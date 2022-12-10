Read full article on original website
Vikings Super Bowl Odds Totally Plunge
If the Minnesota Vikings win Super Bowl LVII, they’ll be one of the strangest teams in NFL history to hoist the Lombardi trophy. Watchers of Vikings football since Week 11, the game where the Dallas Cowboys gutted Minnesota at home by 37 points, might find any Super Bowl discussion irrelevant regarding the team. Kevin O’Connell’s squad has recently stopped forcing turnovers on defense, a calling card from Weeks 1 through 10. And accordingly, the Vikings have suffered embarrassing losses to the Cowboys and Lions.
atozsports.com
KARE
Three Quick Fixes That Can Save The Minnesota Vikings Defense | Superior Sports Talk
The Minnesota Vikings now officially rank dead last in the NFL in total defense. Reggie & Luke offer three quick fixes for Ed Donatell’s unit.
Vikings Reinforcements Are on the Way
A few key Vikings played a big role in the loss to the Lions on Sunday, as they missed the game. The Vikings have been one of the most healthy teams in the league so far, a key part of the success and the 10-3 record. Leading up to the...
Colts Reveal Starting QB at Vikings
The Indianapolis Colts didn’t play in Week 14 because of a bye week, adding a wee bit of mystery to the identity of the Week 15 starting quarterback. The Vikings host the Colts this Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium, hoping to rebound from a humbling loss to the whippersnapping Detroit Lions, 34-23. Minnesota still needs just one win or Detroit loss to clinch the NFC North for the first time since 2017.
Vikings O-Lineman Out for Remainder of Regular Season
Entering Week 14, the Minnesota Vikings offensive line ranked 10th-best in the NFL per Pro Football Focus. Even missing Christian Darrisaw Week 11, the group held relatively firm. But now Chris Kuper’s group will finish the season sans a key reservist commodity. Blake Brandel hit injured reserve on Monday,...
Vikings Injury Updates: Harrison Smith, Christian Darrisaw, Garrett Bradbury, More
Kevin O'Connell had to go through more injury updates than usual during his Monday presser.
Vikings Sign Another Rookie CB
In the wake of their 34-23 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, head coach Kevin O’Connell made it clear that adjustments and changes would be made to improve in the future. Evidently, one of those adjustments included signing another cornerback to the active roster. On Wednesday morning, the Vikings added rookie CB Kalon Barnes to their 53-man roster. Darren Wolfson of KTSP was the first to report the news.
Questions Answered: Sheldon Day Arrives, MIN-IND Prediction, a Must-Win in Week 15?
Questions Answered: Sheldon Day Arrives, MIN-IND Prediction, a Definitive Must-Win in Week 15?. The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the December 14th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are...
Justin Jefferson in Line for Hardware in 2022
This week the Minnesota Vikings can clinch the NFC North division title for the first time since 2017. With four weeks left in the regular season, they also have a superstar wide receiver well positioned to pick up some accolades of his own. Justin Jefferson has now emerged as the betting favorite to win the NFL Offensive Player of the Year.
Two Vikings Made Their NFL Debuts in Week 14
The Minnesota Vikings may have lost to the Detroit Lions last week, but it wasn’t all bad news for Minnesota. Filling in for injuries, two new Vikings made their NFL debuts in Week 14 against the division rival Lions. Those two Vikings are defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo and offensive tackle Vederian Lowe.
Explained: Fallout from Vikings Loss to Lions
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 176 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the Vikings Week 14 loss in Detroit. Particularly, Super Bowl contendership, the team’s defense, and Kirk Cousins are discussed. Email any...
A Look at the Vikings Defensive Woes
This is Episode 177 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the 2022 Vikings defensive shortcomings. Particularly, Ed Donatell, defensive stats, and the outlook forward are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. A Look at the...
Vikings Territory Breakdown Podcast
VT Breakdown: Vikings Defense Breaks Down in Motor City Part 3. Dec. 13, 2022 – 15:56 – Co-host Joe Oberle and Mark Craig talk what happened to the Special Teams and a quick look forward to another veteran QB that could have a big game. Welcome to the...
Explained: Why the Vikings Defense Is Problematic
This is Episode 177 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the 2022 Vikings defensive shortcomings. Particularly, Ed Donatell, defensive stats, and the outlook forward are discussed.
