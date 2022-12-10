Read full article on original website
Former Delbarton Student Leads Syracuse University Soccer to NCAA ChampionshipMorristown MinuteSyracuse, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
This Small New York Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenSkaneateles, NY
This Is the Snowiest City in New York StateDiana RusSyracuse, NY
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Whoops! Indiana mistakenly celebrates a national title in soccer it didn’t win (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — While Syracuse fans erupted inside the JMA Dome watching the men’s soccer program claim its first national title, Indiana mistakenly celebrated a championship it didn’t win inside an empty Assembly Hall. The school displayed a congratulatory message on the center-hung videoboard inside its basketball...
ORANGE ZONE: An early Christmas gift for the SU faithful
Syracuse, N.Y. — Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays Syracuse Orange fans. You've already gotten your first gift this holiday season direct from Cary, North Carolina and the NCAA College Cup. Yes your Syracuse Orange men's soccer team are national champions and they've brought back their hardware with a bright orange and blue bow stuck to the top.
Inside Nova
Potomac boys basketball coming together nicely to start season 5-0
One question surrounded this year’s Potomac High School boys basketball team. How quickly would the perennial power gel under first-year head coach Anthony Mills?. The Panthers returned only one full-season starter. They featured two transfers expected to start immediately. And they kept six freshmen on the roster, a first for the team for as long as anyone associated with the program can remember.
Fowler graduate Amir ‘Cash’ Anderson wins USA boxing elite title, sets up potential Olympic spot
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Amir ‘Cash’ Anderson, the 18-year-old PSLA at Fowler graduate, is a USA Boxing Elite champion. Anderson defeated Jason Moreno (Pennsylvania) Saturday in the championship bout of USA Boxing’s 156-pound Elite division. Anderson turns 19 in January, which permitted him to box in the Elite (19 and older) age group.
Syracuse Councilor Latoya Allen won’t seek 4th term; other council races also take shape
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse Common Councilor Latoya Allen said she won’t run for a fourth term next year, creating an opening for a councilor to represent the city’s Southside and Valley neighborhoods. After six years of serving in city government, Allen said she wants to focus on raising...
Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ Friday? Syracuse lawyer competes on game show, gets Ken Jennings joke
Who won “Jeopardy!” on Friday, Dec. 9? We’ve got your results here, so spoilers follow. Ellen LaBerge, a lawyer from Syracuse, competed on the iconic game show Friday, facing off against returning one-day champion Sriram Krishnan, a consultant from Virginia, and Matthew Ott, an accountant from Boston. Krishnan won Thursday’s episode, becoming the fourth new “Jeopardy!” champion in as many days after Cris Pannullo’s 21-game winning streak ended Tuesday.
I-690 backed up in Syracuse after car crash, dispatchers say
Update: 6 p.m.: The center and right lanes have reopened, according to the Department of Transportation. Syracuse, N.Y. — Traffic is backed up on Interstate 690 East in Syracuse after a car crashed on the highway, 911 dispatchers said. The center and right lanes are closed just past the...
Cazenovia students face uncertainty, but other institutions look to help
Cazenovia, N.Y. — Nick Santoro attended Southern Vermont College for three years before he was told the school would shut down. “We woke up on a Monday morning to an email from our dean and she said we have a whole school meeting," said Santoro. "Myself and everybody else were confused because we didn’t know the extent of the closure or if it was going to happen."
3 hospitalized in Syracuse after head-on crash in Central NY, troopers say
Brutus, N.Y. — Three people were hospitalized Sunday after two vehicles crashed head-on in Brutus, Cayuga County, troopers said. Logan Rodgers, 20, of Weedsport, was driving west on Route 31 near West Brutus Street when he crossed over into the eastbound lane and hit another vehicle, according to a state police news release.
CNY Tuesdays: The Kara Fund
Syracuse, NY — On Tuesdays, we reveal the winner of a $2,000 grant for a deserving charity working to make things better, here. The Kara Fund enhances the quality of life for children with life-threatening diseases.
Anthony Davis will stay on as next superintendent of the Syracuse City School District
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse City School District is choosing to stick with Anthony Davis as the superintendent of the district moving forward. Davis was appointed interim superintendent upon the retirement of Jaime Alicea at the end of the 2021-2022 school year. He has served in that position since July first.
Crowd favorite Zac Brown Band returning to St. Joe's Amp this summer
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Country music group Zac Brown Band is returning to Central New York in 2023. The band is bringing its "From the Fire Tour" to St. Joseph's Amphitheatre on Friday, August 11. Special guests include Marcus King and King Calaway. The band was supposed to perform in...
Widespread wet snow for all of CNY on Sunday
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- A snowy scene is expected across CNY for the rest of Sunday!. The National Weather Service has issued some WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES for parts of CNY for Sunday and Sunday night. Counties under the advisory are:. -Oswego. -Lewis. -Oneida. -Madison. -Chenango. -Cortland. The reason for the alerts is...
Baltimore Times
Kevin Durant and the Durant Family Foundation
Bowie, Md. – Prince George’s County native Kevin Durant and the Durant Family Foundation have committed to joining the Bowie State University Athletics Department in the transformation of the university’s main basketball gym and supporting BSU athletics programs. “We are dedicated to providing resources and possibilities to...
The weight of snow & potential threats
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - A snowy system is on the way to CNY for late Thursday through Friday. This snow will be wet and heavy, the type of snow that is tough to shovel and clean off. It's actually quite dangerous in some circumstances because of its weight. There are different...
Tractor trailer rolled over in Skaneateles
SKANEATELES, N.Y. — Roads are closed in Skaneateles Tuesday morning due to a roll-over crash. The crash happened on East Lake Road, which is closed until further notice from Genesee Street to Pork Street. State police said no one was injured and cleanup is underway. This story is subject...
New restaurant moving in to former location of Today's Special in State Tower Building
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Days after Today's Special announced it was closing and leaving the State Tower Building in downtown Syracuse, a new restaurant is planning to make its entrance in the space. 'Storys' will take over the location. It will serve breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday from 7...
Syracuse airport ranked in top 15 worst airports for holiday travel in new study
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — You may not have much of a choice when it comes to flying to your holiday destinations, but Syracuse Hancock International Airport is not on a great list of airports right now. Forbes Advisor ranked the airport the eleventh worst for holiday travel this year. The...
Upstate pharmacy will offer locking pill bottles starting Monday
Syracuse, N.Y. — Upstate New York Poison Center received about 15,000 calls for unintentional poisonings in children six years or younger. Health officials hope the news locks on pill bottles will help that issue. The locking pill bottles is a fairly new technology. It was invented in Colorado this...
AAA: Gas prices down again this week
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Syracuse this Monday is $3.57. That's a drop of 9 cents compared to a week ago. Monday’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.26, down 14 cents from one week ago. The New York State average is $3.59, down 11 cents since last Monday.
