturday
JEFFERSON & LEWIS COUNTIES: WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING. * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of greater than 9 inches possible, especially across the Tug Hill Plateau and western Adirondacks. Some rain and sleet may possibly mix in across the lower elevations which would hold down accumulations some in these areas. Winds could gust as high as 30 to 35 mph.
Police investigating fatal Herkimer County head-on crash
Police are currently investigating a fatal head-on car accident that happened on State Route 5 in Schuyler on Tuesday. The crash took place around 6:51 p.m.
This New York Airbnb With A Heated Indoor Pool Makes The Perfect Weekend Getaway
Talk about an awesome rental property. If you're trying to find a spot to plan a fun weekend getaway with your friends, or your family, this Airbnb in the lower Adirondacks is one that you'll make fun memories at. Located in Gloversville, New York, this Airbnb is 2000 square feet...
55-year-old man drowns in Oneida County after going for ATV ride, troopers say
Forestport, N.Y. — A 55-year-old man drowned in an Oneida County creek after an ATV accident, troopers said. Michael R. Ingersoll left his home around 7:30 p.m. Thursday and did not return home, according to a news release from the state police. Ingersoll’s ATV was located overturned on a...
Pretty Cool Feature Right In Plain Sight At Target New Hartford
While shopping at Target in New Hartford, are you taking advantage of this lifehack hidden right in plain sight?. Let's be honest, long lines can aggravate you around the holidays. It can turn you from happy, to the man standing in line in the song "Christmas Shoes" from Newsong very quickly. I want to let you in on a little secret while shopping at Target in New Hartford. It might not even be a secret, but it saved me a ton of time so now I want to at least share this tip with you.
Fire destroys Camden DPW building and all its equipment
CAMDEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Village of Camden DPW building and all of its equipment inside has been deemed a total loss after a fire Tuesday morning. Fire investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire but the Village of Camden Deputy Mayor says investigators have determined the fire was accidental. The 911 […]
Sauquoit woman dies of injuries sustained in New Hartford attack
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTF/WFXV/WPNY) – On Sunday, December 11th, the New Harford Police Department reported the woman who was injured in an attack in New Hartford on November 30th has died from her injuries. Around 10:00 pm on Wednesday, November 30th, dispatchers with the Oneida County 911 Center received reports that a woman, who would […]
Beloved Pizza Places Goes Up in Flames in CNY, Owner Claims Arson
A beloved pizza place in Central New York went up in flames, leaving employees without a job and an owner without a business just weeks before Christmas. A fire broke out at Mangia Macrina's Wood Fired Pizza in New Hartford and someone may have done it on purpose. "This hurts."...
GoFundMe Raises $40k For Little Falls Woman Who Died From Unknown Circumstances
A GoFundMe page established to help the family of Martha Staring has raised more than $40,000 in just two days. The page was created to help her family with the unexpected medical and funeral costs:. ...During these emotionally difficult days, we would like to help her family with the funeral...
flackbroadcasting.com
Driver freed from Lewis County roll-over accident with jaws of life
CROGHAN- One person was taken to the hospital after a motor vehicle roll-over accident over the weekend in Lewis County, emergency responders say. It was shortly before 3:00 p.m. Saturday when 9-1-1 dispatchers began taking calls over an accident on the Zecher Road, town of Croghan. Castorland Fire Department was...
Contract awarded for demolition of Beech-Nut plant
Major redevelopment work will soon again be underway at the Exit 29 site, in Canajoharie.
Woman Found in Road Who Later Died Investigated as Homicide
Oneida County's District Attorney says the case of a woman who died after being found lying severely injured on a Chadwicks street, is being investigated as a homicide. "I'm not saying it's a homicide," said DA Scott McNamara. "But it's being investigated as a homicide. What that means is we're treating it as we don't know what caused her death and we're looking into it," he told WIBX's First News with Keeler. McNamara added that there were some "unique things that happened during and then after she was found in the road, that make us look into this case."
