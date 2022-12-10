ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Hornets starting LaMelo Ball (ankle) on Wednesday, Jalen McDaniels to bench

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Ball will make his fourth start this season after an ankle sprain forced him to sit 11 straight games. In a matchup versus a Detroit team ranked 29th in defensive rating, numberFire's models project Ball to score 32.3 FanDuel points.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Hawks starting Clint Capela (Achilles) on Wednesday, Onyeka Okongwu to bench

Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (Achilles) is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Orlando Magic. Capela will make his 26th start this season after he was held out one game with left Achilles soreness. In 30.2 expected minutes, our models project Capela to score 35.6 FanDuel points. Capela's projection includes...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Jose Alvarado (rib) out for Pelicans' Thursday matchup

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (rib) is ruled out for Thursday's game versus the Utah Jazz. Alvarado will sit on Thursday after suffering a right rib contusion. Expect Dyson Daniels to see a boost in playing time with New Orleans' second unit versus a Jazz team ranked 24th in defensive rating.
numberfire.com

Jalen McDaniels coming off Charlotte's bench on Wednesday night

Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Detroit Pistons. McDaniels will play a second unit role after LaMelo Ball was announced as Wednesday's starter. In 27.1 expected minutes, our models project McDaniels to record 9.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Heat's Duncan Robinson (ankle) available on Wednesday

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Robinson has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Thunder. Our models expect him to play 10.2 minutes on Wednesday. Robinson's Wednesday projection includes 4.3 points, 1.0 rebounds, 0.7 assists,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Wizards' Anthony Gill (heel) available on Wednesday

Washington Wizards forward Anthony Gill (heel) is available for Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Gill has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Denver. Our models expect him to play 15.0 minutes on Wednesday. Gill's Wednesday projection includes 5.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, and 11.7...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Trent Forrest playing bench role for Atlanta on Wednesday

Atlanta Hawks guard Trent Forrest is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Orlando Magic. Forrest will come off the bench after Trae Young was named Wednesday's starter. in 25.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Forrest to produce 7.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Heat starting Max Strus for inactive Jimmy Butler (knee) on Wednesday night

Miami Heat guard Max Strus is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Strus will make his 15th start this season after Jimmy Butler was held out for knee injury management reasons. In 35.4 expected minutes, our models project Strus to score 25.6 FanDuel points. Strus' projection includes...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Portland's Drew Eubanks (hip) available on Wednesday

Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks (hip) is available for Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Eubanks has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Spurs on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 16.0 minutes against San Antonio. Eubanks' Wednesday projection includes 6.3 points,...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

49ers' Christian McCaffrey (knee) available for Week 15

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (knee) is available for Week 15's game against the Seattle Seahawks. McCaffrey logged a full practice on Wednesday and is good to go for Thursday's showdown with Seattle. Our models expect him to handle 14.1 rushing attempts and catch 5.1 passes against the Seahawks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Onyeka Okongwu playing with Atlanta's second unit on Wednesday night

Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Orlando Magic. Okongwu will come off the bench after Clint Capela was named as Wednesday's starter. In 17.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Okongwu to record 6.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assist.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Lamar Jackson (knee) not practicing with Ravens on Wednesday

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) did not practice on Wednesday. Jackson's Week 15 availability is heading towards doubtful after he missed his second straight session. Expect Tyler Huntley to make the start at quarterback if he is able to clear concussion protocol and Jackson is ruled out. In a...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Wilson: Houston's Dameon Pierce (ankle) likely to miss Week 15

Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce has been diagnosed with a high ankle sprain. According to Wilson, Pierce's recent high ankle sprain "isn’t regarded as severe" and a potential return could occur "within a range of one to two weeks." If Pearce is ruled out in Week 15, expect...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Baltimore's Tyler Huntley (concussion) fully practices on Wednesday

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (concussion) was a full participant on Wednesday. Huntley's full session gives him a decent chance to suit up versus the Cleveland Browns after he was listed as limited on Tuesday. With Lamar Jackson missing another practice on Wednesday, expect the 24-year old to start under center if he is cleared.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Dolphins list Tyreek Hill (ankle) as limited on Tuesday

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (ankle) was limited during Tuesday's practice. Although today's designation was estimated, Hill's limited status is an encouraging sign towards his Week 15 status versus the Buffalo Bills. numberFire's models currently project Hill to score 15.5 FanDuel points against a defense allowing 28.3 FanDuel points per game to wide receivers.
numberfire.com

Bengals' Hayden Hurst (calf) unlikely to play in Week 15

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (calf) is not expected to be available for Week 15's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hurst continues to deal with a calf injury and the Bengals don't expect him to recover in time for Week 15. Hurst is averaging 6.3 FanDuel points per...
CINCINNATI, OH

