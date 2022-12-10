ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

cnycentral.com

ORANGE ZONE: An early Christmas gift for the SU faithful

Syracuse, N.Y. — Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays Syracuse Orange fans. You've already gotten your first gift this holiday season direct from Cary, North Carolina and the NCAA College Cup. Yes your Syracuse Orange men's soccer team are national champions and they've brought back their hardware with a bright orange and blue bow stuck to the top.
SYRACUSE, NY
Inside Nova

Potomac boys basketball coming together nicely to start season 5-0

One question surrounded this year’s Potomac High School boys basketball team. How quickly would the perennial power gel under first-year head coach Anthony Mills?. The Panthers returned only one full-season starter. They featured two transfers expected to start immediately. And they kept six freshmen on the roster, a first for the team for as long as anyone associated with the program can remember.
POTOMAC, VA
Syracuse.com

Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ Friday? Syracuse lawyer competes on game show, gets Ken Jennings joke

Who won “Jeopardy!” on Friday, Dec. 9? We’ve got your results here, so spoilers follow. Ellen LaBerge, a lawyer from Syracuse, competed on the iconic game show Friday, facing off against returning one-day champion Sriram Krishnan, a consultant from Virginia, and Matthew Ott, an accountant from Boston. Krishnan won Thursday’s episode, becoming the fourth new “Jeopardy!” champion in as many days after Cris Pannullo’s 21-game winning streak ended Tuesday.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Cazenovia students face uncertainty, but other institutions look to help

Cazenovia, N.Y. — Nick Santoro attended Southern Vermont College for three years before he was told the school would shut down. “We woke up on a Monday morning to an email from our dean and she said we have a whole school meeting," said Santoro. "Myself and everybody else were confused because we didn’t know the extent of the closure or if it was going to happen."
CAZENOVIA, NY
cnycentral.com

CNY Tuesdays: The Kara Fund

Syracuse, NY — On Tuesdays, we reveal the winner of a $2,000 grant for a deserving charity working to make things better, here. The Kara Fund enhances the quality of life for children with life-threatening diseases.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Crowd favorite Zac Brown Band returning to St. Joe's Amp this summer

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Country music group Zac Brown Band is returning to Central New York in 2023. The band is bringing its "From the Fire Tour" to St. Joseph's Amphitheatre on Friday, August 11. Special guests include Marcus King and King Calaway. The band was supposed to perform in...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Widespread wet snow for all of CNY on Sunday

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- A snowy scene is expected across CNY for the rest of Sunday!. The National Weather Service has issued some WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES for parts of CNY for Sunday and Sunday night. Counties under the advisory are:. -Oswego. -Lewis. -Oneida. -Madison. -Chenango. -Cortland. The reason for the alerts is...
SYRACUSE, NY
Baltimore Times

Kevin Durant and the Durant Family Foundation

Bowie, Md. – Prince George’s County native Kevin Durant and the Durant Family Foundation have committed to joining the Bowie State University Athletics Department in the transformation of the university’s main basketball gym and supporting BSU athletics programs. “We are dedicated to providing resources and possibilities to...
BOWIE, MD
cnycentral.com

The weight of snow & potential threats

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - A snowy system is on the way to CNY for late Thursday through Friday. This snow will be wet and heavy, the type of snow that is tough to shovel and clean off. It's actually quite dangerous in some circumstances because of its weight. There are different...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Tractor trailer rolled over in Skaneateles

SKANEATELES, N.Y. — Roads are closed in Skaneateles Tuesday morning due to a roll-over crash. The crash happened on East Lake Road, which is closed until further notice from Genesee Street to Pork Street. State police said no one was injured and cleanup is underway. This story is subject...
SKANEATELES, NY
cnycentral.com

Upstate pharmacy will offer locking pill bottles starting Monday

Syracuse, N.Y. — Upstate New York Poison Center received about 15,000 calls for unintentional poisonings in children six years or younger. Health officials hope the news locks on pill bottles will help that issue. The locking pill bottles is a fairly new technology. It was invented in Colorado this...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

AAA: Gas prices down again this week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Syracuse this Monday is $3.57. That's a drop of 9 cents compared to a week ago. Monday’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.26, down 14 cents from one week ago. The New York State average is $3.59, down 11 cents since last Monday.
SYRACUSE, NY

