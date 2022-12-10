ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Listen: Mario Moccia talks about football's bowl return and UNM shooting

By Damien D. Willis, Las Cruces Sun-News
 4 days ago

This week, we’re talking to Las Cruces Sun-News News Director Lucas Peerman , and Mario Moccia , the director of athletics at New Mexico State University. We’re talking about NMSU football’s Cinderella season — how a team that started NM State started the season 0-4 and they lost a home game to Florida International where the Aggies were actually 14.5-point favorites to drop to 1-5.

Then came the rally. NMSU tore back to finish the season 6-6 — including a clobbering of Valparaiso on Dec. 3 — the team’s 12th game, after its homecoming game against San Jose State was canceled due to the tragic automobile death of 18-year-old Spartans’ freshman Camdan McWright, who was killed in a traffic crash near the San Jose State campus. The Spartans never made the trip to Las Cruces.

The Aggie football team will face Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl on Dec. 26 against Bowling Green at Ford Field in Detroit. Kickoff is slated for 12:30 p.m. Mountain Time on ESPN.

Of course, that’s certainly not the only news surrounding NMSU athletics. We’ll also talk a little about the recent shooting on the campus of UNM in the early morning hours of Nov. 19 involving NMSU’s starting power forward, Mike Peake , in the hours ahead of the Aggie/Lobo rivalry — and all that has happened since, including his indefinite suspension from the team .

I’m truly grateful to have Lucas and Mario joining us this week.

Damien Willis is a Lead Reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at 575-541-5443, dwillis@lcsun-news.com or @DamienWillis on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Listen: Mario Moccia talks about football's bowl return and UNM shooting

