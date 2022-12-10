Cazenovia, N.Y. — Nick Santoro attended Southern Vermont College for three years before he was told the school would shut down. “We woke up on a Monday morning to an email from our dean and she said we have a whole school meeting," said Santoro. "Myself and everybody else were confused because we didn’t know the extent of the closure or if it was going to happen."

