KVOE
Kansas State to take Big 12 trophy on State tour, stopping in Emporia
Kansas State is taking the Big 12 football trophy on a state-wide tour. That tour will be stopping in Emporia Wednesday evening. The Trophy will be on display at Emporia Fitness from 6:30p till 8:30p. Fans will get a chance to have their photos taken with the trophy. The tour...
KVOE
Annelise Rockley named new Emporia High softball coach
The Emporia High softball team has a new head coach. Annelise Rockley takes over the Spartan softball program. Her hiring was made official Wednesday. Rockley is a familiar face to Emporia. She played two seasons for April Rosales at Emporia State. Rockley replaces Aaron Hammond who was the head coach...
KVOE
Ten area basketball teams ranked in KBCA rankings
Ten area high school basketball teams are ranked in this week’s Kansas Basketball Coaches Association Rankings. The Emporia High girls are ranked third in Class 5A. Other girls teams ranked include Madison, 8th in Class 1A-Division I, Burlingame 9th in 1A-DI, Lebo and 2nd in 1A-Division II. Boys teams...
KVOE
Emporia High basketball teams sweep Shawnee Mission North
The Emporia High basketball teams continued their winning ways Tuesday night against Shawnee Mission North. The Spartans defeated the Bison, 59-46. Emporia High led 14-9 at the end of the first quarter and only led 28-26 at halftime. The Bison went on a 15-0 run and led by as many as six after the Spartans led by as many as nine.
KVOE
Area High School Basketball Schedule
Area High School Basketball returns to Country 101.7FM Tuesday night. It’s a Lyon County League matchup with Madison hosting Waverly. Both the Madison girls and boys are 4-0 to start the season. The Waverly girls and boys are 1-3. Game times are scheduled for 6 pm for the girls’ game and 7:30 for the boys’ game.
KVOE
Kansas State rolls to 98-50 win over Incarnate Word
Kansas State men’s basketball team rolled to a 98-50 win over Incarnate Word Sunday. The Wildcats blew the game open with a 23-0 run to start the 2nd half. 7 players scored in double-figures led by Keyontae Johnson with 18 points. The Kansas State men are now 9-1 to...
KVOE
Emporia High boys swim and dive takes second at Shawnee Mission West
The Emporia High boys swim and dive team finished in second place at the Shawnee Mission West Invite Tuesday. Braxton Higgins was the lone champion for Emporia High. He won the diving portion of the meet (284.80). The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Rudy Bedolla, Tyler Luthi, Will Walker and...
KVOE
Graduations coming this weekend for Emporia State, Flint Hills Technical College; mask use not required at ESU events
Emporia State University has its winter commencement activities this upcoming weekend, and Registrar Sheila Markowitz says it’s a big time for students, family members and university administrators. The ceremony for graduate-level students will begin at 6 pm Friday, with the ceremony for undergraduate-level students at 9:30 am Saturday. Both...
KVOE
WEATHER: Moderate rainfall totals reported areawide
Moderate rainfall continues across the KVOE listening area. The KVOE studios are up to 0.80 inches of rain. Other totals as of 8 am:. Rain is set to end before noon. After high temperatures in the 50s Monday and Tuesday, high temps will be in the 30s Wednesday through much of next week.
KVOE
USD 252 Southern Lyon County board schedules facility tour, crisis planning on agenda for Wednesday
Crisis planning, calendar dates and transportation fleet matters will all be discussed by the USD 252 Southern Lyon County Board of Education on Wednesday. Board members have their regular meeting at Olpe High. They will discuss meal service items before conversations on personnel, the district crisis plan, the transportation fleet and the baseball and softball teams. Before the meeting is through, board members will also tour Olpe Elementary and Olpe High.
KVOE
Audio – Monday – 12-12-22
Newsmaker: Lyon County Treasurer Sharon Gaede discusses upcoming property tax deadlines and the holiday office schedule. Newsmaker 2: Michelle Duffy, Treva Worrell and Mason Mohn discuss the Unbound Gravel 350 XL lottery.
KVOE
Redistricting conversation coming to Lyon County Commission
Redistricting isn’t just a federal or state thing. It may be coming to the Lyon County Commission boundaries. County commissioners have their weekly action meeting Thursday morning, and they have slated a 15-minute discussion on boundaries for the county’s three commission districts:. *Ken Duft is set to represent...
KVOE
Bridge replacement funding coming to Chase, Greenwood counties
Chase and Greenwood counties are receiving funds for upcoming bridge projects. Chase County is receiving over $1.7 million to replace a bridge less than a mile west of Cedar Point. The project involving the Main Street bridge over the Cottonwood River will have a Chase County contribution of over $125,000, meaning less than a 7-percent county match for the funds.
KVOE
Five area fire departments to benefit from state grants for recruitment and safety initiatives
Several area fire departments are receiving grant funding through the Office of Kansas State Fire Marshal for recruitment and safety initiatives. Hartford-Neosho Rapids, Olpe, Chase County District 1, Eureka Volunteer Fire and Osage County District 1 are among almost 90 fire departments that will share over $1.3 million after budgetary action by the Kansas Legislature and Governor Laura Kelly earlier this year. The Fire Marshal’s Office provided $100,000. The remaining funds came from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
KVOE
Demolition begins to turn former west Emporia restaurant into hotel, convention center
Demolition of the former Montana Mike’s restaurant is in full swing. The east exterior wall has largely been removed and at least one tree has been knocked down as part of early work. Last month, Emporia city commissioners approved a resolution to issue up to $13 million worth of...
KVOE
Investigations continue into Lyon County deer poaching incidents
Investigations continue into separate deer poaching incidents in Lyon County last month. Lyon County Game Warden Aaron Scheve is asking residents to come forward with any information they might have after single deer were poached Nov. 6 near Roads 70 and X outside Hartford and Nov. 16 near Roads 170 and T east of Emporia. In the 170 and T incident, Scheve says the hunter apparently spotlighted the animal before using a high-powered rifle and shooting in the direction of Interstate 35 with vehicles on the highway at the time.
KVOE
Combination of staffing shortage, illness causing delays in Emporia trash pickup; Curbit routes unaffected
Emporia trash service may be delayed on a daily basis through the end of the year. On KVOE’s Morning Show on Wednesday, City Manager Trey Cocking said staffing levels are the reason why, although there are two different reasons in the picture. Residents who haven’t had their trash picked...
KVOE
Simmons ending plan to buy Maynard building from USD 253 Emporia
Back in August, the USD 253 Emporia Board of Education unanimously approved Simmons Pet Food’s plan to buy the Maynard Early Childhood Education Center as Simmons fleshed out plans to use the facility as a 24/7 daycare for its employees. The company’s plan has now changed. The school...
KVOE
Lyon County deputies: Thanksgiving traffic enforcement effort leads to numerous citations, arrests
Lyon County deputies have announced the results of their Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic enforcement campaign held last month. Deputy and campaign spokesman Jody Meyers says deputies issued 12 total safety belt citations involving adults and teenagers along with one child restraint citation. Deputies also arrested one person for driving under the influence and issued 43 speeding citations. There were 18 unspecified citations and arrests.
KVOE
CORONAVIRUS: 43 new cases reported in Lyon County Wednesday
Lyon County Public Health’s latest COVID-19 data report was nearly level with the prior week. Public Health reported 43 new cases Wednesday morning, three more than the prior week’s total of 40 and one less than the 44 cases reported Nov. 30. Lyon County’s death count was once again unchanged at 129.
