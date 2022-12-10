ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Florida State Sports Notebook: Soccer Postseason Edition

It has been about two weeks since Florida State fell to North Carolina in the first national semifinal game. Therefore enough time has passed to allow us to evaluate the season a bit more dispassionately. We will also discuss the (very) early prospects for next season. These are real questions...
2024 defensive lineman Jamorie Flagg commits to Florida State

While the recent focus has been on the class of 2023 and the transfer portal, Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles just secured another commitment for the class of 2024. Dipping into the well-established Booker T. Washington High School program, the staff was able to land a pledge today from a promising defensive prospect.
Florida State overcomes turnovers, defeats USC Upstate for third win of season

After three straight games of playing noticeably improved basketball, Florida State put forth a sloppier effort against a pesky USC Upstate Spartans squad. But in a type of game that might have resulted in a demoralizing loss four weeks ago, the Seminoles still found a way to walk away with a double-digit victory, 80-63. Perhaps that, more than anything, shows the progress that this team is slowly but surely making.
Brohm visits former Purdue commit and extends offer

South Atlanta, Ga., High School running back Keyjuan Brown, who was committed to Purdue for more than five months, landed a scholarship offer from the University of Louisville on Tuesday night, following an in-home visit by coach Jeff Brohm. Brown said Brohm, who took the U of L job last...
Former 5-star prospect spurns Louisville for Oklahoma

Louisville’s expectations for the 2022-23 season have been greeted by disappointment after a 5-4 start to the season. To make matters worse, the program just lost former five-star recruit Payton Verhulst, who announced she is transferring to Oklahoma. Cardinals head coach Jeff Walz elaborated on the situation after the...
Louisville Football: Commitment Update

Here's our weekly update on #FlyVille23 as we finish up the high school football season. There is a ton of excitement surrounding this U of L football recruiting class in the Class of 2023. The current list of commitments for the '23 class stands at 14 prospects and is not only ranked among the top 25 recruiting classes in the country but is on pace to be one of the best recruiting class in U of L school history.
Noles News: Jordan Travis receiving plenty of 2023 Heisman hype

2024 FSU four-star QB commit Luke Kromenhoek led the Benedictine Cadets to a second straight state championship:. 2023 defensive tackle commit Keith Sampson also secured a state title:. It’s been a busy few days in the Florida State football recruiting world — get caught up on the latest and pick...
FSU to break ground on football-only facility on Saturday

It’s been a long time coming. December 17 will mark a special day for Florida State and send the historic program into the future of college athletics after a groundbreaking ceremony for their new Football-Only Facility this upcoming Saturday. After a successful booster campaign last year and many charitable...
Jaheim Bell commits to Florida State

The transfer portal continues to churn along, and Florida State continues to seek impact players for next season. Mike Norvell’s Seminoles previously struck gold with South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jammie Robinson, and they went back to Columbia to land tight end Jaheim Bell. Bell, a top target at...
Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?

Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many drivers travel Dixie Highway every day and never think of the origin of the name. However, Gary noticed that Louisville is a long way from what is considered “Dixie.” He submitted the following question to Ask WAVE:. “Why is there a Dixie Highway...
Woman found suffering from gunshot wound in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is in the hospital after she was shot in Louisville's California neighborhood on Wednesday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of South 26th Street, according to an LMPD press release. Officers on scene found...
