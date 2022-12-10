Read full article on original website
CNET
New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix
In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
Oscars 2023: Actress power rankings
Danielle Deadwyler, Michelle Yeoh and Cate Blanchett are a few of this year's female acting standouts. But Oscar voters will have plenty of options.
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Character Actor Cliff Emmich Dead at 85
Veteran character actor Cliff Emmich—who had memorable roles in movies including Payday and Halloween II—has died of lung cancer at the age of 85. Born in Cincinnati but raised in Los Angeles, Emmich broke into show business with a bit part in 1969’s Gaily, Gaily and racked up dozens of credits on the big and small screen. Michael Landon reportedly wrote a part specially for him: a middle-aged dad whose daughter is ashamed that he is fat. “Fat guys usually get cast as bad guys,” he said in a 1978 interview. “I’ve been the heavy ‘heavy’ in Police Woman, Starsky and Hutch and Charlie’s Angels. This is my first chance to portray a nice man.”
‘Little House on the Prairie’: Alison Arngrim Says This Young Co-Star Died Before His Time
Alison Arngrim wrote about her experience on the set of Little House on the Prairie. Here's what she said about the cast member who died too soon.
Most Shocking Celebrity Deaths of All Time
Us Weekly looks back at the stars who died before their time, including Amy Winehouse, Prince and Whitney Houston — see the most shocking celeb deaths
Ruth Madoc, Legendary Sitcom Actor, Dead at 79
Actress Ruth Madoc, who is known for her roles in Fiddler on the Roof and Hi-de-Hi!, died on Friday, Dec. 9. She was 79. The actress reportedly passed after undergoing surgery because of a fall she suffered earlier this week, according to Belfield & Ward talent agent Phil Belfield. “It...
In Style
Here Are the 2023 Golden Globe Nominations
After a hiatus in 2022 following the diversity controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the Golden Globes will be returning in January 2023. Last year, the HFPA still honored the year's top shows and films without the annual awards show and star-studded red carpet, but this year's Globes will take place with a formal ceremony hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael and will be televised on NBC and Peacock with the HFPA promising to do better.
2 ‘Brady Bunch’ Actors Played a Gay Couple in a Groovy Sitcom
In 2006, two actors who played brothers in 'The Brady Bunch' portrayed lovers in a popular sitcom and even referenced their earlier roles in the 1969 family comedy.
Wilko Johnson, 'Game Of Thrones' Actor And British Punk Pioneer, Dead At 75
“This is the announcement we never wanted to make, & we do so with a very heavy heart: Wilko Johnson has died," a tweet from his account confirmed.
Top 10 Censored Rock Songs
Rock 'n' roll has always been about breaking rules and pushing boundaries. So, it’s not a surprise that every entry in our list of the Top 10 Censored Rock Songs is an all-out classic. The songs were either altered or banned completely from radio, television, department stores and even the singles charts. The reasons for the censorship are more varied than you might think, ranging from the usual sex-and-drugs content to insensitivity and product placement.
‘Game Of Thrones’ Stars Who’ve Died In Real Life: Diana Rigg, Max Von Sydow, & More
Game Of Thrones rose to be one of the most popular TV series of all time. Many years after the original A Song of Ice And Fire books were first released, the show premiered in 2011 and rapidly became one of the highest-rated dramas ever. Fans quickly grew attached to the wide-ranging ensemble, including Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, Kit Harington, and many more.
AdWeek
The 10 Best New TV Shows of 2022
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. After praising the year’s 10 best TV shows, it’s now time to honor the new 2022 series that, despite hitting the marketplace in a year boasting more television content than ever before, still managed to make their mark and connect with audiences.
‘White House Plumbers’ HBO Series Starring Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux Releases Trailer (TV News Roundup)
HBO has released the teaser trailer for the five-episode limited series “White House Plumbers,” starring Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux. The series revolves around Nixon’s political saboteurs and Watergate masterminds, E. Howard Hunt (Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Theroux), who wound up helping to topple the presidency. The cast includes Lena Headey, Judy Greer, Domhnall Gleeson, Toby Huss, Ike Barinholtz, Kathleen Turner, Kim Coates, Yul Vazquez, Alexia Valdés, Nelson Ascencio, Tony Plana, Zoe Levin, Liam James, Kiernan Shipka, Tre Ryder, David Krumholtz, F. Murray Abraham, Rich Sommer and John Carroll Lynch. “White House Plumbers” is created, written and produced by Alex Gregory...
Superman & Lois Finally Sets Season 3 Premiere Date on The CW
It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s… the long-awaited premiere date for Superman & Lois‘ third season! Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch’s titular supercouple will return to The CW on Tuesday, March 14 at 8/7c, TVLine has learned. Superman & Lois‘ third season premiere will be followed by the series premiere of Gotham Knights at 9 pm. The third season of Superman & Lois will find the Man of Steel facing off against Intergang head Bruno Manheim (played by The Orville’s Chad L. Coleman). Additionally, Australian actor Michael Bishop will step into the role of Jonathan Kent, following the sudden departure of...
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi actor Gary Friedkin dies, aged 70
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi actor Gary Friedkin has died, aged 70.The actor, who is als known for his appearance in sitcom Happy Days, had spent just under four weeks in an intensive care unit due to Covid-19 complications.According to Tribune Chronicle, he died “peacefully”. The outlet wrote: “His legacy will live on as stories are told and retold for years to come by all who loved him.”Friedkin, who was four-foot tall, made his screen debut in Carrie Fisher and Chevy Chase film Under the Rainbow in 1981.The following year, he had a small role in Ridley Scott...
What Are Some of Quentin Tarantino’s Least Favorite Films?
Quentin Tarantino’s fondness for the movies is well-documented. Besides his own work as a filmmaker, he’s also worked to get several of his most beloved films wider release and now owns a movie theater; he’s also written a work of nonfiction about going to the movies. But...
‘Steve and Marty’ Revealed SNL’s Weaknesses
The plan was relatively straightforward: Take two comedic legends, each with a rich history on Saturday Night Live and a working partnership spanning decades, and invite them to co-host. Steve Martin and Martin Short had even previously shared the SNL stage in 1986, when they hosted alongside Chevy Chase to promote their film Three Amigos. Last night’s episode, therefore, had every reason to be not just funny but riotous—the kind of impish return Will Forte delivered last season.
TVGuide.com
The White Lotus Season 3: Cast, Location, Release Date, and Everything You Need to Know
We finally know the identities of all those dead bodies teased at the beginning of The White Lotus Season 2. It's so hard to say goodbye to Mike White's satire series, which brought us along on the worst Italian vacation of all time and kept us guessing for weeks. We'll miss it between seasons, but thankfully there's more ahead, despite the fact that no one should ever stay at a White Lotus hotel — people just can't seem to stop getting murdered there.
Reissue Roundup: Fall Sets From David Bowie, Jimi Hendrix and More
As the final part of 2022 comes to a close with the holidays right around the corner, the usual onslaught of box sets, reissues, archive recordings and general gift-giving options are now available. The mix is a typical one of expanded classic LPs, rarities pulled from the vaults, remastered reissues...
