Strong storms, much cooler air on the way to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a strong front moving into Central Florida on Thursday. The front will reach our northern zones, including Marion County, possibly by the noon hour before moving near I-4 in the early afternoon. Expect storms in Brevard County by 5 p.m. Thursday. [TRENDING: Become...
TIMELINE: Severe weather possible in Central Florida Thursday
ORLANDO, Fla. – The same storm system responsible for damaging tornadoes in the southern Plains and deep South and a crippling blizzard in the northern Plains will bring the threat for strong storms. The system will be weaker than what it was in the deep South and Plains, but...
Struggling Orlando mother of 4 counting on Angel Tree program for Christmas gifts
ORLANDO, Fla. – Toni Cross is a single mother of four. Her oldest daughter, Miyah, is 15, her twin sons, Jayson and Justin, are 12, and her youngest son, Jayden, is 11. “I’m the biggest advocate for my children,” Cross said. [TRENDING: Florida Foodie: Hell’s Kitchen contestant...
Pastor, son arrested in Florida in $8 million COVID scheme, records show
ORLANDO, Fla. – A pastor and his son were arrested after collecting more than $8 million in coronavirus relief aid in 2020 with a fraudulent ministry, according to new documents. Evan Edwards and Joshua Edwards were taken into custody Wednesday in New Smyrna Beach after being indicted on Dec....
Seminole County nursery to host 2nd annual Christmas plant giveaway
OVIEDO, Fla. – Gabriella Plants Shop, a Seminole County flora store, announced that it will host its 2nd annual Free Plants Christmas Giveaway. The shop, located at 5420 Deep Lake Road in Oviedo, said the giveaway is a chance to share plants that were homegrown in the city, according to the store’s owner.
Brevard Public Schools narrows interim superintendent search to 3 candidates
VIERA, Fla. – During a Tuesday afternoon meeting, the Brevard County school board narrowed a list of 12 submissions to become the district’s interim superintendent to Mark Rendell, James Larsen and Robert Shiller. According to their resumes, Rendell is the principal of Cocoa Beach Junior/Senior High school and...
16-foot menorah to be lit in Winter Park for 1st night of Hanukkah
WINTER PARK, Fla. – Chabad of Greater Orlando is set to light a 16-foot menorah in Winter Park Sunday in celebration of the first night of Hanukkah, according to a release. The group said that the menorah lighting will kick off the eight-day Hanukkah celebration — also known as the “Festival of Lights” — and complimentary Hanukkah menorahs and candles will be distributed for attendees to light at home.
‘How vicious could a duck really be?’ Winter Park approves Muscovy duck removal program
WINTER PARK, Fla. – The city of Winter Park approved a Muscovy duck removal program at its commission meeting on Wednesday. Former Winter Park resident Henry Ho said the ducks were a nuisance when he lived there, adding that he had a few encounters with the ducks. [TRENDING: Video...
Florida mom pins man with car, rams SUV with children inside, police say
SANFORD, Fla. – A woman was arrested Saturday after repeatedly ramming into a car with children inside before hitting a man with her vehicle, according to the Sanford Police Department. Police said the incident started when the man was battered at his home by Sasha Lemons, 22. Other people...
TikTok influencer among 3 killed in Volusia County wrong-way crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Alexandra Dulin, known by her fans and on social media as Ali Spice, was among those killed in a wrong-way crash in Volusia County early Sunday morning. Florida Highway Patrol confirmed she was one of the victims killed in the crash on State Road 44...
‘They’re not a number’: Florida trooper explains why fatal crash investigations take time
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Some heartbroken families look for quick answers after one of their loved ones is killed in a crash, but the investigation afterward can take awhile to process, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Derek and Deanna Miner, the parents of 18-year-old Nick Miner, said they feel...
Orlando man killed in hit-and-run crash, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 37-year-old Orlando man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash late Sunday in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 11 p.m. on Dean Road near Dean Haven Lane, southeast of state roads 408 and 417. [TRENDING: Become...
Possible human remains found near Osceola County high school, deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation Wednesday after possible human remains were found in Kissimmee. A passerby found the remains at 4261 Pleasant Hill Road in Kissimmee, according to a news release by the sheriff’s office. [TRENDING: Video shows...
Melbourne approves land purchase for Crystal Lagoons project, developer says
MELBOURNE, Fla. – Melbourne City Council voted unanimously to allow the Melbourne Orlando International Airport to sell 56 acres of land for the proposed Lakoona Beach development project, according to a press release from the project’s developer, Adelon Capital. The land purchase is expected to be completed by...
19-year-old killed when Jeep overturns on Lake Underhill Road in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old Orlando man was killed early Tuesday when his Jeep Wrangler crashed and overturned on an Orange County road, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 1 a.m. on Lake Underhill Road near South Palermo Avenue, just south of State Road...
Seminole County seeks legal custody of 38 dogs seized before Thanksgiving
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County is continuing to seek legal custody of 38 dogs that were seized from a home before Thanksgiving. Tuesday, the Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously to confirm a petition filed in court to take ownership of the dogs, so they can eventually be put up for adoption. It will now be up to a judge to decide who would be the most appropriate owner of the dogs – the county, or the man they were seized from.
32-year-old Clermont man killed in crash with pole, tree, troopers say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 32-year-old Clermont man was killed in a crash Tuesday when his vehicle slammed into a utility pole and a tree, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at Lake Louisa Road and Via Roma Circle around 11:10 p.m. [TRENDING: Video shows...
1 dead, 3 injured in crash at Lake County intersection, troopers say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A man is dead and three more were injured in a crash at a Lake County intersection on Monday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. According to an incident report, an 82-year-old man was driving a 2008 Volkswagen Touareg eastbound on State Road 44 and attempted to make a left turn at the intersection of Barry Lane when he drove into the path of an oncoming 2018 Nissan Rogue.
Volusia student arrested after school shooting threats, pointing gun at student in photo, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 13-year-old was arrested after posting a picture of himself pointing a gun at a student’s head and threatening to shoot other students on social media, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the boy, arrested on Monday, is...
‘Brutal rapist’ sought after woman mutilated in Orange County, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a registered sexual predator after deputies said he brutally raped and mutilated a woman Saturday morning. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday said that authorities are looking for Bruce Whitehead, 54, who attacked the woman Saturday around...
