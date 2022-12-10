ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Christian Barmore returns, as Patriots have very eventful practice at University of Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Patriots held a practice at the University of Arizona on Wednesday afternoon that was chock full of new information. Sidelined for almost two months, Christian Barmore was present and designated to return from injured reserve, so his 21-day clock to be added to the active roster has begun. Interestingly, Jake Bailey, who is also eligible to be activated this week, was spotted getting off the team busses, but wasn’t on the field for stretching during the brief media window.
TUCSON, AZ
Peyton Manning: Bill Belichick tried using a long snapper to get Pamela Anderson to show up at the Pro Bowl

Peyton Manning provided another reminder that Bill Belichick isn’t always the stick in the mud he’s made out to be when talking to the media. The former quarterback told a wild story about Belichick on ESPN’s Manning Cast, the alternate broadcast for the New England Patriots’ game against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. During a segment with Bill Simmons of The Ringer, Manning recounted some stories from when he shared a locker room with Belichick at the Pro Bowl at the end of the 2006 season.
HAWAII STATE
Jakobi Meyers returns, Patriots list 10 players on first injury report before Raiders game

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Patriots had an awfully full injury report following Monday Night Football, but there was some good news on it, too. Jakobi Meyers wasn’t spotted warming up during the (very brief) media window at the University of Arizona, but the wide receiver did return to practice and was listed as a limited participant. Meyers missed Monday’s win in Arizona and had been sidelined with a concussion for almost two weeks.
ARIZONA STATE
Patriots emerging star Josh Uche named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Josh Uche has developed into one of the NFL’s best pass rushers this season. On Wednesday, he was recognized for it. Uche earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors for his performance in the Patriots win over the Arizona Cardinals. The third-year player sacked Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy three times on Monday night. He was the only player in the AFC to notch three sacks in Week 14 and the only player in the NFL to have multiple three-sack games this season.
Trent Brown lost 12 pounds from illness, still played so backup C wouldn’t take his place

TUSCON, Ariz. — With the Buffalo Bills in town for a crucial matchup earlier this month, Trent Brown wasn’t spotted during warmups. He’d been added to the injury report that day with an illness and was too sick to warm up, so James Ferentz was taking reps at tackle. It was eye-opening in the press box. When the Patriots came out for the game though, Brown jogged out in a winter hat and proceeded to play every offensive snap.
Everything Mac Jones said about Patriots' win over Cardinals

During the Patriots’ 27-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night, Mac Jones was animated and at times visibly angry, but by the time he reached his postgame press conference, the New England quarterback was composed as he talked about the game. Here’s what he said:. On...
Trent Brown has strong advice for Patriots rookie Cole Strange: ‘(Expletive) ‘em’

TUCSON, Ariz — Trent Brown knows Cole Strange is going to have a long NFL career. But lining up next to the rookie, Brown has seen how hard he can be on himself.. Strange was New England’s first-round pick last spring, and with that draft stock comes big expectations. So Brown — who is no stranger to lofty expectations — has tried to remind Strange to stay in the moment. He conveyed that message in amusing fashion after practicing at the University of Arizona on Wednesday afternoon.
Keyshawn Johnson rips Patriots’ Mac Jones: ‘The quarterback isn’t that good’

Keyshawn Johnson isn’t a fan of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. The three-time Pro Bowler receiver, who played in the NFL from 1996-2006, said he believes the Patriots’ issues on offense are due to their quarterback play. Speaking on his ESPN radio show, ‘Keyshawn, JWill & Mac,’ Johnson sounded off on Jones and took aim at anyone who believes the quarterback was Pro Bowl caliber.
Josh McDaniels: I wouldn’t be in the NFL if it wasn’t for Patriots coach Bill Belichick

Josh McDaniels will never forget where he came from. In his first season as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, McDaniels is preparing for a matchup against his old team and his former boss. The Patriots former offensive coordinator said on Wednesday that if it weren’t for Bill Belichick, he doesn’t think he’d be in the NFL – never mind a head coach.
LAS VEGAS, NV
