Titusville, FL

click orlando

Strong storms, much cooler air on the way to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a strong front moving into Central Florida on Thursday. The front will reach our northern zones, including Marion County, possibly by the noon hour before moving near I-4 in the early afternoon. Expect storms in Brevard County by 5 p.m. Thursday. [TRENDING: Become...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

TIMELINE: Severe weather possible in Central Florida Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. – The same storm system responsible for damaging tornadoes in the southern Plains and deep South and a crippling blizzard in the northern Plains will bring the threat for strong storms. The system will be weaker than what it was in the deep South and Plains, but...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Seminole County nursery to host 2nd annual Christmas plant giveaway

OVIEDO, Fla. – Gabriella Plants Shop, a Seminole County flora store, announced that it will host its 2nd annual Free Plants Christmas Giveaway. The shop, located at 5420 Deep Lake Road in Oviedo, said the giveaway is a chance to share plants that were homegrown in the city, according to the store’s owner.
OVIEDO, FL
click orlando

16-foot menorah to be lit in Winter Park for 1st night of Hanukkah

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Chabad of Greater Orlando is set to light a 16-foot menorah in Winter Park Sunday in celebration of the first night of Hanukkah, according to a release. The group said that the menorah lighting will kick off the eight-day Hanukkah celebration — also known as the “Festival of Lights” — and complimentary Hanukkah menorahs and candles will be distributed for attendees to light at home.
WINTER PARK, FL
click orlando

Florida mom pins man with car, rams SUV with children inside, police say

SANFORD, Fla. – A woman was arrested Saturday after repeatedly ramming into a car with children inside before hitting a man with her vehicle, according to the Sanford Police Department. Police said the incident started when the man was battered at his home by Sasha Lemons, 22. Other people...
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Orlando man killed in hit-and-run crash, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 37-year-old Orlando man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash late Sunday in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 11 p.m. on Dean Road near Dean Haven Lane, southeast of state roads 408 and 417. [TRENDING: Become...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Melbourne approves land purchase for Crystal Lagoons project, developer says

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Melbourne City Council voted unanimously to allow the Melbourne Orlando International Airport to sell 56 acres of land for the proposed Lakoona Beach development project, according to a press release from the project’s developer, Adelon Capital. The land purchase is expected to be completed by...
MELBOURNE, FL
click orlando

Seminole County seeks legal custody of 38 dogs seized before Thanksgiving

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County is continuing to seek legal custody of 38 dogs that were seized from a home before Thanksgiving. Tuesday, the Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously to confirm a petition filed in court to take ownership of the dogs, so they can eventually be put up for adoption. It will now be up to a judge to decide who would be the most appropriate owner of the dogs – the county, or the man they were seized from.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

32-year-old Clermont man killed in crash with pole, tree, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 32-year-old Clermont man was killed in a crash Tuesday when his vehicle slammed into a utility pole and a tree, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at Lake Louisa Road and Via Roma Circle around 11:10 p.m. [TRENDING: Video shows...
CLERMONT, FL
click orlando

1 dead, 3 injured in crash at Lake County intersection, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A man is dead and three more were injured in a crash at a Lake County intersection on Monday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. According to an incident report, an 82-year-old man was driving a 2008 Volkswagen Touareg eastbound on State Road 44 and attempted to make a left turn at the intersection of Barry Lane when he drove into the path of an oncoming 2018 Nissan Rogue.
LAKE COUNTY, FL

