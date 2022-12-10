Read full article on original website
Rockets look to again dominate on defense against Heat
The Houston Rockets will need many more defensive performances similar to their two most recent efforts in order to climb
Warriors' Stephen Curry Injury Update Following Wednesday's Loss To Pacers
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry left Wednesday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers early due to a left shoulder injury.
numberfire.com
Nickeil Alexander-Walker operating in second unit role for Utah on Tuesday night
Utah Jazz guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker is not starting in Tuesday's lineup versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Alexander-Walker will operate off the bench after Mike Conley was announced as Tuesday's starter. In 15.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Alexander-Walker to produce 7.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists.
numberfire.com
Hornets starting LaMelo Ball (ankle) on Wednesday, Jalen McDaniels to bench
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Ball will make his fourth start this season after an ankle sprain forced him to sit 11 straight games. In a matchup versus a Detroit team ranked 29th in defensive rating, numberFire's models project Ball to score 32.3 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Hawks starting Clint Capela (Achilles) on Wednesday, Onyeka Okongwu to bench
Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (Achilles) is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Orlando Magic. Capela will make his 26th start this season after he was held out one game with left Achilles soreness. In 30.2 expected minutes, our models project Capela to score 35.6 FanDuel points. Capela's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Jose Alvarado (rib) out for Pelicans' Thursday matchup
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (rib) is ruled out for Thursday's game versus the Utah Jazz. Alvarado will sit on Thursday after suffering a right rib contusion. Expect Dyson Daniels to see a boost in playing time with New Orleans' second unit versus a Jazz team ranked 24th in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Sacramento's Terence Davis is starting for inactive Kevin Huerter (ankle) on Wednesday
Toronto Raptors guard Terence Davis is starting in Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Davis will make his second start this season after Kevin Huerter was ruled out with an ankle injury. In 24.0 expected minutes, our models project Davis to score 24.3 FanDuel points. Davis' projection includes 12.5 points,...
numberfire.com
Jalen McDaniels coming off Charlotte's bench on Wednesday night
Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Detroit Pistons. McDaniels will play a second unit role after LaMelo Ball was announced as Wednesday's starter. In 27.1 expected minutes, our models project McDaniels to record 9.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists.
numberfire.com
Heat's Duncan Robinson (ankle) available on Wednesday
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Robinson has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Thunder. Our models expect him to play 10.2 minutes on Wednesday. Robinson's Wednesday projection includes 4.3 points, 1.0 rebounds, 0.7 assists,...
numberfire.com
Wizards' Anthony Gill (heel) available on Wednesday
Washington Wizards forward Anthony Gill (heel) is available for Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Gill has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Denver. Our models expect him to play 15.0 minutes on Wednesday. Gill's Wednesday projection includes 5.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, and 11.7...
numberfire.com
Trent Forrest playing bench role for Atlanta on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks guard Trent Forrest is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Orlando Magic. Forrest will come off the bench after Trae Young was named Wednesday's starter. in 25.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Forrest to produce 7.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists.
numberfire.com
Heat starting Max Strus for inactive Jimmy Butler (knee) on Wednesday night
Miami Heat guard Max Strus is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Strus will make his 15th start this season after Jimmy Butler was held out for knee injury management reasons. In 35.4 expected minutes, our models project Strus to score 25.6 FanDuel points. Strus' projection includes...
numberfire.com
Portland's Drew Eubanks (hip) available on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks (hip) is available for Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Eubanks has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Spurs on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 16.0 minutes against San Antonio. Eubanks' Wednesday projection includes 6.3 points,...
numberfire.com
49ers' Christian McCaffrey (knee) available for Week 15
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (knee) is available for Week 15's game against the Seattle Seahawks. McCaffrey logged a full practice on Wednesday and is good to go for Thursday's showdown with Seattle. Our models expect him to handle 14.1 rushing attempts and catch 5.1 passes against the Seahawks.
numberfire.com
Onyeka Okongwu playing with Atlanta's second unit on Wednesday night
Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Orlando Magic. Okongwu will come off the bench after Clint Capela was named as Wednesday's starter. In 17.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Okongwu to record 6.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assist.
numberfire.com
Lamar Jackson (knee) not practicing with Ravens on Wednesday
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) did not practice on Wednesday. Jackson's Week 15 availability is heading towards doubtful after he missed his second straight session. Expect Tyler Huntley to make the start at quarterback if he is able to clear concussion protocol and Jackson is ruled out. In a...
numberfire.com
Wilson: Houston's Dameon Pierce (ankle) likely to miss Week 15
Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce has been diagnosed with a high ankle sprain. According to Wilson, Pierce's recent high ankle sprain "isn’t regarded as severe" and a potential return could occur "within a range of one to two weeks." If Pearce is ruled out in Week 15, expect...
numberfire.com
Baltimore's Tyler Huntley (concussion) fully practices on Wednesday
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (concussion) was a full participant on Wednesday. Huntley's full session gives him a decent chance to suit up versus the Cleveland Browns after he was listed as limited on Tuesday. With Lamar Jackson missing another practice on Wednesday, expect the 24-year old to start under center if he is cleared.
numberfire.com
Dolphins list Tyreek Hill (ankle) as limited on Tuesday
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (ankle) was limited during Tuesday's practice. Although today's designation was estimated, Hill's limited status is an encouraging sign towards his Week 15 status versus the Buffalo Bills. numberFire's models currently project Hill to score 15.5 FanDuel points against a defense allowing 28.3 FanDuel points per game to wide receivers.
numberfire.com
Bengals' Hayden Hurst (calf) unlikely to play in Week 15
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (calf) is not expected to be available for Week 15's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hurst continues to deal with a calf injury and the Bengals don't expect him to recover in time for Week 15. Hurst is averaging 6.3 FanDuel points per...
