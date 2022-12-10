Effective: 2022-12-14 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Persons should consider delaying travel. Motorists should use caution if travel is absolutely necessary. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations up to two inches and ice accumulations around one half of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Higher Elevations of Fayette, Higher Elevations of Westmoreland, and Indiana Counties. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston and Eastern Tucker Counties. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Significant ice accumulation on power lines and tree limbs may cause widespread and long-lasting power outages. Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

PRESTON COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO