KXII.com

Blue Ridge ISD closes campuses until Jan. 4

BLUE RIDGE, Texas (KXII) - Blue Ridge ISD announced Wednesday that all campuses will be closed Thursday and will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 4. In a Facebook post, the school district said that there was a delay in storm damage repairs, resulting in the closure of all campuses. The Collin...
BLUE RIDGE, TX
grapevinetexas.gov

A Tornado Response Message from Grapevine Mayor, William D. Tate

Our City felt the impacts of a tornado that touched down in multiple areas through Grapevine earlier today. Homes and businesses were affected and we understand five people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. On Tuesday, December 13, I signed a Disaster Declaration as a first step should the severity of the storm reach a level that qualifies our community for Federal funding.
GRAPEVINE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Inside the Dallas Police Canine Unit

The Dallas Police Department’s (DPD) Canine Unit has been around for 61 years, formed in 1961 to aid policing in high-crime areas in the city. At that time, Sergeant Galen B. Richcreek and Patrolmen S.E. Norman and C.F. Bentley Jr. were selected from over 200 volunteers to become the first canine handlers in the Dallas Police Department.
DALLAS, TX
fox26houston.com

'I am in a tornado': Driver finds himself inside of storm in Grapevine

GRAPEVINE, Texas - At least 5 people were injured in the probable tornado that hit Grapevine on Tuesday, and Blake Foster is lucky he's not one of them. Foster took a video of himself driving through the city on Tuesday as he was headed home when he heard sirens. In moments, he noticed what appeared to be a tornado right over him.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Local Profile

Grapevine Middle School Evacuated Students During Storm

The National Weather Services announced on December 12 that severe weather conditions were expected this week and a tornado watch was in effect until 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday. On December 13, a tornado hit North Texas and caused the cancelation of several flights and many school districts lost power and had to release students early due to the extreme weather. In Grapevine, one school had to evacuate students due to roof damage.
GRAPEVINE, TX
WFAA

Single-engine plane crashes in Carrollton, two people on board transported to hospital

CARROLLTON, Texas — Carrollton authorities responded to a single-engine plane crash on East Hebron Parkway at approximately 8:05 p.m. on Monday, police said. According to police, two people were on board the two-seater aircraft at the time of the crash, and they were transported to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano to have their injuries treated. Police said both people are in stable condition.
CARROLLTON, TX
wbap.com

Damage Assessment Continues, Tornadoes Confirmed in DFW

GRAPEVINE (WBAP/KLIF) – The national weather service is confirming that at least four tornadoes touched down in Tarrant county alone during a string of early Monday storms. EF-2 twisters in Wise and Lamar counties were the strongest to be surveyed so far. It’s believed more than a dozen tornadoes touched down in north Texas on Monday.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
inForney.com

Approximately 3,500 FEC members without power due to vehicle vs. utility line crash near Forney

FORNEY, Texas — A vehicle crash involving utility lines caused power outages north of Forney on Monday evening. At approximately 6 p.m., the Forney Fire Department, Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, and CareFlite were dispatched to a reported vehicle vs. utility pole on Farm-to-Market (FM) 548 near Dayton Drive, which is located south of University Drive.
FORNEY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Surgeon Still Employed Despite Deadly Allegations

As previously reported by The Dallas Express, Dr. Therese Duane recently defeated a lawsuit brought against her by the family of a patient, Berman DePaz-Martinez, who died while under her care. At issue was Duane’s unilateral decision to remove DePaz-Martinez from a ventilator, which quickly caused his death as he could not breathe on his own.
dallasexpress.com

Why Are so Many People Getting Sick?

North Texans are experiencing a surge in sniffles this holiday season as the region battles an onslaught of sickness brought on by the “tripledemic” of RSV, the flu, and COVID-19. In November, Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) reported a spike in the flu on top of already high rates of RSV and COVID-19. As none of these illnesses are new, what is driving the outbreak?
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

Information Needed in Robbery at 12800 Jupiter Road

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying this robbery suspect. On October 31, 2022, at about 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a robbery in the 12800 block of Jupiter Road. The preliminary investigation determined that the suspect took a woman’s car at gunpoint. The suspect left the location and committed another robbery using the woman’s car.
DALLAS, TX
inforney.com

Denton-based Links Construction quietly closes, lays off staff

Links Construction closed its doors earlier this month and laid off most of the company’s staff, former employees confirmed this week. Two employees who asked to remain anonymous confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle that the company was closed Dec. 2. Employees were called into an all-staff meeting the morning of the planned company holiday party and informed that Links would close and employees would be let go the same day.
DENTON, TX

