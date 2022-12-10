Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Delbarton Student Leads Syracuse University Soccer to NCAA ChampionshipMorristown MinuteSyracuse, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
This Small New York Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenSkaneateles, NY
This Is the Snowiest City in New York StateDiana RusSyracuse, NY
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Related
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: Boeheim 1⁄4 zip tracker update
White 3-0 3-0 Black Coaches vs Cancer. Wouldn’t be shocking to see Jim go with the white Block S for every home game the rest of the way. The blue Block S was successful at Notre Dame so could that be the standard road game attire? Do you think anyone on the staff is going to say no to this face?
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: Judah Mintz named ACC Rookie of the Week
Syracuse Orange men’s basketball’s Judah Mintz was named the ACC Rookie of the Week on Monday, making it the first time this season that a member of the Orange secured an individual conference recognition. This past week, Mintz averaged 13.0 points, 7.5 assists, and 3.0 steals per game...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: what to watch for vs. Monmouth
Unfortunately, we can’t declare this season to be a success just because the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team crushed the Georgetown Hoyas soundly by double-digits. Instead, the Orange (6-4) have a quick two-day turnover as the team gears for another home game, this time against the Monmouth Hawks (1-9).
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: predictions and poll for Monmouth
Compared to recent opponents, the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team shouldn’t have much to fear heading into its next matchup at home against the Monmouth Hawks. Monmouth (1-9) enters the contest coming off a 36-point defeat to Princeton on the road, while Syracuse is coming off an emotionally charged weekend with a 19-point victory against the Georgetown Hoyas.
nunesmagician.com
College Cup/MBB game thread: Syracuse Orange vs Indiana Hoosiers and Monmouth Hawks
The Syracuse Orange are in their first College Cup final tonight against the Indiana Hoosiers. The game kicks off at 6:00 and will shown on ESPNU and WatchESPN. This is the first national title appearance for a Syracuse team since women’s lacrosse played for the title in 2021. A win would be the first NCAA Championship since cross-country and field hockey won in November 2015,
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: Best of 2022 offense
As the Syracuse Orange prepare for their Pinstripe Bowl match-up with the Minnesota Golden Gophers we’re going to give our choices for some superlatives for the 2022 season. I had my doubts about Shrader as a passer but he took major strides forward in 2022. His completion percentage went from 52.6% to 65%. He threw for eight more touchdowns and got the ball downfield more than we saw in 2021. Without him, Syracuse was severely limited.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: the Orange win fourth-straight, squeak by Monmouth 86-71 amid slow start
Competing forces struck the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team (6-4) in its Tuesday night matchup versus the Monmouth Hawks (1-9). The first of which was out of its control, with nearly the entire Orange fanbase checked out with the Syracuse men’s soccer team defeating the Indiana Hoosiers in penalty kicks in the College Cup Finale thriller.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s soccer win the 2022 National Championship!
The Syracuse Orange men’s soccer team are the 2022 National Champions. That’s it. That’s the opener. Syracuse outlasted the Indiana Hoosiers, college soccer royalty, to take home the national championship, 7-6 on penalties after a 2-2 regulation and extra time. Amferny Sinclair netted the winner, Russel Shealy stood on his head and the Orange are coming home with the hardware. The Orange complete the treble as well, having won the ACC regular season, ACC Tournament and the NCAA Title. Big congrats to Coach McIntyre, the players, and the staff, on a phenomenal accomplishment, the first in Syracuse history.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: CB Duce Chestnut enters the transfer portal
Welp... this is not the news Syracuse Orange fans were hoping to hear. Sophomore star Duce Chestnut, who was expected to replace Garrett Williams as the primary cornerback next season, will instead enter the transfer portal. Chestnut made the announcement on his social media last night. Duce has been hinting...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s soccer College Cup Final vs. Indiana: TV/streaming, time, history & more
Teams: No. 3 Syracuse Orange (18-2-4) vs. No. 13 Indiana Hoosiers (14-4-6) Location: WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, N.C. First/Last Meeting: Syracuse and Indiana have never played each other in men’s soccer. How fitting that the first match between these two programs comes in the National Championship. Head Coaches: Syracuse...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: Orange add two more commits to 2023 class
The Syracuse Orange football program picked up two new commitments over the weekend. As the Orange continue to look to replace three starters on the offensive line they added graduate transfer Joe More from the Richmond Spiders and 2023 OL/DL recruit Vincent Caroll-Jackson out of Pennsylvania. The 6’5 More is...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: DL Braylen Ingraham transfers to Orange from Alabama
The Syracuse Orange football program is taking a page out of the men’s soccer program and using the transfer portal to build up the team. Dino Babers picked up a notable transfer for the trenches on Monday night. Former four-star recruit Braylen Ingraham is joining Syracuse from Alabama. Ingraham...
nunesmagician.com
Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: College Cup Transferpalooza
HOMEFIELD APPAREL (Use promo code NUNES for 10% off your first order) More coordinator talk, this time with Mike’s thoughts. Two linemen coming into the fold. If you haven’t yet, please subscribe to Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Podcast:. Download the podcast from iTunes (PLEASE RATE & REVIEW...
Comments / 0