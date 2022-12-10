Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Heat's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) available on Wednesday
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is available for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Dedmon has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Thunder. Our models expect him to play 10.2 minutes on Wednesday. Dedmon's Wednesday projection includes 4.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.5 assists,...
numberfire.com
Miami's Victor Oladipo (knee) active for Wednesday's matchup versus Thunder
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (knee) will play in Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Oladipo will be available despite being listed with left knee tendinosis. In 21.3 expected minutes, our models project Oladipo to score 20.3 FanDuel points. Oladipo's projection includes 11.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists.
numberfire.com
Heat's Duncan Robinson (ankle) available on Wednesday
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Robinson has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Thunder. Our models expect him to play 10.2 minutes on Wednesday. Robinson's Wednesday projection includes 4.3 points, 1.0 rebounds, 0.7 assists,...
numberfire.com
Sacramento's Terence Davis is starting for inactive Kevin Huerter (ankle) on Wednesday
Toronto Raptors guard Terence Davis is starting in Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Davis will make his second start this season after Kevin Huerter was ruled out with an ankle injury. In 24.0 expected minutes, our models project Davis to score 24.3 FanDuel points. Davis' projection includes 12.5 points,...
numberfire.com
Phoenix's Cameron Payne (foot) ruled out on Thursday
Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne (foot) will not play in Thursday's contest versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Payne will sit out after he suffered a foot sprain on Tuesday night. Expect Damion Lee to see an uptick in minutes off the bench while Payne is sidelined. Lee's current Thursday projection...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves starting Austin Rivers for inactive D'Angelo Russell (knee) on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Rivers will make his third start this season after D'Angelo Russell was ruled out with a left knee contusion. In a matchup against a Los Angeles' unit ranked fifth in defensive rating, Rivers' FanDuel salary stands at $3,500.
numberfire.com
Washington's Taj Gibson starting for Kristaps Porzingis (back) on Wednesday
Washington Wizards center Taj Gibson is starting in Wednesday's contest versus the Denver Nuggets. Gibson will make his first start this season after Kristaps Porzingis was ruled out with a back ailment. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 88.1 minutes with Porzingis off the floor, Gibson is averaging 0.77 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Chicago's Alex Caruso (back) starting for Ayo Dosunmu (pelvic) on Wednesday
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (back) is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the New York Knicks. Caruso will start at point guard after Ayo Dosunmu was held out with a pelvic ailment. In 29.3 expected minutes, our models project Caruso to score 24.0 FanDuel points. Caruso's Wednesday projection includes 8.5...
numberfire.com
Detroit's Marvin Bagley (knee) will not return on Wednesday
Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley (knee) is ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Bagley will not return after he experienced right knee soreness. Jalen Duren should see more minutes if Bagley were to miss more time. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 551.6 minutes this...
numberfire.com
New York's Jalen Brunson (foot) active for Wednesday's contest versus Bulls
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (foot) will play in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Brunson will suit up on Wednesday despite his questionable designation with a foot injury. In 35.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Brunson to score 35.9 FanDuel points. Brunson's projection includes 21.4 points, 4.2 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Onyeka Okongwu playing with Atlanta's second unit on Wednesday night
Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Orlando Magic. Okongwu will come off the bench after Clint Capela was named as Wednesday's starter. In 17.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Okongwu to record 6.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assist.
numberfire.com
Keita Bates-Diop starting for Spurs on Wednesday, Isaiah Roby coming off the bench
San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Bates-Diop will get the start on Wednesday with Isaiah Roby moving to the bench. Our models expect Bates-Diop to play 8.9 minutes against Portland. Bates-Diop's Wednesday projection includes 3.4 points, 1.8...
numberfire.com
Heat starting Max Strus for inactive Jimmy Butler (knee) on Wednesday night
Miami Heat guard Max Strus is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Strus will make his 15th start this season after Jimmy Butler was held out for knee injury management reasons. In 35.4 expected minutes, our models project Strus to score 25.6 FanDuel points. Strus' projection includes...
numberfire.com
Charlotte's LaMelo Ball (ankle) active on Wednesday night
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game versus the Detroit Pistons. Ball will make his return after Charlotte's guard missed 11 games with an ankle sprain. In 24.7 expected minutes, our models project Ball to score 32.3 FanDuel points. Ball's current projection includes 16.1 points, 4.9...
numberfire.com
Hawks starting Trae Young (back) in Wednesday's lineup, Trent Forrest to bench
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (back) is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Orlando Magic. Young will start at point guard after Atlanta's star was held out one game with back tightness. In a matchup against a Magic team allowing 47.9 FanDuel points per game to point guards, numberFire's models project Young to score 46.4 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Jalen McDaniels coming off Charlotte's bench on Wednesday night
Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Detroit Pistons. McDaniels will play a second unit role after LaMelo Ball was announced as Wednesday's starter. In 27.1 expected minutes, our models project McDaniels to record 9.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists.
numberfire.com
Warriors' Draymond Green (ankle) available on Wednesday
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Green has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Pacers on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 32.0 minutes against Indiana. Green's Wednesday projection includes 10.3 points, 7.4 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Warriors starting Donte DiVincenzo on Wednesday for inactive Klay Thompson (injury management)
Golden State Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Indiana Pacers. DiVincenzo will make his second start this season after Klay Thompson was ruled out for injury management reasons. In 29.0 expected minutes, our models project DiVincenzo to score 23.6 FanDuel points. DiVincenzo's projection includes 9.8...
numberfire.com
Thunder starting Darius Bazley on Wednesday night, Aleksej Pokusevski to bench
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley is starting in Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Bazley will make his first start this season after Aleksej Pokusevski was sent to bench. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 324.6 minutes this season, Bazley is averaging 1.01 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Wizards starting Monte Morris (groin) on Wednesday, Jordan Goodwin to bench
Washington Wizards guard Monte Morris (groin) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Morris will make his return after he missed two games with groin soreness. In 29.8 expected minutes, our models project Morris to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Morris' Wednesday projection includes 12.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and...
