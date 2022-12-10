Read full article on original website
What Bill Belichick said after the Patriots beat the Cardinals on Monday Night Football
The New England Patriots defeated the Arizona Cardinals, 27-13, on Monday Night Football and now have control of their playoff destiny. The Patriots play at the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon and will stay out west this week to prepare. Patriots coach Bill Belichick spoke to the media folllowing...
Christian Barmore returns, as Patriots have very eventful practice at University of Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. — The Patriots held a practice at the University of Arizona on Wednesday afternoon that was chock full of new information. Sidelined for almost two months, Christian Barmore was present and designated to return from injured reserve, so his 21-day clock to be added to the active roster has begun. Interestingly, Jake Bailey, who is also eligible to be activated this week, was spotted getting off the team busses, but wasn’t on the field for stretching during the brief media window.
Peyton Manning: Bill Belichick tried using a long snapper to get Pamela Anderson to show up at the Pro Bowl
Peyton Manning provided another reminder that Bill Belichick isn’t always the stick in the mud he’s made out to be when talking to the media. The former quarterback told a wild story about Belichick on ESPN’s Manning Cast, the alternate broadcast for the New England Patriots’ game against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. During a segment with Bill Simmons of The Ringer, Manning recounted some stories from when he shared a locker room with Belichick at the Pro Bowl at the end of the 2006 season.
Tom Brady wouldn’t shower after blowout loss to hometown 49ers (report)
“Stench of defeat” is usually just a metaphor, but not for Tom Brady. After getting blown out by Brock Purdy and his hometown 49ers, 35-7, Brady opted not to shower ahead of his cross-country flight back to Tampa Bay, according to the San Francisco Chronicle’s Michael Silver. “Some...
Jakobi Meyers returns, Patriots list 10 players on first injury report before Raiders game
TUCSON, Ariz. — The Patriots had an awfully full injury report following Monday Night Football, but there was some good news on it, too. Jakobi Meyers wasn’t spotted warming up during the (very brief) media window at the University of Arizona, but the wide receiver did return to practice and was listed as a limited participant. Meyers missed Monday’s win in Arizona and had been sidelined with a concussion for almost two weeks.
Patriots emerging star Josh Uche named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
Josh Uche has developed into one of the NFL’s best pass rushers this season. On Wednesday, he was recognized for it. Uche earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors for his performance in the Patriots win over the Arizona Cardinals. The third-year player sacked Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy three times on Monday night. He was the only player in the AFC to notch three sacks in Week 14 and the only player in the NFL to have multiple three-sack games this season.
Trent Brown lost 12 pounds from illness, still played so backup C wouldn’t take his place
TUSCON, Ariz. — With the Buffalo Bills in town for a crucial matchup earlier this month, Trent Brown wasn’t spotted during warmups. He’d been added to the injury report that day with an illness and was too sick to warm up, so James Ferentz was taking reps at tackle. It was eye-opening in the press box. When the Patriots came out for the game though, Brown jogged out in a winter hat and proceeded to play every offensive snap.
Injury updates from Patriots locker room after punishing Monday Night Football game
GLENDALE, Ariz. — There was a parade of Patriots to the blue medical tent in Monday night’s 27-13 win over the Cardinals. Time will tell whether it was a Pyrrhic victory. Some players were available in the locker room at State Farm Stadium and offered updates on their condition.
Everything Mac Jones said about Patriots' win over Cardinals
During the Patriots’ 27-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night, Mac Jones was animated and at times visibly angry, but by the time he reached his postgame press conference, the New England quarterback was composed as he talked about the game. Here’s what he said:. On...
Raiders ‘hopeful’ Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow can play against Patriots
The Patriots defense just might see an improved version of the Las Vegas Raiders offense on Sunday. On Wednesday, tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow returned to Raiders practice and were designated for return from the injured reserve. Either player can be activated to Las Vegas’ 53-man roster over the next 21 days.
Patriots pass protection stats: Poor tackle play continues to hurt Mac Jones
More specifically, they need help on their offensive line. Monday night’s win over the Arizona Cardinals was a great example of how statistics can be misleading. The box score said that Mac Jones was sacked once and hit once on this night. The box score didn’t tell the entire story. It wasn’t close.
Trent Brown has strong advice for Patriots rookie Cole Strange: ‘(Expletive) ‘em’
TUCSON, Ariz — Trent Brown knows Cole Strange is going to have a long NFL career. But lining up next to the rookie, Brown has seen how hard he can be on himself.. Strange was New England’s first-round pick last spring, and with that draft stock comes big expectations. So Brown — who is no stranger to lofty expectations — has tried to remind Strange to stay in the moment. He conveyed that message in amusing fashion after practicing at the University of Arizona on Wednesday afternoon.
After learning from Von Miller, Patriots’ Josh Uche has started to resemble his idol
FOXBOROUGH – There was the trip out to Las Vegas. Then there was the trip to Miami. Each moment was important for Josh Uche. He listened, observed and learned from one of the NFL’s greats. They say never meet your heroes. Uche is certainly glad he did. This...
Peyton Manning ‘absolutely sick’ seeing Kyler Murray carted off with knee injury
ESPN’s Monday Night Football Manning Cast is usually a quirky, lighthearted broadcast. But three plays into the New England Patriots’ game against the Arizona Cardinals, things when eerily quiet. Former NFL quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Eli Manning were on the call for Monday night’s and gearing up for...
Keyshawn Johnson rips Patriots’ Mac Jones: ‘The quarterback isn’t that good’
Keyshawn Johnson isn’t a fan of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. The three-time Pro Bowler receiver, who played in the NFL from 1996-2006, said he believes the Patriots’ issues on offense are due to their quarterback play. Speaking on his ESPN radio show, ‘Keyshawn, JWill & Mac,’ Johnson sounded off on Jones and took aim at anyone who believes the quarterback was Pro Bowl caliber.
Josh McDaniels: I wouldn’t be in the NFL if it wasn’t for Patriots coach Bill Belichick
Josh McDaniels will never forget where he came from. In his first season as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, McDaniels is preparing for a matchup against his old team and his former boss. The Patriots former offensive coordinator said on Wednesday that if it weren’t for Bill Belichick, he doesn’t think he’d be in the NFL – never mind a head coach.
Patriots playoff chances: How Week 14 results impacted AFC postseason picture
With a little help from Sunday’s results and tie-breakers, if the Patriots beat the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football, they’ll be on the good side of the AFC Playoff bubble. Seven teams make the playoffs in each conference. The top seed gets a bye. The division winners...
What they’re saying about Patriots’ injury-plagued win over Cardinals
The New England Patriots made it out of their Monday Night Football matchup against the Arizona Cardinals with a winning record currently intact. The same cannot be said for many players who played in the game. The game was an injury-filled affair, with Cardinals star quarterback being carted off the...
