Read full article on original website
Related
Grant Wahl's wife reveals cause of death in first interview since he died at World Cup in Qatar
Grant Wahl's wife, Dr. Celine Gounder, told CBS News on Wednesday the renowned soccer journalist died due to an aortic aneurysm that ruptured. "He had an autopsy done here in New York by the New York City medical examiner's office, and it showed that he had an aortic aneurysm that ruptured," said Gounder, an infectious disease specialist and CBS News contributor.
Taking on Messi ‘a totally different’ challenge to anything else faced by France
Antoine Griezmann says playing Lionel Messi is “a totally different proposition” to anything else they have faced in Qatar as France gear up for a World Cup title defence against Argentina.Four and a half years on from beating Croatia to win their second world title, Didier Deschamps’ side are reaching another final by seeing off spirited Morocco in a breathless semi-final clash on Wednesday.Theo Hernandez’s early acrobatic effort and a Randal Kolo Muani tap-in sealed a hard-fought 2-0 win at Al Bayt Stadium, where they edged past Gareth Southgate’s England 2-1 in last weekend’s tight quarter-final clash.But Griezmann believes France...
France celebrates World Cup victory, fans cheer Morocco team
PARIS (AP) — Crowds in Paris and other French cities erupted in shouts of joy as France advanced to the World Cup final Wednesday, while disappointed Morocco fans mingled with the exuberant supporters of the winning team, paying tribute to the African country’s unprecedented achievement. Football fans streamed to the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, shooting off firecrackers and red flares, to an unending chorus of honking cars. On the famous avenue, many were brandishing French flags and singing “we are in the final.” Some Moroccan fans, wrapped in the North African country’s flag, also cheered their team in the streets of the French capital.
France ends Morocco's Cinderella story at World Cup
Morocco's World Cup dream is over after it fell to France in a semifinal match Wednesday. The French will now face Argentina in the World Cup final on Sunday. Nigel Reo-Coker, a former Premier League and Major League Soccer player, joined CBS News to discuss Morocco's performance and who is the favorite to lift the trophy.
France advances to second straight World Cup final after 2-0 win over Morocco
France and Kylian Mbappé are headed back to the World Cup final for a much-anticipated matchup with Lionel Messi after ending Morocco's historic run at soccer's biggest tournament. France beat Africa's first-ever semifinalist 2-0 Wednesday, with Mbappé playing a part in goals by Theo Hernandez in the fifth minute...
Iranian soccer player sentenced to death after protesting against the death of Mahsa Amini
Amir Nasr-Azadani was arrested in November in relation to the killing of a police colonel and two volunteer militia members.
Brittney Griner plays basketball for first time since leaving Russian prison
As WNBA star Brittney Griner recovers at a military base in San Antonio, Texas, her agent says she played basketball for the first time since her release from a Russian prison. Griner hit the court at Fort Sam in Houston, where she is undergoing medical evaluations and spending time with...
Former U.S. Marine Corps fighter pilot accused of conspiracy for training Chinese military pilots
A former U.S. military pilot has been accused by the United States of conspiracy and breaking an arms control law by training Chinese military pilots to land on aircraft carriers, according to an unsealed indictment. Daniel Edmund Duggan, an Australian citizen, "provided training to PRC (People's Republic of China) military...
Corruption and bribery scandal rocks European Parliament
Eva Kaili, a Greek member of the European Parliament, has been charged in an alleged bribery scheme involving Qatar. She was one of four people arrested in connection with the probe and has been stripped of her role as one of the parliament's 14 vice presidents. Her lawyers have said she denies any involvement with the alleged scheme. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata joined Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers to discuss the investigation.
U.S. grants asylum to 12-year-old Nigerian chess prodigy and his family
Chess prodigy Tanitoluwa "Tani" Adewumi and his family, who fled Nigeria in 2017 fearing attacks by the terror group Boko Haram, have officially been granted asylum in the United States, the family confirmed to CBS News Wednesday. Tani, now 12, rose to fame at just 8-years-old, when he defeated 73...
CBS News
581K+
Followers
75K+
Post
416M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0