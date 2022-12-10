ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NFL Analysis Network

49ers Receive Brutal Injury Update On Defensive Piece

The San Francisco 49ers have not missed a beat with rookie Brock Purdy taking over at quarterback following Jimmy Garoppolo breaking his foot early in their Week 13 matchup with the Miami Dolphins, 33-17. They picked up another dominant victory in Week 14, this time over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 35-7.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Bosa impressed by 49ers rookie Purdy: 'We got a quarterback'

SANTA CLARA — Brock Purdy did not just impress the offense with his performance in the 49ers' 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The rookie also made an impression on star pass rusher Nick Bosa. “We got a quarterback,” Bosa said after the game. Purdy completed 16...
New York Post

Christian McCaffrey honors girlfriend Olivia Culpo after 49ers win: ‘With me through it all’

Christian McCaffrey is thankful for his biggest supporter. On Monday, one day after the 49ers destroyed the Buccaneers, 35-7, the Pro Bowl running back posted a heartfelt Instagram tribute to his longtime girlfriend, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum Olivia Culpo. “With Me Through It All,” the 26-year-old McCaffrey captioned the video. In the video, Culpo — who has been dating the NFL star for more than three years — is seen embracing McCaffrey on the field at Levi’s Stadium, where the running back turned in a two-touchdown performance in rookie quarterback Brock Purdy’s first start. It’s been a roller-coaster season for McCaffrey, who was traded...
NBC Sports

Cowboys claim Trayvon Mullen off waivers

Needing some depth for their defensive backfield, the Cowboys have brought in an experienced corner. Dallas has claimed Trayvon Mullen off waivers on Wednesday, the team announced. Mullen was most recently with Arizona after Las Vegas traded him there at the end of training camp. He appeared in eight games...
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Sports

After benching, Marcus Mariota leaves Falcons

Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota is out. Literally. After being benched for rookie Desmond Ridder for performance reasons, Mariota has left the team. And the team doesn’t know if he’ll be back. Coach Arthur Smith has said Mariota will be placed on injured reserve. The minimum four-game absence would...
ATLANTA, GA
New York Post

Olivia Culpo, 49ers WAGs can’t get enough of QB Brock Purdy in blowout win

Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy certainly won the hearts of Niners fans on Sunday — the significant others of 49ers players, in particular. As the 49ers spoiled Tom Brady’s California homecoming with a 35-7 blowout win over the Buccaneers, Olivia Culpo led the charge in congratulating Purdy, who connected with the model’s boyfriend, running back Christian McCaffrey, in the Week 14 victory. “Ok ok ok ok he is PURDY MUCH REALLY REALLY GOOD!!!!” Culpo, 30, exclaimed in an Instagram Story. Previous 1 of 2 Next McCaffrey rushed for 119 yards and one touchdown on Sunday, along with two receptions for 34 yards and another touchdown. In addition to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Sports

Marcus Mariota situation confuses many

On Thursday, the Falcons told quarterback Marcus Mariota he’d be benched. The next day, he left the team. It’s a confusing situation, exacerbated by an erroneous item from SI.com claiming that Mariota’s partner had a baby had a baby on Tuesday of this week. If true, that would explain his absence from the team. The truth, however, is that the baby was born last week, after the game against the Steelers.
ATLANTA, GA
wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo Bills Wearing a Jersey They Don’t Wear Often vs. Miami

The Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins this Saturday night, for what will be the third consecutive game against an AFC East opponent, and just the second home game against an AFC East rival this season. The game will be broadcast locally on channel 7 and across the country on...
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

North Texas hires Washington State play-caller Eric Morris

DENTON, Texas — North Texas hired Eric Morris as its head coach, bringing in a former small college coach in Texas who spent the past season as offensive coordinator at Washington State. Morris previously spent four seasons as head coach at Incarnate Word in San Antonio, guiding that program...
DENTON, TX
NBC Sports

Russo rips 'desperate' Giants for 'crazy' Correa contract

The Giants shocked everyone Tuesday night by agreeing to a monster 13-year, $350 million contract with superstar shortstop Carlos Correa in free agency. That includes MLB Network's Chris Russo, who criticized San Francisco for the eye-popping contract Wednesday morning on "High Heat." "I didn't realize the Giants were this desperate,"...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Brock Purdy: It’s insane to see how fast Christian McCaffrey learned our playbook

Running back Christian McCaffrey registered his first game with the 49ers of 100-yards rushing in Sunday’s victory over the Buccaneers. Acquired by San Francisco in October, the running back has clearly become fully integrated into his new team’s offense. And according to quarterback Brock Purdy, it didn’t take long at all for McCaffrey to demonstrate his understanding of the scheme.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy