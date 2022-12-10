Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Boyd, Holt by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 22:11:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Boyd; Holt WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Boyd and Holt Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Blizzard Warning issued for Eastern Cherry, Grant, Hooker, Sheridan, Western Cherry by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 22:11:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Eastern Cherry; Grant; Hooker; Sheridan; Western Cherry BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations around an inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Sheridan, Eastern Cherry, Grant, Hooker and Western Cherry Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Blaine, Rock by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 22:11:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Blaine; Rock WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Rock and Blaine Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Comments / 0