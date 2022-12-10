Effective: 2022-12-13 12:56:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means the combination of snow, blowing snow, and strong winds will create dangerous whiteout conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Northern Foot Hills POTENT WINTER STORM THROUGH MIDWEEK .A strong winter storm will impact the region through Wednesday night, with heavy snow, wind, and blizzard conditions for the northeast Wyoming and western South Dakota plains. Six inches or more of snow is expected for almost all of the area, with a good portion of far northeast Wyoming and the western South Dakota plains having very high potential for over a foot of snow. Favored locations across the northern Black Hills area will likely receive over 2 feet of snow. In addition, strong northwest winds gusting 40 to over 50 mph at times on the plains, will support blizzard conditions at times. Listen to NOAA Weather Radio or your local media for the latest updates on this storm. BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to 30 inches. The highest amounts generally from Whitewood to Spearfish to near Beulah and across the higher terrain of the Bear Lodge Mountains. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches in the Four Corners area. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In South Dakota, the Northern Foot Hills. In Wyoming, the Wyoming Black Hills. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO