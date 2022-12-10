Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Statesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Statesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

STATESVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO