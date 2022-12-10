The 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy isn't the only piece of hardware up for grabs in Sunday's final between Argentina and France. The race for the Golden Boot, which is awarded to the tournament's top goal scorer, is set for an exciting finish at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. There's currently a tie atop the goal-scoring leaderboard between one player from Argentina and one from France, meaning that the winner of the award will come from one of the last two teams standing.

5 HOURS AGO