Ducks lack consistency but take home a non-conference victory
With a 71-65 win over UC Riverside on Wednesday night, the Ducks have now won four of their last five outings, with the only loss coming to a top-25 UCLA program. For a team with this many injuries heading into a significant portion of its season, wins are hard to come by, and every win is a positive sign for the Ducks' longevity and potential post-season hopes. Even though the Ducks are a significantly more talented team than the Highlanders, UCR’s RPI sat six spots ahead of Oregon’s, giving the Ducks a boost in mid-December.
Oregon hangs on for a sloppy victory over UC Riverside
After a first half that featured seven lead changes and four ties, the Oregon Ducks clamped down on defense and used a big second half to get a tough but well-earned victory over UC Riverside Wednesday night inside Matthew Knight Arena. Oregon held Riverside to below 30 percent shooting from the field in the second half, and the Ducks won 71-65.
LIVE UPDATES: Oregon takes on UC Riverside
The Ducks look to win their second straight game, and the fourth in their last five games played when they host UC Riverside for a non-conference matchup Wednesday night. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. PT, and the game will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Networks. Rich Burk and Casey Jacobsen will be on the call. DuckTerritory.com will be reporting live from Matthew Knight Arena for pregame, in-game, and postgame coverage between the Ducks and Highlanders.
WATCH: Dana Altman was disappointed in how Oregon finished in a close win against Riverside
Hear from Oregon head men's basketball coach Dana Altman after the team's sloppy finish in their 71-65 win. He breaks down the Ducks struggles late in the win that allowed a blowout to turn into a close game, plus his thoughts on Brennan Rigsby's breakout performance. Sign up for the...
Oregon football recruiting: Ducks 5-star QB commit Dante Moore visited UCLA; analyst talks chances of flipping
Oregon quarterback commit Dante Moore wrapped up an official visit to UCLA over the weekend. The five-star prospect from Detroit (Mich.) King High School is one of the most coveted quarterbacks in the 2023 class. Moore ranks as the No. 3 prospect nationally and No. 1 player in the state of Michigan. Moore committed to Oregon in July and the visit to UCLA marked his first trip to a school other than Oregon since his commitment. Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports' director of recruiting, recently joined “The College Football Recruiting Show” to discuss the nature of Moore's commitment to Oregon, and if UCLA has a chance to flip the talented QB prospect.
fishduck.com
Lanning and Lupoi: Questions Reveal Grave Concerns or Oregon’s Upside?
We have had some provocative defensive analyses articles this week, and when I pulled Mr. FishDuck away from revolut casino for a bit–we both arrived at some similar thoughts about Oregon defense for 2023. We started this week with first reviewing the season, and then breaking down the Oregon State game while raising some great questions in the process. We have had some good discussions in the forum-with-decorum, and I now wanted to consider some final questions in looking back at the Oregon 2022 defense under Coach Lanning and Coach Lupoi.
Cronin on the Big Win Over Maryland, Protecting the Ball, Defense
UCLA head coach Mick Cronin talked after the blowout win over Maryland about protecting the ball, how pleased he was with the defense, and the impact of several Bruins.
Four-star CB Aaron Williams will visit Louisville this weekend
Another University of Louisville football commitment is headed to town this weekend. Four-star cornerback Aaron Williams, who plays at Bellflower, Calif., St. John Bosco High School, confirmed on social media on Wednesday night that he will be making an official visit this weekend to spend time with the new U of L football staff.
PODCAST: Oregon lands two big Portal Commitments, plus its highest-rated commit makes a surprise visit
The Oregon football program hosted multiple visitors this past weekend, including Transfer Portal prospects. The end result? The Ducks landed two really important transfer portal commitments and we break down what those mean for Oregon moving forward. Then we also discuss Oregon's highest-rated commit Dante Moore making a surprise official visit to another school.
AUDIO: Jaime Jaquez Talks Focus and Buy-In to Blowout Maryland
Jaime Jaquez talks about the focus and buy-in UCLA showed in blowing out Maryland on Wednesday and the importance of the win.
2023 No. 4 QB Malachi Nelson made vast improvements this season, holds a bright future at USC | Coll
In this segment from the College Football Recruiting Show, 247Sports' Andrew Ivins discusses what he likes about the No. 8 prospect in the class of 2023, QB Malachi Nelson.
The Best Place To Live In Oregon
If you're looking for extraordinary natural resources, endless outdoor activities, and high quality educational options, this city has it all... and more!
beachconnection.net
Next King Tides Close to 10 ft.: What's New for Oregon Coast, Washington Coast
(Newport, Oregon) – Those astronomical (and one might say astronomically) high king tides are just around the corner for the Oregon coast and Washington coast, and this time there's something a little different. There's a photo contest you can enter for the Oregon Coast King Tides project, and along the Washington coast the dates are somewhat varied. (Photo Bob Loewen / Oregon King Tides: Gleneden Beach. The irony is big waves came and smacked around erosion control equipment)
thatoregonlife.com
More than 4000 Power Outages Affect NW Oregon This Morning
Winter storms have knocked out power to around 4,000 Oregon customers since last night. According to Portland General Electric and Pacific Power maps, the outages are mainly centered around the northern Oregon coast near Warrenton and the I-5 corridor north of Corvallis. Pockets of additional power interruptions are also spread around the Willamette Valley.
Lebanon-Express
Holiday Happenings (Dec. 11)
Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Ashbrook Independent School, 4045 SW Research Way, Corvallis. Inaugural event of what is hoped to become a new tradition. Local artists selling handcrafted items, a children's craft table and even a special guest in a red suit. Admission: free. Information: ktynon@ashbrookschool.org. Third Sunday...
KVAL
OSU study finds electricity customers pay more depending on how and when energy is used
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University, along with Stanford University, conducted a study analyzing energy usage patterns and the financial impacts they have on electricity customers. In the study, OSU found that when you use energy is just as important in how you use it when it comes to...
Oregon drug policy director pleads guilty to assaulting child
On Oct. 20, the executive director of the Oregon Alcohol and Drug Policy Commission pled guilty in Marion County Circuit Court to a misdemeanor assault charge for physically injuring a child in January of 2022.
Oregon police worry gun permit requirement, magazine limits may include officers
Police don't know if they will need a permit to buy service weapons under Oregon's gun control law or whether the magazine limit will bar them from carrying off duty.
oregontoday.net
Saturation Patrols, Lane Co., Dec. 13
Impaired driving crashes remain a leading cause of death nationwide. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, approximately 32 people in the United States die each day due to an impaired driver. Every one of these deaths are preventable. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office, along with other agencies across Oregon are utilizing federally funded overtime to staff additional patrols for impaired drivers this holiday season. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office urges drivers to be responsible and safe. Sergeant Tim Ware says, “Intentionally or not, impaired drivers kill innocent people every day. There is no excuse for driving impaired. Please don’t allow yourself or anyone you know to make such a terrible mistake.”
