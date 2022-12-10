Commercial flights to resume from Las Cruces, celebrating books — and a podcast about sports

I'm not sure what to say about the past week in the newsroom — which remains mostly virtual, to be quite honest.

We saw a lot of developments in the University of New Mexico shooting involving New Mexico State basketball player Mike Peake. The graduate student worker union movement at NMSU reached a fever pitch. We took some time to recognize Casa Camino Real, the local bookstore owned and operated by celebrated author Denise Chávez. And we spoke with NMSU Athletics Director Mario Moccia about the football team's bowl bid and the shooting in Albuquerque. Also, we learned that Las Cruces International Airport would be providing commercial flights to Albuquerque beginning next year.

Let's start there.

Wheels up!

Next month, you'll be able to fly in a passenger airplane in and out of the Las Cruces airport for the first time in nearly two decades.

Advanced Airlines, more commonly referred to as Advanced Air, will offer passenger air service from Las Cruces International Airport starting in January 2023, the city stated in a news release. In a Facebook post, the airport reported Monday, Jan. 16 as the date service will start.

The city recently finalized a two-year contract with Advanced Air to provide seven weekly flights between Las Cruces and Albuquerque — two flights on Mondays and Fridays and one flight on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

According to the city, Advanced Air primarily utilizes the Beechcraft Super King Air 350. The twin-engine aircraft has a capacity of nine passengers.

Las Cruces Sun-News News Director Lucas Peerman has covered this story. Lucas said:

I'm tempted to buy a plane ticket from Las Cruces to Albuquerque. Turns out, it's (relatively) cheap! A ticket will cost $85 (including tax) one-way and $170 for a round trip throughout 2023.

In reporting the story of passenger air service returning to Las Cruces International Airport for the first time since 2005, I talked to Andy Hume, the airport administrator for the city. He explained a state grant is subsidizing the cost of airline tickets so the city can offer a fixed rate for the first two years.

Hume said the city must offer reduced fares to entice fliers. Travelers are so used to making the 3.5-hour, 225-mile drive to Albuquerque that they might not explore the flight option otherwise.

Depending on what kind of vehicle you operate, it could be cheaper to fly solo than to drive from Las Cruces to Albuquerque; and it cuts more than four hours off the round trip. I imagine flying will be the way to go for many.



'The books are sacred'

A good book isn’t hard to find, especially when you know where to look.

You may not have realized it when you drove by the unassuming building near the Mesquite Historic District, but Casa Camino Real is a keeper of stories. The bookstore has been around for about 20 years, first in a location off the Mesilla Plaza and for another 10 years in its current Tornillo Street location.

Shelves and boxes of books will greet you when you open the door, as will the aroma of hot coffee or chocolate and the call of “hello” from behind the shelves by owner Denise Chávez.

Chávez is a well-known local author of such works as “Loving Pedro Infante,” “Face of An Angel” and “The King and Queen of Comezón.” Her professional life is storied and colorful, involving theatre, teaching and, of course, writing.

She said she ended up with inventory and started Casa Camino Real in Mesilla two decades ago. They were located near the Mesilla Community Center. During this time, she also started the annual Border Book Festival which ran for 20 years before it came to an end in 2015.

In 2012, the bookstore relocated to the heart of Las Cruces – the Mesquite Historic District. The building itself dates back to the 1800s. Inside are about six rooms holding books by influential New Mexican authors, by Chicano authors, books on Mexico and Latin America, first editions, signed copies and more.

Our reporter, Leah Romero, went to experience the bookstore firsthand. She said:

Visiting Denise Chávez at Casa Camino Real bookstore is always a treat. She's always ready to talk about the latest advocacy project over a cup of coffee and pan dulce.

I dropped by Casa Camino Real this week for a chat, which ended up lasting about two hours. Chávez and I spoke of our love of books, her plans for preserving the unique culture we have in the borderland and her constant busy schedule. The bookstore has been around for 20 years, but may soon face some changes. A relocation may be in the future, but books and culture will always be at the center of the store's mission.

'The sad truth is I pay to work.' Grad workers protest amid union negotiations

Working as a New Mexico State University graduate student is not easy. Low wages and oppressive conditions lead many to languish even as they perform the lion's share of academic work.

That was the message that a cabal of graduate students hoped to impart during a lengthy and combative public comment protest in front of the NMSU regents on Thursday.

The comments were the latest demonstration as a contract negotiation reached a self-imposed deadline on Friday. NMSU's graduate workers are seeking a contract after their union won recognition from the state's Public Employee Labor Relations Board last spring.

Since then, contract negotiations have bogged down, leading graduate workers to begin a strategy of protest. Twice in two months, graduate workers took to the corridors and walkways of NMSU to protest.

About 30 graduate workers and their supporters, filling half the available seating during a regularly scheduled regents meeting, showed up to protest during public comment.

Negotiations, I think it's safe to say, are breaking down. Our reporter, Justin Garcia, has been following this story. He said:

What's it like to be a working journalist?

I'm not talking about the puffed-up corporate husks you see on TV or the blowhards you read on Twitter. I'm talking about the other 95 percent, a sort of silent majority screaming from inside the newspaper about a town hall meeting, writing about the guy playing Santa Clause, or covering a high school volleyball game.

What's it like to be us?

As you might have guessed, I'm feeling particularly pretentious as I write this, so let me answer my question with another. Have you ever seen/read Anton Chekhov's Swan Song?

If not, you're familiar with the story in another guise. In short, the one-act play features an old actor down on his luck. He's drunk and has just woken up after passing out after his latest show. A hapless promoter has stumbled into the actor's sphere, and the two men reminisce on life, career and grand regret.

"They brought me three wreaths and lots of other things, too; they were all wild with enthusiasm," the actor says to the promoter. "And yet not a soul came when it was all over to wake the poor, drunken old man and take him home."

That, dear readers, is the community journalist's primal state. It is our equilibrium, our homeostasis. It's where they send our mail and where we return after a long day of being ignored by public information professionals.

But the play continues, even as the actor begins to wonder what it is all for. In his woe, the actor reminds himself of past performances in plays by Shakespeare. The actor and promoter then start running lines from King Leer and Hamlet, leaving himself dumbstruck by his own delivery.

"Bravo! Encore! Bravo! Where the devil is there any old age in that?" he asks himself. "I'm not old; that is all nonsense. A torrent of strength rushes over me; this is life, freshness, youth! Old age and genius can't exist together."

This, too, is us. And it really does happen that fast.

All it takes is one good story and one good interview. Get that, and months of misery wash away.

This week began with me questioning why I've chosen this thankless job that pays awful. This week has ended with me willing to do it for the next thousand years.

LISTEN: Going bowling, and shooting updates

This week on The Reporter's Notebook Podcast, we’re talking to Las Cruces Sun-News News Director Lucas Peerman, and Mario Moccia, the director of athletics at New Mexico State University. We’re talking about NMSU football’s Cinderella season — how a team that started NM State started the season 0-4 and they lost a home game to Florida International where the Aggies were actually 14.5-point favorites to drop to 1-5.

Then came the rally. NMSU tore back to finish the season 6-6 — including a clobbering of Valparaiso on Dec. 3 — the team’s 12th game, after its homecoming game against San Diego State was canceled due to the tragic automobile death of 18-year-old Spartans’ freshman Camdan McWright, who was killed in a traffic crash near the San Jose State campus. The Spartans never made the trip to Las Cruces.

Of course, that’s certainly not the only news surrounding NMSU athletics. We’ll also talk a little about the recent shooting on the campus of UNM in the early morning hours of Nov. 19 involving NMSU’s starting power forward, Mike Peake, in the hours ahead of the Aggie/Lobo rivalry — and all that has happened since, including his indefinite suspension from the team.

There was also news made after we recorded this podcast. The Sun-News obtained video of the UNM shooting. Three players were suspended for one game, presumably because of their alleged involvement in the cover-up following the shooting. NMSU's Board of Regents also weighed in on the shooting.

On behalf of all of us at the Las Cruces Sun-News, thank you for taking the time to read this week's newsletter.

