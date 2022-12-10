Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Apply to get $1,200 per monthR.A. HeimSan Francisco, CA
Ex-Walmart CEO plans to build a "utopian smart city" the size of San Francisco by 2030, considering Arizona as its hostJalyn SmootSan Francisco, CA
In 2008, a 16-year-old girl disappeared during a sleepover. Years later, her mother discovered a shocking journal entry.Fatim HemrajBerkeley, CA
Elon Musk says he would be ‘comfortable’ putting a AI brain chip inside one of his childrenMaya DeviSan Francisco, CA
A monthly payment of $1000 might be on your wayMark StarSan Francisco, CA
Related
Rob Gronkowski on Bucs' struggles, reunion with Tom Brady: 'I could definitely help out'
Only four weeks remain in the 2022 NFL regular season, but some Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans still haven’t given up hope that Rob Gronkowski could come out of retirement yet again to reunite with Tom Brady for another potential Super Bowl run. Gronkowski recently spoke with USA TODAY Sports’...
NFL Analysis Network
49ers Receive Brutal Injury Update On Defensive Piece
The San Francisco 49ers have not missed a beat with rookie Brock Purdy taking over at quarterback following Jimmy Garoppolo breaking his foot early in their Week 13 matchup with the Miami Dolphins, 33-17. They picked up another dominant victory in Week 14, this time over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 35-7.
NBC Sports
Bosa impressed by 49ers rookie Purdy: 'We got a quarterback'
SANTA CLARA — Brock Purdy did not just impress the offense with his performance in the 49ers' 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The rookie also made an impression on star pass rusher Nick Bosa. “We got a quarterback,” Bosa said after the game. Purdy completed 16...
Christian McCaffrey honors girlfriend Olivia Culpo after 49ers win: ‘With me through it all’
Christian McCaffrey is thankful for his biggest supporter. On Monday, one day after the 49ers destroyed the Buccaneers, 35-7, the Pro Bowl running back posted a heartfelt Instagram tribute to his longtime girlfriend, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum Olivia Culpo. “With Me Through It All,” the 26-year-old McCaffrey captioned the video. In the video, Culpo — who has been dating the NFL star for more than three years — is seen embracing McCaffrey on the field at Levi’s Stadium, where the running back turned in a two-touchdown performance in rookie quarterback Brock Purdy’s first start. It’s been a roller-coaster season for McCaffrey, who was traded...
FOX Sports
2022 NFL playoff picture: Which teams are in, who's still in the hunt
As we wrap up Week 14 of the NFL season, the playoff picture is starting to come into focus. Which teams have clinched, which teams are in the hunt, and who's out? We've done the math for you to figure out all the clinching and elimination scenarios. If the playoffs...
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
NBC Sports
Cowboys claim Trayvon Mullen off waivers
Needing some depth for their defensive backfield, the Cowboys have brought in an experienced corner. Dallas has claimed Trayvon Mullen off waivers on Wednesday, the team announced. Mullen was most recently with Arizona after Las Vegas traded him there at the end of training camp. He appeared in eight games...
NFL Odds: 49ers vs. Seahawks prediction, odds and pick – 12/15/2022
The San Francisco 49ers will travel to take on the Seattle Seahawks in the latest edition of Thursday Night Football at Lumen Field. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a 49ers-Seahawks prediction and pick, laid out below. San Francisco,...
NBC Sports
After benching, Marcus Mariota leaves Falcons
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota is out. Literally. After being benched for rookie Desmond Ridder for performance reasons, Mariota has left the team. And the team doesn’t know if he’ll be back. Coach Arthur Smith has said Mariota will be placed on injured reserve. The minimum four-game absence would...
Olivia Culpo, 49ers WAGs can’t get enough of QB Brock Purdy in blowout win
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy certainly won the hearts of Niners fans on Sunday — the significant others of 49ers players, in particular. As the 49ers spoiled Tom Brady’s California homecoming with a 35-7 blowout win over the Buccaneers, Olivia Culpo led the charge in congratulating Purdy, who connected with the model’s boyfriend, running back Christian McCaffrey, in the Week 14 victory. “Ok ok ok ok he is PURDY MUCH REALLY REALLY GOOD!!!!” Culpo, 30, exclaimed in an Instagram Story. Previous 1 of 2 Next McCaffrey rushed for 119 yards and one touchdown on Sunday, along with two receptions for 34 yards and another touchdown. In addition to...
NBC Sports
Peyton Manning says Bill Belichick once put Peter Boulware in the Pro Bowl to spite Art Modell
On Monday night’s ManningCast, Peyton Manning said Bill Belichick once found an unusual way to get revenge on Art Modell, the owner who fired him as head coach of the Browns. According to Manning, Belichick once added Ravens linebacker Peter Boulware to the AFC Pro Bowl team because Boulware...
49ers RB Christian McCaffrey on surging Panthers: They're killin' it
Christian McCaffrey is still a huge asset for the Carolina Panthers. This past Sunday, the do-it-all running back does what he often does (it all) and led a Week 14 thrashing of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. McCaffrey ran for 119 yards and a touchdown off 14 carries and added another 34 yards and a score through the air in the 35-7 win.
NBC Sports
Marcus Mariota situation confuses many
On Thursday, the Falcons told quarterback Marcus Mariota he’d be benched. The next day, he left the team. It’s a confusing situation, exacerbated by an erroneous item from SI.com claiming that Mariota’s partner had a baby had a baby on Tuesday of this week. If true, that would explain his absence from the team. The truth, however, is that the baby was born last week, after the game against the Steelers.
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Bills Wearing a Jersey They Don’t Wear Often vs. Miami
The Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins this Saturday night, for what will be the third consecutive game against an AFC East opponent, and just the second home game against an AFC East rival this season. The game will be broadcast locally on channel 7 and across the country on...
NBC Sports
North Texas hires Washington State play-caller Eric Morris
DENTON, Texas — North Texas hired Eric Morris as its head coach, bringing in a former small college coach in Texas who spent the past season as offensive coordinator at Washington State. Morris previously spent four seasons as head coach at Incarnate Word in San Antonio, guiding that program...
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Bengals, 49ers join top 5 as Dolphins fall
It really feels like there's going to be some wildcard madness in 2022. Let's be honest: the top tier of the NFL is feeling a bit predictable as we move inside of a month until the playoffs. The true contenders are who they are, and we can comfortably write 9-10 names into the tournament right now.
NBC Sports
Roger Goodell: Sunday Ticket negotiations are at a “very critical point”
DirecTV has held the rights to the NFL Sunday Ticket package since its inception in 1994. After the next four Sundays, DirecTV will be out. So who will be in? That’s still to be determined. But it apparently will be determined soon. Commissioner Roger Goodell, during a press conference...
NBC Sports
Russo rips 'desperate' Giants for 'crazy' Correa contract
The Giants shocked everyone Tuesday night by agreeing to a monster 13-year, $350 million contract with superstar shortstop Carlos Correa in free agency. That includes MLB Network's Chris Russo, who criticized San Francisco for the eye-popping contract Wednesday morning on "High Heat." "I didn't realize the Giants were this desperate,"...
NBC Sports
Brock Purdy: It’s insane to see how fast Christian McCaffrey learned our playbook
Running back Christian McCaffrey registered his first game with the 49ers of 100-yards rushing in Sunday’s victory over the Buccaneers. Acquired by San Francisco in October, the running back has clearly become fully integrated into his new team’s offense. And according to quarterback Brock Purdy, it didn’t take long at all for McCaffrey to demonstrate his understanding of the scheme.
NBC Sports
Jordan Mailata has Jalen Hurts’ blindside: Micah Parsons should worry about his game this week
Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons questioned Jalen Hurts‘ MVP candidacy, arguing it’s “the system and the team” around the quarterback that has made the Eagles successful this season. Hurts, not surprisingly, declined to comment Wednesday. “We’re worried about the Bears right now,” Hurts said, via Tim McManus...
Comments / 0