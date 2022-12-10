ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Heat's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) available on Wednesday

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is available for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Dedmon has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Thunder. Our models expect him to play 10.2 minutes on Wednesday. Dedmon's Wednesday projection includes 4.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.5 assists,...
Miami's Victor Oladipo (knee) active for Wednesday's matchup versus Thunder

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (knee) will play in Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Oladipo will be available despite being listed with left knee tendinosis. In 21.3 expected minutes, our models project Oladipo to score 20.3 FanDuel points. Oladipo's projection includes 11.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists.
Heat's Duncan Robinson (ankle) available on Wednesday

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Robinson has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Thunder. Our models expect him to play 10.2 minutes on Wednesday. Robinson's Wednesday projection includes 4.3 points, 1.0 rebounds, 0.7 assists,...
Phoenix's Cameron Payne (foot) ruled out on Thursday

Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne (foot) will not play in Thursday's contest versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Payne will sit out after he suffered a foot sprain on Tuesday night. Expect Damion Lee to see an uptick in minutes off the bench while Payne is sidelined. Lee's current Thursday projection...
Washington's Taj Gibson starting for Kristaps Porzingis (back) on Wednesday

Washington Wizards center Taj Gibson is starting in Wednesday's contest versus the Denver Nuggets. Gibson will make his first start this season after Kristaps Porzingis was ruled out with a back ailment. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 88.1 minutes with Porzingis off the floor, Gibson is averaging 0.77 FanDuel points...
Chicago's Alex Caruso (back) starting for Ayo Dosunmu (pelvic) on Wednesday

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (back) is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the New York Knicks. Caruso will start at point guard after Ayo Dosunmu was held out with a pelvic ailment. In 29.3 expected minutes, our models project Caruso to score 24.0 FanDuel points. Caruso's Wednesday projection includes 8.5...
Detroit's Marvin Bagley (knee) will not return on Wednesday

Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley (knee) is ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Bagley will not return after he experienced right knee soreness. Jalen Duren should see more minutes if Bagley were to miss more time. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 551.6 minutes this...
New York's Jalen Brunson (foot) active for Wednesday's contest versus Bulls

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (foot) will play in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Brunson will suit up on Wednesday despite his questionable designation with a foot injury. In 35.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Brunson to score 35.9 FanDuel points. Brunson's projection includes 21.4 points, 4.2 rebounds,...
Onyeka Okongwu playing with Atlanta's second unit on Wednesday night

Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Orlando Magic. Okongwu will come off the bench after Clint Capela was named as Wednesday's starter. In 17.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Okongwu to record 6.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assist.
Heat starting Max Strus for inactive Jimmy Butler (knee) on Wednesday night

Miami Heat guard Max Strus is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Strus will make his 15th start this season after Jimmy Butler was held out for knee injury management reasons. In 35.4 expected minutes, our models project Strus to score 25.6 FanDuel points. Strus' projection includes...
Charlotte's LaMelo Ball (ankle) active on Wednesday night

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game versus the Detroit Pistons. Ball will make his return after Charlotte's guard missed 11 games with an ankle sprain. In 24.7 expected minutes, our models project Ball to score 32.3 FanDuel points. Ball's current projection includes 16.1 points, 4.9...
Hawks starting Trae Young (back) in Wednesday's lineup, Trent Forrest to bench

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (back) is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Orlando Magic. Young will start at point guard after Atlanta's star was held out one game with back tightness. In a matchup against a Magic team allowing 47.9 FanDuel points per game to point guards, numberFire's models project Young to score 46.4 FanDuel points.
Jalen McDaniels coming off Charlotte's bench on Wednesday night

Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Detroit Pistons. McDaniels will play a second unit role after LaMelo Ball was announced as Wednesday's starter. In 27.1 expected minutes, our models project McDaniels to record 9.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists.
Warriors' Draymond Green (ankle) available on Wednesday

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Green has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Pacers on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 32.0 minutes against Indiana. Green's Wednesday projection includes 10.3 points, 7.4 rebounds,...
Warriors starting Donte DiVincenzo on Wednesday for inactive Klay Thompson (injury management)

Golden State Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Indiana Pacers. DiVincenzo will make his second start this season after Klay Thompson was ruled out for injury management reasons. In 29.0 expected minutes, our models project DiVincenzo to score 23.6 FanDuel points. DiVincenzo's projection includes 9.8...
Wizards starting Monte Morris (groin) on Wednesday, Jordan Goodwin to bench

Washington Wizards guard Monte Morris (groin) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Morris will make his return after he missed two games with groin soreness. In 29.8 expected minutes, our models project Morris to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Morris' Wednesday projection includes 12.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and...
