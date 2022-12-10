Warriors vs. Celtics Full Injury Report Revealed

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Boston Celtics in an NBA Finals rematch

The Golden State Warriors will welcome the Boston Celtics to Chase Center on Saturday night for an NBA Finals rematch. These two teams played a hard fought six game series last June, and it was Steph Curry and the Warriors who out-dueled Jayson Tatum and the Celtics. For the first time since that series, the two teams will face off on Saturday night.

The Boston Celtics look like a completely different team from that series, despite their roster not changing much. The team did make some nice offseason additions, but their core from that Finals group remains the same, and seems to have taken a leap. With the added veteran leadership of Blake Griffin, the added offense of Malcom Brogdon, and the overall renewed focus of leaders like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the Celtics look like the clear best team in basketball right now.

As for the Warriors, it has been more of a struggle for them to start the year. They have hovered around .500 for most of the season, being dominant at home and shaky on the road. For this home matchup vs. a dominant Celtics team, they will have to overcome the absence of Andrew Wiggins, who was huge in last year's Finals.

In addition to the absence of Wiggins, the Warriors will only be missing Andre Iguodala, who has yet to suit up this season. For Boston, they will be without Danilo Gallinari, Robert Williams, and Al Horford. That is the extent of the injury report for both sides, excluding G-League players.

Related Articles

Steph Curry Reacts to Controversial Travel Call vs. Mavericks

Draymond Green Reacts to Kevin Durant's Hilarious Postgame Answer

Draymond Green Slams De'Aaron Fox Trade Rumors