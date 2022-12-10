Read full article on original website
Griezmann gives his all, France advances to World Cup final
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Darting runs. Key tackles. Timely interceptions. Calming passes. Antoine Griezmann did it all for France on Wednesday, and now he's going to his second World Cup final.
Mbappe, France advance to World Cup final, beat Morocco 2-0
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Kylian Mbappé vs. Lionel Messi. Soccer's latest superstar against perhaps the sport's greatest player in the World Cup final just about everyone was hoping for.
Morocco makes another World Cup statement despite loss
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Yassine Bounou stretched out his arm with everything he had, desperately trying to get something, anything, in the way of the ball. It was no use. France substitute Randal Kolo Muani had come on only seconds earlier and with his first touch assured the defending champions of a second straight World Cup final, putting an end to Morocco’s proud fight once and for all.
