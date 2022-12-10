Read full article on original website
Kelly Ripa Shows Off Her Christmas Tree with 33-Year-Old Ornaments: 'Isn't She Lovely'
On Wednesday, Kelly Ripa showed off her sparkly Christmas tree, which includes photos of the three children she shares with husband Mark Consuelos Kelly Ripa is ready for the holidays! On social media Wednesday, the Live with Kelly and Ryan host, 52, showed off her showstopper of a Christmas tree, which boasts a "33 year ornament collection" among its branches. As part of her Instagram Story, Ripa shared a video of the tree, which featured an up-close look at the family heirlooms, while "Carol of the Bells" played in...
Kylie Jenner Just Unveiled Her Ridiculously Large 2-Story Christmas Tree
No one does Christmas spirit like Kylie Jenner. The beauty mogul proved so by unveiling on Instagram her ridiculously tall Christmas tree, the top of which brushed the ceiling of her two-story foyer. Sharing a video of the festive transformation on Instagram, the clip captured workers as they installed the...
Katherine Schwarzenegger Gives Rare Look At Her and Chris Pratt's Daughters in Thanksgiving Post
Katherine Schwarzenegger is thankful for her family as she and Chris Pratt celebrate their daughter Eloise's first Thanksgiving. The 32-year-old author gave a rare look at the pair's two daughters in a post that was filled with sweet family moments from the long, holiday weekend. "A weekend of yummy food,...
Eva Mendes May Have Just Confirmed She & Longtime Partner Ryan Gosling Are Married
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling may be one of the most low-profile celebrity couples in Hollywood, but don’t be fooled by their lack of public presence — they’ve not only been going strong for 11 years, but they might be married too! Mendes seemingly confirmed the two tied the knot while making an appearance on Australia’s Today show, per Elle. “Everyone is so welcoming here and my husband Ryan is here and we are having the best time,” she told hosts Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon. Mendes and Gosling are currently in Australia with their daughters Esmerelda, 8, and Amada, 6, as Gosling shoots his movie, The...
In The Holiday Spirit! Jennifer Aniston Proudly Shows Off Her New Christmas Tree & Festive Decor
With December in full swing, it seems actress Jennifer Aniston is getting into the Christmas spirit! On Wednesday, December 1, the Friends icon took to Instagram, sharing several heartwarming photos showing her process behind selecting the perfect Christmas tree. “Good luck to all the wooden Rudolphs out there 🎄👀❤️” Aniston wrote alongside several adorable snaps depicting her two dogs, her tree, and a cute, rustic carving of the iconic reindeer shared with her more than 41 million Instagram followers.The cute Christmas post comes weeks after the Just Go With It alum got candid about a much more emotional topic...
Brooke Shields tells her daughters she can’t cook on holidays because she’s ‘busy doing Christmas movies’
Brooke Shields has shared the amusing response she gives her two daughters when they ask why she doesn’t cook during the holidays.The model, 57, opened up about the complaints she fields from her children during an appearance on The Rachael Ray Show on Tuesday, where she revealed that her daughters Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19, are “always complaining” that she doesn’t cook.“They’re always complaining to me. ‘How come you don’t cook? Other mothers cook,’” Shields told host Rachael Ray.The actor then shared the way she handles the complaint, with Shields revealing that she reminds her children she’s busy creating...
Suri Cruise, 16, Rocks Flared Jeans & Looks Just Like Mom Katie Holmes & Dad Tom Cruise In NYC: Photos
Suri Cruise, 16, was the spitting image of both her parents as she stepped out in stylish, clean-cut jeans and a cozy coat in New York City on Monday! In pics taken on November 28, the daughter of Katie Holmes, 43, and Tom Cruise, 60, wore flared jeans, a cutout design shirt, and an olive green puffer coat as she walked outside a store during the afternoon shopping trip. The famous teen bore a striking resemblance to her Dawson’s Creek star mom, with her brunette hair styled straight and long around her face. She accessorized with a pink plaid scarf and finished the look with tan sneakers. Suri also carried a Target bag, and her alert yet serious expression also gave off Tom Cruise vibes.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, Drives Herself To 7/11 While Dressed Down For Solo Outing: Photos
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, went out on her own to grab some Twizzlers from 7/11 on Monday, November 21. The teen, whose parents are Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, was seen driving herself to the convenience store. She kept it super casual as she headed in, sporting an all-black outfit for the day.
Jamie Lee Curtis Once Felt a Photoshoot She Did in Her Underwear Led to Her Casting in ‘Freaky Friday’
Jamie Lee Curtis theorized that she was cast in ‘Freaky Friday’ after trying to promote body positivity in a magazine.
'The Voice' Fans Can’t Stop Doing Double Takes Of Kelly Clarkson’s Daring New Look
Kelly Clarkson loves the holidays, obvi. The former Voice coach loves the fashion from this time of year. But she had fans doing double takes with her striking new look just a few weeks earlier. It's not hard for folks to see how much Kelly Clarkson loves the holidays, with...
it’s huge! The new (and very rare) photo of Meghan and Harry’s son
FA new, extremely rare photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s eldest son, Archie, has been revealed. The photo was taken during a video call and shows Archie on the lap of his mother and next to his maternal grandmother Doria Ragland. Meghan Markle was speaking on the video...
John Travolta Says His Sister Always Wanted To Be In A Hallmark Movie, And She Got Her Chance With Lacey Chabert
John Travolta's sister is making a cameo in Lacey Chabert's latest Hallmark movie.
Kylie Jenner Just Showed So Much Skin On The Red Carpet In A Backless, Sideless Black Dress
Kylie Jenner’s style has really leveled up these past few months, as she has been giving us one sartorial hit after another not just on the red carpet but in her day-to-day life too. The black leather mini skirt she wore with a one-shouldered floral blouse while going out to dinner in New York instantly springs to mind, as does the casual yet sexy jeans with the unbuttoned risqué cardigan ‘fit she wore while on an NYC lunch date with older sister Kendall Jenner. And the super-revealing dress she wore on her most recent red carpet might be the most spectacular of all!
Mandy Moore praised for posting intimate photos after baby’s birth
Fans praised Mandy Moore for sharing intimate photos from her newborn baby’s birth last month. In one of the snapshots, her baby boy, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, was still covered in amniotic fluid as the “This Is Us” star held him against her chest with a big smile on her face. “One month with our Ozzie. I’m still able to access everything about that moment, which simultaneously feels like one second ago and also unimaginable to fathom life before,” Moore captioned the Instagram post Thursday. She also thanked the health workers who helped to deliver her baby as well as their doula “for...
How Angelina Jolie Feels About Brad Pitt’s Reported New Romance With Ines de Ramon (Exclusive)
There’s a lot of attention on Brad Pitt, 58, right now, after the actor went on a date night with Paul Wesley‘s ex-wife, Ines de Ramon, 29. But someone that isn’t paying attention to Brad’s love life is his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, 47. “Angelina stopped paying attention to rumors about Brad a long time ago, she doesn’t have the bandwidth,” a source close to the Mr. and Mrs. Smith actress tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.
Melanie Griffith, 65, Snuggles Up To Mom Tippi Hedren, 92, In Rare Photo: ‘Thankful’ She’s Still With Us
No matter what, a parent’s child is always a child. Melanie Griffith shared an adorable photo with her mom Tippi Hedren on her Instagram on Monday, November 28. The actress, 65, cuddled up to her mom, 92, who is also a legendary actress in her own rite, for a sweet photo together.
Dwayne Johnson Holds Daughters in His Arms While Watching Wife Lauren Hashian Sing the National Anthem
"I could literally feel their proud energy and vibration for their mama singing - they felt it," Dwayne Johnson wrote alongside a video of the special moment Dwayne Johnson is proud of his family. The Jungle Cruise actor posted a heartfelt clip of him holding daughters Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 4 — whom he shares with Lauren Hashian — while his wife performed the National Anthem on Sunday at SoFi Stadium ahead of the NFL match between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. Alongside the video he shared...
Kim Kardashian's Christmas Tree For 2022 Is Such A Luxe Aesthetic
Getting into the holiday spirit is easier to do after you’ve put up your Christmas tree. For many families, the tree is the centerpiece to their holiday decor, so it’s a good idea to get it set up first thing in December. Considering Kim Kardashian’s 2022 Christmas tree was in full display on her Insta story, The Kardashians star would agree that now is the time to deck your halls with boughs of holly — or at least, white Christmas trees.
Hailey Bieber Shares Photo of Her Stomach With Cyst the Size of an Apple on Her Ovary: 'Not a Baby'
Hailey Bieber is opening up about a new health struggle. The 26-year-old model and wife of Justin Bieber took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to post a mirror selfie in which she lifted up her shirt to show off her bare stomach. "I have a cyst on my ovary...
