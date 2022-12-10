Read full article on original website
LIVE UPDATES: Oregon takes on UC Riverside
The Ducks look to win their second straight game, and the fourth in their last five games played when they host UC Riverside for a non-conference matchup Wednesday night. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. PT, and the game will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Networks. Rich Burk and Casey Jacobsen will be on the call. DuckTerritory.com will be reporting live from Matthew Knight Arena for pregame, in-game, and postgame coverage between the Ducks and Highlanders.
Addicted To Quack
Oregon Football Transfer Portal Update
The transfer portal expanded this year to a 45-day window starting December 5th, and another 15-day window that begins May 1st. When the one-year wait period for transfers ended in 2018, we saw a significant rise in the numbers of players that have entered the portal and the numbers keep rising every year. This year is no exception and another record number of players will have entered this transfer portal before the window closes.
realdawghuskies.com
BREAKING: Washington Looks to Flip 2023 WSU QB Commit
Late Tuesday night the Washington Huskies sent out an offer to Washington State’s 4-star quarterback commit Sam Leavitt from West Linn, Oregon. The offer signaled the end of the Huskies relationship with their own 4-star QB commit Lincoln Kienholz who was recently offered by Ohio State. The flip of...
750thegame.com
OSN: Why It Was A No-Brainer For Oregon State To Extend Coach Jonathan Smith’s Contract
PORTLAND, OREGON - SEPTEMBER 17: Head coach Jonathan Smith of the Oregon State Beavers looks on during a game against Montana State at Providence Park on September 17, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Amanda Loman/Getty Images) Braiden Bell | Oregon Sports News. What a time to be an Oregon...
CBS Sports
How to watch Oregon vs. California Riverside: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game
Current Records: California Riverside 6-3; Oregon 5-5 The California Riverside Highlanders are staying on the road Wednesday to face off against the Oregon Ducks at 9 p.m. ET Dec. 14 at Matthew Knight Arena. The Highlanders will be seeking to avenge the 71-65 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 1 of last year.
WATCH: Dana Altman previews Oregon's upcoming home game against a tough mid-major
Oregon head basketball coach Dana Altman gives his scouting report of the Ducks' upcoming opponent in UC Riverside (6-3) on Wednesday night. Altman talks about how Oregon has scheduled a tough non-conference schedule, how the Ducks are working through their injuries and making adjustments on the fly, the development of Will Richardson as a leader, and the improved shooting and impact its had on Oregon's offense. All that and more is included in the video above with Dana Altman.
Freshman Chance Gray heating up for Oregon women’s basketball
Chance Gray is delivering immediate results for Oregon women’s basketball, even as the true freshman is the fourth option for the Ducks. A five-star prospect and No. 7 overall player in last year’s recruiting class, Gray is averaging 10.5 points, 2.5 assists and 1.9 rebounds so far for Oregon (7-1, 1-0 Pac-12). She’s shooting 41.8% from the field, including 38.9% from three, and 87.5% from the free throw line and those are all rates that rank in the top 20 nationally among true freshmen.
247Sports Crystal Ball Forecast: Four-star to Oregon
Oregon is trending for Cypress (Texas) Cy Ranch four-star defensive lineman Ashton Porter heading into another visit to Oregon this weekend. After talking to a source with knowledge of the recruitment, I’ve logged a 247Sports Crystal Ball in favor of the Ducks. Porter has raved about the Pac 12...
Oregon State football: Omar Speights mulling a 2023 return, offensive linemen hit the town
There are a couple reasons why Omar Speights might return to Oregon State in 2023 for a fifth and final year of college. Speights went through senior day ceremonies prior to the Beavers’ 38-34 win over Oregon on Nov. 26. Speights wrapped up a bachelor’s degree in business this fall. During a four-year career, Speights has proven to be one of the most prolific linebackers in OSU history. He’s likely to get an NFL shot.
4 injured Oregon men’s basketball players expected to miss 3 remaining nonconference games
Four injured Oregon men’s basketball players are expected to miss the remaining three nonconference games. Guards Jermaine Couisnard (knee surgery) and Keeshawn Barthelemy (left foot), forward Ethan Butler and center Nate Bittle (left foot) are not expected to play for the Ducks (5-5, 1-1 Pac-12) against UC Riverside on Wednesday (6 p.m., Pac-12 Network), against Portland on Saturday or against Utah Valley on Dec. 20.
PODCAST: Oregon lands two big Portal Commitments, plus its highest-rated commit makes a surprise visit
The Oregon football program hosted multiple visitors this past weekend, including Transfer Portal prospects. The end result? The Ducks landed two really important transfer portal commitments and we break down what those mean for Oregon moving forward. Then we also discuss Oregon's highest-rated commit Dante Moore making a surprise official visit to another school.
Jackson State secures commitment from former Oregon four-star
Former four-star athlete Seven McGee says he's headed to Jackson State for the 2023 football season. The post Jackson State secures commitment from former Oregon four-star appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Oregon women’s basketball moves to highest ranking of season in AP poll
The Oregon Ducks have moved to their highest ranking this season in the AP women’s basketball poll. The Ducks (7-1, 1-0 Pac-12) are tied for No. 16 with 264 points in the AP poll after defeating the Oregon State Beavers Sunday to open Pac-12 play. Oregon was ranked No....
Everything UTSA insider JJ Perez said about Will Stein on the Autzen Audibles podcast
The Ducks officially hired former UTSA assistant coach Will Stein to replace Kenny Dillingham as their offensive coordinator on Thursday. Roadrunner insider JJ Perez of InsideRunnerSports.com joined the Autzen Audibles podcast on Friday to get the lowdown on Oregon's newest coaching hire. Perez discussed Stein's rise from high school coach to collegiate play caller and what he might provide Oregon's staff in Eugene in future seasons among other topics.
PHOTOS: Oregon State Football Arrives at Team Hotel for 2022 SRS Distributors Las Vegas Bowl
The Oregon State football team flew to Las Vegas and arrived at its hotel Monday afternoon ahead of the 2022 SRS Distributors Las Vegas Bowl. Met by bowl staff, an Elvis impersonator, showgirls, and a donut truck, the Beavers received a grand welcome to Nevada. Photos, provided by Al Powers...
Oregon State hits Las Vegas looking to make amends for last year’s bowl face plant
The Oregon State Beavers arrived in Las Vegas on Monday, five days in advance of Saturday’s Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. It’s a little early for bowl fever to grip Sin City. Some eight to 10,000 Beaver fans will be here later in the week. Las Vegas is currently buzzing about the unbeaten UNLV men’s basketball team, and the tens of thousands who attended the National Finals Rodeo last weekend. Not to mention Adele is has opened a four-month stand in the city.
nbc16.com
Lane Community College athletes and coach honored by NWAC
EUGENE, Ore. — Two Lane Community College athletes and a coach have been honored by the Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC), the college reported in a news release. Logan Auxieras (Men’s Cross Country) and Cammeo Ramirez (Women’s Cross Country) were selected as NWAC Baden Athletes of the Year, and Lane Coach Bill Steyer was selected as Coach of the Year for both Men’s and Women’s Cross Country.
oregontoday.net
Saturation Patrols, Lane Co., Dec. 13
Impaired driving crashes remain a leading cause of death nationwide. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, approximately 32 people in the United States die each day due to an impaired driver. Every one of these deaths are preventable. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office, along with other agencies across Oregon are utilizing federally funded overtime to staff additional patrols for impaired drivers this holiday season. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office urges drivers to be responsible and safe. Sergeant Tim Ware says, “Intentionally or not, impaired drivers kill innocent people every day. There is no excuse for driving impaired. Please don’t allow yourself or anyone you know to make such a terrible mistake.”
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com
Blue River Drive could change
BLUE RIVER: Lane County Public Works is developing a design concept for the portion of Blue River Drive between where it crosses Blue River and the McKenzie Highway. I'm copying others in this email involved in the planning. Planners say the immediate need for the project is to provide better direction for people who are redeveloping in the area and where to start measuring building setbacks from Blue River Drive.
kezi.com
Two-alarm house fire put out in South Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. -- A raging fire in a garage in the South Eugene hills was put out Tuesday afternoon after Eugene Springfield Fire responded with several engines. The fire was reported to ESF at about 2:45 p.m. on December 13. Fire crews reportedly arrived to the 3100 block of Tanner Park Drive in the area of Bailey Hill Road to find a garage fully involved in flames. Despite the intensity of the fire, which led to the call being upgraded to a two-alarm fire at about 3:15 p.m., fire crews were reportedly able to have it contained after about an hour.
247Sports
