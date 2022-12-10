Beverly Leach "Maw-Maw" Lomax, age 73, of Alto, Georgia went to her Heavenly Home on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Mrs. Lomax was born on May 5, 1949 in Jackson County, Georgia to the late Gold and Grace Leach. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Denise Gibby; and Gloria Dianne Leach. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

