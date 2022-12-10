Read full article on original website
Statesville Record & Landmark
Thanksgiving Day shooting victim dies; case now being investigated as a homicide
A man who was shot on Thanksgiving Day has died. Derryck Duane Turner, 32,was removed from life support Wednesday, the Statesville Police Department said in a news release. The SPD’s news release said that officers responded to the Lakeview Drive area on Thanksgiving Day regarding a person who was shot while riding a dirt bike.
Iredell sheriff deputies arrest Charlotte man on armed robbery charge
A Charlotte man was arrested Wednesday for an armed robbery as he was on his way to a local elementary school to possibly pick up his child, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release. Ibrahim Nabay Jalloh, 30, was charged with felony counts of robbery with a dangerous...
Two men plead guilty to 2019 murder; sentenced to more than 15 years
Azontay Sherrill and Quinton Kasey pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and attempted murder and will receive sentences of more than 15 years in the killing of Marcus Moore in 2019. The two men appeared in Iredell County Superior Court on Monday to plead guilty to both charges and will serve...
Statesville man wounded in shooting Sunday night
The Statesville Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday evening that sent one person to the hospital. William Samuel Gregory, 32, of Statesville, was transported via Iredell EMS to Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem for a gunshot wound to the leg, the Statesville Police Department said in a news release.
Early donations to Lonely Children's Fund bring in $3,552
The first donations to the Lonely Children’s Fund have started arriving and total $3,552. The goal of the Lonely Children’s Fund is to provide extras, from Christmas gifts to fees to school pictures, for the children in foster care in Iredell County. The hope is to raise $30,000.
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for December 14
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (3) updates to this series since Updated 15 min ago.
Out of Our Past
“A $1.27 million goal has been met to fund United Way of Iredell County. Chairman Sam Kennington said the campaign is still going strong. ‘Any funds we raise over what is needed to meet budget commitments for next year will be put in United Way reserve fund.’” (12/12)
Steve Hill to present program on historical research for his new book
Statesville native, historian and educator Steve Hill will be presenting a special program at the Iredell County Public Library in Statesville on Tuesday, at 5:30 p.m. Hill will be speaking on his historical research for his recently released book, “In the Shadow of the Clock: The History of the Square, Statesville, North Carolina, 1790-1990.” The book is being published by Redhawk Publications with The Catawba Valley Community College Press.
Griffin entertains at Statesville Woman's Club meeting
The General Federation of Women’s Club of North Carolina (GFWC of NC) Statesville Woman’s Club recently held its December luncheon meeting. A special musical performance was given by club member NaKayla Griffin, 2022 Gospel’s Finest Singing Competition winner that was sponsored by the Circle of Giving Women’s Organization. Members also joined in with singing the “Twelve Days of Christmas” and there was also an ornament exchange.
PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville. All of this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever homes. Come and meet them. All adoption fees are currently waived.
Iredell Health System announces expansion to emergency department, critical care unit
Iredell Health System has recently approved plans for the significant expansion of Iredell Memorial Hospital’s critical care unit and emergency department. This expansion demonstrates the Health System’s continued commitment to Statesville’s dynamic health care needs. “This project is extremely important to the future of Iredell Health System....
WFAC unveils All-Conference honorees
With East Lincoln completing its football season over the weekend with the 3A state championship, the Western Foothills Athletic Conference has now released all of its all-conference awards for the fall sports season. Not surprisingly, North Iredell landed several huge honors in volleyball. The 3A state champion Raiders boasted Player...
Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Statesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Statesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Muse family will fill up Joel Coliseum for App State-Wake Forest basketball game on Wednesday night
The first family of Forsyth County when it comes to high school basketball has one name - Muse. The family coaching tree is long and successful. It all started with 87-year-old Tom, whose coaching tree includes two of his sons (Andy and Mike) and one grandson (Adam). All of the Muse family, even some of might think they are part of the family, will be at Joel Coliseum on Wednesday night when Appalachian State takes on Wake Forest.
Olson to perform at Music Speaks series Thursday at Children's Hope Alliance
Children’s Hope Alliance and Heartstrings Therapeutic Music & Art Program in conjunction with their collaborative partner, Iredell Arts Council, announce the December Music Speaks event featuring Bryan Olson. The event will be held on Thursday from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Heartstrings Gracie Building. The event is free and open...
I-SS board approves early start to 2023-24 school year but not without objections
The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education voted 4-3 Monday night to implement the early version of the 2023-24 calendar for next year’s school year. The calendar will see the system start school Aug. 14, 2023, and end May 24, 2024. Anita Kurn, Bill Howell, Michael Kubiniec and Charles Kelly...
