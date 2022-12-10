TUCSON, Ariz — Trent Brown knows Cole Strange is going to have a long NFL career. But lining up next to the rookie, Brown has seen how hard he can be on himself.. Strange was New England’s first-round pick last spring, and with that draft stock comes big expectations. So Brown — who is no stranger to lofty expectations — has tried to remind Strange to stay in the moment. He conveyed that message in amusing fashion after practicing at the University of Arizona on Wednesday afternoon.

