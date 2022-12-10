ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellen, Malerba Are 1st Female Pair To Have Signatures On US Currency

By Scripps National Desk
 4 days ago
The signatures of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Treasurer Chief Lynn Malerba now appear on U.S. currency.

The new bills were presented on Dec. 8 at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Fort Worth, Texas.

This marks the first time signatures from two females have been featured on U.S. currency.

Yellen said the landmark moment isn’t about her or Malerba.

“These notes represent the hard ongoing work of the treasury department to strengthen the economy, advance our economy standing around the world, and also a reminder of the contributions of women who have worked at Treasury and in the economics profession,” Yellen said.

The women’s names will first appear on the $1 and $5 bills.

The new notes will be transferred to the Federal Reserve this month and go into circulation in January.

