Girls basketball: Jefferson, White, Bluff, NHall take region wins; Rabun, Buford, LCA win; Branch, EaFo fall
OAKWOOD, Ga. — No. 2-ranked White County won its 10th straight game on Tuesday, taking an 80-9 road win over West Hall in Region 7-3A action. The Lady Warriors (10-1, 2-0 Region 7-3A) led 20-4 after the first quarter and used a 31-0 second quarter to put things out of reach.
Boys basketball: Surprise starts, good and bad, highlight early part of the season
With most Northeast Georgia-area regions already underway just a week or so into December, some early trends have begun to develop for area teams on the boys side. And most are not who you would expect, based on recent success. West Hall, Flowery Branch, and Chestatee all have jumped out...
Boy basketball: White Co. holds on against WHall; Bluff, Commerce win
OAKWOOD, Ga. — White County walked out of West Hall on Tuesday night, breathing a sigh of relief. West Hall's final basket was ruled a 2-pointer instead of a 3, which gave the Warriors (5-6, 2-0) a slim 62-61 victory and the top spot in the Region 7-3A standings.
New equipment will plug weather radar gap in northeastern Georgia
A deadly 1998 tornado that struck Hall and White counties led to the appointment of a task force to study steps that could be taken to protect citizens from future severe weather. Among the recommendations of that committee were the addition of a gap-filling weather radar to cover northeastern Georgia.
Transfer Portal Heating up Around Georgia
As Georgia prepares for Ohio State, rivals and future opponents are heavily involved in the Transfer Portal.
LOOK: Stetson Bennett Instagram post will have Georgia football fans fired up: ‘Real season starts now’
It was a big weekend for Stetson Bennett, as he took part in the Heisman Trophy ceremony. The Georgia quarterback finished fourth in voting but still got to experience the trip of a lifetime as he was one of four finalists along with USC’s Caleb Williams, TCU’s Max Duggan and Ohio State’s CJ Stroud.
Beverly Leach "Maw-Maw" Lomax
Beverly Leach "Maw-Maw" Lomax, age 73, of Alto, Georgia went to her Heavenly Home on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Mrs. Lomax was born on May 5, 1949 in Jackson County, Georgia to the late Gold and Grace Leach. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Denise Gibby; and Gloria Dianne Leach. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
What we learned about Georgia football at the 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony
NEW YORK — Lincoln Riley is no stranger to Heisman Trophy ceremonies. He’s now been to four, with three of his quarterbacks winning. Caleb Williams became the latest to do so, as the USC quarterback took home the 2022 version of the award. For Kirby Smart, Saturday was...
Georgia gas prices continue to drop
Gas prices continue to decline both locally and across the country. According to the latest report from AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular in Georgia is now $2.87. That's down eight cents from the previous week, 29 cents from this time in November and 27 cents less than this time last year.
ICYMI: Weekend stories you may have missed
Here are our top five stories from the weekend you may have missed:. Head on crash claims life of Rabun County man, injures several. A head-on wreck in Rabun County Friday night claimed the life of one man and injured several other people. The wreck on U.S. 441 / Ga....
UNG releases inaugural "20 Under 40" honorees list
The University of North Georgia Alumni Association has announced the inaugural honorees for its "20 Under 40" program. The recognition is meant to honor members of the UNG family for extraordinary accomplishments, significant professional achievements, or who have been a service to others. "The '20 Under 40' program allows Alumni...
Visit the Snowiest Town in Georgia
Dahlonega is the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.
Ellen Walden Stephens
Mrs. Ellen Walden Stephens, 75, of Gillsville, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 16, 2022 in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Rev. Donald Wilkes, Rev. W.A. Jenkins and Rev. Wendell Hanley will officiate. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Thursday, December 15, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Hall County to host ribbon cutting for Butler Park
The highly anticipated opening of Butler Park on Athens Street in Gainesville is slated to open Thursday, December 15 at 4 p.m. To mark the occasion, Hall County will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the above time to officially open the park to the public, which will include cupcakes, beverages, and comments from community leaders in the new park pavilion off of Athens Street behind the Hall County Health Department (1370 Athens Street).
Woman arrested in Gainesville in Arizona child's death case
A woman was arrested in Gainesville Tuesday in connection with the death of her adopted son in Arizona more than six years ago. In a release, the city of Buckeye, Arizona said 54-year-old Crystal Wilson was arrested on a warrant on charges of abandonment or concealment of a body. The case stems from the death of 10-year-old Jesse Wilson.
Deadly crash kills 1 on I-75 in Marietta, police say
MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta Police Department are investigating a fatal crash on I-75 in Marietta that killed one man early Sunday morning. Just before 3 a.m., crash investigators said that 52-year-old James Appleton of Marietta was driving his 2016 Dodge Challenger and subsequently lost control of his vehicle before veering across all lanes and crashing head on into the center median wall, authorities said.
Eloise R. Gilmer dead at 97
Eloise R. Gilmer of Gainesville passed away at the age of 97 on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Eloise was married to the late Lee Gilmer, from whom the Gainesville Airport gets its name. According to her obituary, Elosie had a love for aviation and enjoyed flying when she could. She...
Palmer sets town hall meeting Dec. 27 in Habersham County
Habersham County Commission Chairman Bruce Palmer invites the public to attend a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, to discuss parks and recreation. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Ruby C. Fulbright Aquatic Center, 120 Paul Franklin Road, Clarkesville. The program will be...
HEMC donates $5K to NGTC electrical line worker program
Habersham Electric Membership Corporation recently donated $5,000 to the North Georgia Technical College Foundation for its electrical lineworker program. The donation will provide scholarships to current or future NGTC students attending the Blairsville or Clarkesville campuses. Students may apply for the scholarships at northgatech.edu/foundation/foundation-scholarships. Spring semester classes begin Jan. 9,...
Driver charged in fatal August wreck in Habersham County
A Canton woman has been charged with first-degree vehicular homicide and other charges related to an August wreck outside Clarkesville. Alexis Noelle White, 24, remains jailed on $20,270 bond. In addition to the vehicular homicide charge, she also was charged with serious injury by vehicle, both felonies, Habersham County Detention...
