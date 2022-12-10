Read full article on original website
KXII.com
Blue Ridge ISD closes campuses until Jan. 4
BLUE RIDGE, Texas (KXII) - Blue Ridge ISD announced Wednesday that all campuses will be closed Thursday and will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 4. In a Facebook post, the school district said that there was a delay in storm damage repairs, resulting in the closure of all campuses. The Collin...
grapevinetexas.gov
A Tornado Response Message from Grapevine Mayor, William D. Tate
Our City felt the impacts of a tornado that touched down in multiple areas through Grapevine earlier today. Homes and businesses were affected and we understand five people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. On Tuesday, December 13, I signed a Disaster Declaration as a first step should the severity of the storm reach a level that qualifies our community for Federal funding.
dallasexpress.com
Inside the Dallas Police Canine Unit
The Dallas Police Department’s (DPD) Canine Unit has been around for 61 years, formed in 1961 to aid policing in high-crime areas in the city. At that time, Sergeant Galen B. Richcreek and Patrolmen S.E. Norman and C.F. Bentley Jr. were selected from over 200 volunteers to become the first canine handlers in the Dallas Police Department.
fox26houston.com
'I am in a tornado': Driver finds himself inside of storm in Grapevine
GRAPEVINE, Texas - At least 5 people were injured in the probable tornado that hit Grapevine on Tuesday, and Blake Foster is lucky he's not one of them. Foster took a video of himself driving through the city on Tuesday as he was headed home when he heard sirens. In moments, he noticed what appeared to be a tornado right over him.
Athena Strand: Father of 7-year-old sues suspected killer, FedEx, contracting company
DECATUR, Texas — The father of the 7-year-old Texas girl who was killed earlier this month filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the suspect in her death, FedEx and the Dallas-based contractor that hired the suspect. According to court documents, Jacob Strand, the father of Athena Strand, filed the lawsuit...
Grapevine Middle School Evacuated Students During Storm
The National Weather Services announced on December 12 that severe weather conditions were expected this week and a tornado watch was in effect until 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday. On December 13, a tornado hit North Texas and caused the cancelation of several flights and many school districts lost power and had to release students early due to the extreme weather. In Grapevine, one school had to evacuate students due to roof damage.
Single-engine plane crashes in Carrollton, two people on board transported to hospital
CARROLLTON, Texas — Carrollton authorities responded to a single-engine plane crash on East Hebron Parkway at approximately 8:05 p.m. on Monday, police said. According to police, two people were on board the two-seater aircraft at the time of the crash, and they were transported to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano to have their injuries treated. Police said both people are in stable condition.
wbap.com
Damage Assessment Continues, Tornadoes Confirmed in DFW
GRAPEVINE (WBAP/KLIF) – The national weather service is confirming that at least four tornadoes touched down in Tarrant county alone during a string of early Monday storms. EF-2 twisters in Wise and Lamar counties were the strongest to be surveyed so far. It’s believed more than a dozen tornadoes touched down in north Texas on Monday.
Approximately 3,500 FEC members without power due to vehicle vs. utility line crash near Forney
FORNEY, Texas — A vehicle crash involving utility lines caused power outages north of Forney on Monday evening. At approximately 6 p.m., the Forney Fire Department, Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, and CareFlite were dispatched to a reported vehicle vs. utility pole on Farm-to-Market (FM) 548 near Dayton Drive, which is located south of University Drive.
Extensive Blue Ridge tornado damage reveals the more-extensive bond of family
BLUE RIDGE, Texas — The tornado that struck Blue Ridge in rural Collin County Tuesday morning damaged or destroyed every building on the properties shared by the Reising-Diehl families along FM 545. But the same tornado also showed how quickly a family like theirs jumps into the act of rescuing each other.
dallasexpress.com
Surgeon Still Employed Despite Deadly Allegations
As previously reported by The Dallas Express, Dr. Therese Duane recently defeated a lawsuit brought against her by the family of a patient, Berman DePaz-Martinez, who died while under her care. At issue was Duane’s unilateral decision to remove DePaz-Martinez from a ventilator, which quickly caused his death as he could not breathe on his own.
dallasexpress.com
Why Are so Many People Getting Sick?
North Texans are experiencing a surge in sniffles this holiday season as the region battles an onslaught of sickness brought on by the “tripledemic” of RSV, the flu, and COVID-19. In November, Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) reported a spike in the flu on top of already high rates of RSV and COVID-19. As none of these illnesses are new, what is driving the outbreak?
fox4news.com
Severe weather: 14 tornadoes confirmed in North Texas, with more being investigated
There is damage in several places across North Texas with a storm system leading to multiple tornadoes. The National Weather Service says 14 tornadoes have been confirmed so far in North Texas, and one or two more may have occurred on Tuesday. The National Weather Service looked at things like...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Athena Strand's father sues FedEx, Dallas-area contractor who hired suspect in her killing
DALLAS — The father of the late 7-year-old Athena Strand filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the suspect in her killing, as well as FedEx and the Dallas-based contractor that hired the suspect, according to court documents. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Wise County District Court. Strand's father is...
Tornado Watch in effect for Denton County
A Tornado Watch is in effect for Denton County this morning. A line of storms, some severe, are expected to move through Denton County between 7:30 and 9 a.m. Follow us on Twitter for frequent weather updates.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
5 Hurt After Tornado Damages Businesses, Vehicles and Homes in Grapevine
Five people were hurt Tuesday morning when a tornado spun out of a line of severe thunderstorms in Grapevine damaging several homes and businesses, including a Sam's Club and Grapevine Mills Mall. A Tornado Watch was issued in the area at about 9:12 a.m. with the first warning of a...
wbrz.com
Photos: Major damage reported in Texas as storm system moves into Louisiana
DALLAS, Tx. - North Texas was hit hard as a major storm system brought wind, rain and reported tornado sightings Tuesday morning. The same system is expected to bring potentially severe weather to the Baton Rouge area late Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. Much of the Texas impacts were reported...
fox4news.com
Grapevine police give update on possible tornado
Police captain Todd Dearing says a probable tornado touched down in the Sam's Club parking lot off of SH-114. Minor injuries were reported.
dpdbeat.com
Information Needed in Robbery at 12800 Jupiter Road
The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying this robbery suspect. On October 31, 2022, at about 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a robbery in the 12800 block of Jupiter Road. The preliminary investigation determined that the suspect took a woman’s car at gunpoint. The suspect left the location and committed another robbery using the woman’s car.
inforney.com
Denton-based Links Construction quietly closes, lays off staff
Links Construction closed its doors earlier this month and laid off most of the company’s staff, former employees confirmed this week. Two employees who asked to remain anonymous confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle that the company was closed Dec. 2. Employees were called into an all-staff meeting the morning of the planned company holiday party and informed that Links would close and employees would be let go the same day.
