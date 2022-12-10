Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Twitter Applauds Lionel Messi After Argentina's Semifinal Win Over Croatia
The 2022 FIFA World Cup has become the Lionel Messi show. Argentina cruised to a 3-0 semifinal win over Croatia at Lusail Iconic Stadium on Tuesday, and the country’s best player shined throughout. Playing in his final World Cup, Messi continued to add to the scoresheet. He scored from...
NBC San Diego
France President Visited Moroccan Dressing Room, Called Player ‘Best Midfielder' of World Cup
Morocco may have been eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but its players and coaches will live on in football lore for their heroic performances all throughout the tournament. From manager Walid Regragui to players like Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Hakim Ziyech, Azzedine Ounahi and several more, the Atlas...
NBC San Diego
Shootout Victors Argentina, Croatia to Battle in World Cup Semifinals
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is nearing a conclusion. But there’s still plenty to be decided with four games to play – two semifinals, a third-place game and the final. First up in the semifinals is a star-studded matchup between Argentina and Croatia, two squads that advanced out of the quarterfinals after penalty shootouts.
France celebrates World Cup victory, fans cheer Morocco team
PARIS (AP) — Crowds in Paris and other French cities erupted in shouts of joy as France advanced to the World Cup final Wednesday, while disappointed Morocco fans mingled with the exuberant supporters of the winning team, paying tribute to the African country’s unprecedented achievement. Football fans streamed to the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, shooting off firecrackers and red flares, to an unending chorus of honking cars. On the famous avenue, many were brandishing French flags and singing “we are in the final.” Some Moroccan fans, wrapped in the North African country’s flag, also cheered their team in the streets of the French capital.
NBC San Diego
Golden Boot Race Set for Exciting Finish in FIFA World Cup Final
The 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy isn't the only piece of hardware up for grabs in Sunday's final between Argentina and France. The race for the Golden Boot, which is awarded to the tournament's top goal scorer, is set for an exciting finish at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. There's currently a tie atop the goal-scoring leaderboard between one player from Argentina and one from France, meaning that the winner of the award will come from one of the last two teams standing.
NBC San Diego
How to Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Third Place Game: Croatia vs. Morocco
It feels like it’s over but it’s not over yet. Despite two heart wrenching losses for Morocco and Croatia during their semifinal matches against France and Argentina, the two nations still have one last opportunity – the chance to claim third place. Croatia has played a third-place...
NBC San Diego
Lionel Messi Assists Julian Alvarez, Argentina Leads Croatia 3-0
Julian Alvarez secured a brace against Croatia to make it 3-0 for Argentina in the 69th minute of their 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal matchup. Lionel Messi was once again the maestro behind the play, taking Croatian center back Josko Gvardiol for a ride on the right-hand flank to set up the cut-back low cross for Alvarez to slot home.
