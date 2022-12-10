One person dies in Aberdeen Garden State Parkway accident

ABERDEEN - A driver died in a crash on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning, officials said.

According to the New Jersey State Police, an accident involving two cars occurred at 10:44 am in the southbound local lanes traveling through Aberdeen.

The two lanes that closed due to the crash were reopened around 2:20 pm.

The cause is still under investigation, according to the State Police. Details on the crash, including the name of the victim, were not immediately available.

