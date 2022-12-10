Read full article on original website
Related
World Cup security guard dies after 'fall' while on duty at the Lusail Stadium
A Kenyan security guard who reportedly fell while on duty at Qatar's Lusail Stadium has died in hospital, his family and officials have confirmed to CNN.
Ukraine expects to get a coveted U.S. Patriot missile system. How much can it help?
U.S. Patriot missile systems have long been a hot-ticket item as a shield against incoming missiles, but can one change the course of the Ukraine war?
Turkey seeks a trilateral mechanism with Russia, Syria -Erdogan
ANKARA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted on Thursday as saying he proposed to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin forming a trilateral mechanism with Russia and Syria to accelerate diplomacy between Ankara and Damascus.
White House reveals winter COVID-19 plans, more free tests
The Biden administration is again making some free COVID-19 tests available to all American households as it unveils its contingency plans for potential coronavirus surges this winter
Irish soldier killed on U.N. peacekeeping mission in Lebanon
DUBLIN (Reuters) -An Irish soldier was killed on a U.N. peackeeping mission in Lebanon late on Wednesday when a convoy of two armoured utility vehicles travelling to Beirut came under small arms fire, Ireland’s defence forces said in a statement.
Comments / 0