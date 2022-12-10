ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Taking on Messi ‘a totally different’ challenge to anything else faced by France

Antoine Griezmann says playing Lionel Messi is “a totally different proposition” to anything else they have faced in Qatar as France gear up for a World Cup title defence against Argentina.Four and a half years on from beating Croatia to win their second world title, Didier Deschamps’ side are reaching another final by seeing off spirited Morocco in a breathless semi-final clash on Wednesday.Theo Hernandez’s early acrobatic effort and a Randal Kolo Muani tap-in sealed a hard-fought 2-0 win at Al Bayt Stadium, where they edged past Gareth Southgate’s England 2-1 in last weekend’s tight quarter-final clash.But Griezmann believes France...
The Associated Press

France celebrates World Cup victory, fans cheer Morocco team

PARIS (AP) — Crowds in Paris and other French cities erupted in shouts of joy as France advanced to the World Cup final Wednesday, while disappointed Morocco fans mingled with the exuberant supporters of the winning team, paying tribute to the African country’s unprecedented achievement. Football fans streamed to the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, shooting off firecrackers and red flares, to an unending chorus of honking cars. On the famous avenue, many were brandishing French flags and singing “we are in the final.” Some Moroccan fans, wrapped in the North African country’s flag, also cheered their team in the streets of the French capital.
CBS News

France ends Morocco's Cinderella story at World Cup

Morocco's World Cup dream is over after it fell to France in a semifinal match Wednesday. The French will now face Argentina in the World Cup final on Sunday. Nigel Reo-Coker, a former Premier League and Major League Soccer player, joined CBS News to discuss Morocco's performance and who is the favorite to lift the trophy.
CBS News

France advances to second straight World Cup final after 2-0 win over Morocco

France and Kylian Mbappé are headed back to the World Cup final for a much-anticipated matchup with Lionel Messi after ending Morocco's historic run at soccer's biggest tournament. France beat Africa's first-ever semifinalist 2-0 Wednesday, with Mbappé playing a part in goals by Theo Hernandez in the fifth minute...
CBS News

Corruption and bribery scandal rocks European Parliament

Eva Kaili, a Greek member of the European Parliament, has been charged in an alleged bribery scheme involving Qatar. She was one of four people arrested in connection with the probe and has been stripped of her role as one of the parliament's 14 vice presidents. Her lawyers have said she denies any involvement with the alleged scheme. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata joined Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers to discuss the investigation.
CBS News

CBS News

581K+
Followers
75K+
Post
416M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy