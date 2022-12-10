ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

purplePTSD.com

Packers Cut Ties with Former Vikings WR

Though the Green Bay Packers are in the middle of their worst season in years, sitting a 5-8, they are not done fiddling with their roster just yet. Earlier this week, the Packers cut ties with former Vikings WR Dede Westbrook. Westbrook signed with Green Bay back in November, joining...
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Super Bowl Odds Totally Plunge

If the Minnesota Vikings win Super Bowl LVII, they’ll be one of the strangest teams in NFL history to hoist the Lombardi trophy. Watchers of Vikings football since Week 11, the game where the Dallas Cowboys gutted Minnesota at home by 37 points, might find any Super Bowl discussion irrelevant regarding the team. Kevin O’Connell’s squad has recently stopped forcing turnovers on defense, a calling card from Weeks 1 through 10. And accordingly, the Vikings have suffered embarrassing losses to the Cowboys and Lions.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
atozsports.com

Why Eagles WR AJ Brown is wrong about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown said this week that Philly quarterback Jalen Hurts should win the NFL MVP award this season over Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. It’s not a surprise that Brown is backing his teammate. That’s what anyone would expect him to do. But...
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
VikingsTerritory

Colts Reveal Starting QB at Vikings

The Indianapolis Colts didn’t play in Week 14 because of a bye week, adding a wee bit of mystery to the identity of the Week 15 starting quarterback. The Vikings host the Colts this Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium, hoping to rebound from a humbling loss to the whippersnapping Detroit Lions, 34-23. Minnesota still needs just one win or Detroit loss to clinch the NFC North for the first time since 2017.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Sign Another Rookie CB

In the wake of their 34-23 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, head coach Kevin O’Connell made it clear that adjustments and changes would be made to improve in the future. Evidently, one of those adjustments included signing another cornerback to the active roster. On Wednesday morning, the Vikings added rookie CB Kalon Barnes to their 53-man roster. Darren Wolfson of KTSP was the first to report the news.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Questions Answered: Sheldon Day Arrives, MIN-IND Prediction, a Must-Win in Week 15?

Questions Answered: Sheldon Day Arrives, MIN-IND Prediction, a Definitive Must-Win in Week 15?. The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the December 14th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Justin Jefferson in Line for Hardware in 2022

This week the Minnesota Vikings can clinch the NFC North division title for the first time since 2017. With four weeks left in the regular season, they also have a superstar wide receiver well positioned to pick up some accolades of his own. Justin Jefferson has now emerged as the betting favorite to win the NFL Offensive Player of the Year.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Two Vikings Made Their NFL Debuts in Week 14

The Minnesota Vikings may have lost to the Detroit Lions last week, but it wasn’t all bad news for Minnesota. Filling in for injuries, two new Vikings made their NFL debuts in Week 14 against the division rival Lions. Those two Vikings are defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo and offensive tackle Vederian Lowe.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Explained: Fallout from Vikings Loss to Lions

Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 176 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the Vikings Week 14 loss in Detroit. Particularly, Super Bowl contendership, the team’s defense, and Kirk Cousins are discussed. Email any...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

A Look at the Vikings Defensive Woes

This is Episode 177 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the 2022 Vikings defensive shortcomings. Particularly, Ed Donatell, defensive stats, and the outlook forward are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. A Look at the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Territory Breakdown Podcast

VT Breakdown: Vikings Defense Breaks Down in Motor City Part 3. Dec. 13, 2022 – 15:56 – Co-host Joe Oberle and Mark Craig talk what happened to the Special Teams and a quick look forward to another veteran QB that could have a big game. Welcome to the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Explained: Why the Vikings Defense Is Problematic

Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 177 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the 2022 Vikings defensive shortcomings. Particularly, Ed Donatell, defensive stats, and the outlook forward are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com

Minneapolis, MN
