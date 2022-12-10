Chabad hosts largest Jewish gathering in IU Bloomington history

Indiana University's Chabad hosted the largest Jewish gathering in IU Bloomington history on Friday, with over 500 attendees at its Mega Shabbat in Dunn Meadow. The service was organized by the Chabad's student leadership board for their semester project in a campus-wide expression of Jewish pride and unity.

"We know that there is so much antisemitism and that is why we think we need an event like this so, so much because we need to add light into this dark world," Chabad co-director Sheina Cunin said.

In Judaism, Shabbat is a day of rest and celebration, beginning on Friday at sundown and ending at nightfall on Saturday. The IU Chabad hosts a Shabbat service every week for roughly 100 Jewish students to share a meal and relax after a long week on campus. Cunin said the nonprofit has been many students' "home away from home," where they can mingle with their community and celebrate their culture.

Everyone was invited to the Mega Shabbat regardless of their religious beliefs or practices. Even though it was held on a large scale, the service was kept authentic, including a candle-lighting ceremony, music presentation and four-course dinner with cultural food staples such as challah bread and matzah-ball soup. IU President Pamela Whitten showed her support by speaking at the event as well.

This history-making event at IU follows on the heels of a national and local increase in antisemitism. In the past few weeks, antisemitic rhetoric has surged in the U.S., thanks in part to celebrities such as Kanye West parroting discriminatory tropes and conspiracy theories against the Jewish community. Just this March, IU Bloomington experienced its own wave of antisemitic incidents with targeted vandalism and harassment of Jewish students.

Cunin emphasized the importance of students coming together in a positive way and not letting discrimination discourage pride in their identity.

"We are an inviting community. We are a welcoming community," Cunin said. "Despite this antisemitism, this is a safe space for Jewish people to celebrate their Jewish pride and spread more love with the world."