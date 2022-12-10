ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrest made in connection with murder of Mesa shoe repair owner

By Madeleine Parrish, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
A man has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of the owner of a Mesa shoe repair business, Mesa police announced Saturday.

On Tuesday, Mesa police responded to a call from a customer at Lamb’s Shoe Repair near West Main Street and South Macdonald. The customer said the owner, 58-year-old Jesus Fabian De La Rosa, was found dead inside the business with multiple gunshot wounds.

Mesa police said they have arrested 65-year-old Lynell Brosier in connection with the shooting of De La Rosa.

The arrest was made Friday around 5:30 p.m. at Central Arizona Shelter Services in Phoenix, where officers had tracked De La Rosa’s phone. The phone was missing from Lamb’s Shoe Repair on the day of the shooting.

During the investigation, officers viewed light rail surveillance video that showed a man matching witness description get off and on the light rail at Country Club Drive and Main Street around the time of the shooting. When the man first got off, he had a walking cane. When he got back on, he no longer had the cane, police said. Officers said they located the cane inside Lamb’s Shoe Repair.

Officers also found that De La Rosa made a police report on December 1 about a stolen handgun. When police located Brosier, he had the stolen .380 caliber handgun in his waistband, police said.

Brosier was arrested on suspicion of first degree murder, armed robbery, misconduct involving weapons, theft of a firearm, and possession of stolen property.

The following statement was released by the Mesa Police Department:

“Jesus Fabian De La Rosa (Fabian) was a pillar in our Mesa Community. He has owned Lamb’s Shoe Repair since 2005 and has never hesitated to help anyone in need. It is apparent how much he meant to the community in the comments left by over 100 people on our social media platforms. Our hope is that his family sees and reads the comments and knows how much he was loved by seemingly everyone.”

De La Rosa was highlighted in a YouTube video published by the City of Mesa in March celebrating 70 years of Lamb’s Shoe Repair. He had owned the business since 2005.

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

