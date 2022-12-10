ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Woman charged in fatal shooting outside home in Rock Hill, police say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XtcYd_0jeMSTJB00

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Rock Hill, according to police.

Just before 5 a.m. Saturday, the Rock Hill Police Department responded to a home on Crawford Road after receiving reports about a shooting.

At the scene, police said they found a 59-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest lying on the ground outside of the home.

The man was transported to Piedmont Medical Center where he died, according to police.

An investigation revealed the victim and 27-year-old Michia Ajuanee Johnson were arguing before getting into a physical confrontation.

Police said at some point during the confrontation, Johnson fatally shot the victim.

Johnson was arrested and has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a crime of violence.

She has been transported to Rock Hill jail, according to police.

(WATCH BELOW: Man dies in Kannapolis shooting; police investigating homicide)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fJVXO_0jeMSTJB00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Former SC deputy accused in beating death of Rock Hill officer

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WJZY) – Family and friends couldn’t hold back their emotions when they discovered their loved one’s alleged killer would be free. Former Chester County deputy Evan Hawthorne is accused of beating retired Rock Hill Police Lieutenant Larry Vaughn to death in July 2021. It allegedly happened at Vaughn’s apartment after a drunken argument at a bar.
ROCK HILL, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Suspect arrested in deadly stabbing in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says a person has been arrested for murder after a person was killed in a stabbing Sunday night in northeast Charlotte. Officers said they located a victim suffering from life-threatening injuries after responding to an assault with deadly weapon call on North Tryon...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC-TV

Former CMPD officer found guilty of death by vehicle after hitting, killing man

CHARLOTTE — Jurors have convicted a former Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who hit and killed a college student in his patrol car. In July 2017, Phillip Barker was speeding while on his way to a call when he hit and killed James Short on Morehead Street near Uptown, according to police. Investigators said Short, 28, was drunk at the time but was walking in a crosswalk.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Wingate police looking for bank robbery suspect

WINGATE, N.C. — Police in Wingate are looking for a suspect accused of robbing a bank near Wingate University on Wednesday, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. Wingate University went into lockdown as a precaution while police were looking for the bank robber Wednesday, the school confirmed to Channel 9. The university said police asked the school to go on lockdown after the robbery was reported. That lockdown was lifted shortly after 2 p.m.
WINGATE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Man arrested in Gaston County, accused of rape in 2019

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gaston County Police Department says a man is in custody for rape after an alleged assault that happened in 2019. The department first got the report about a possible sexual assault in the southeastern part of the county back in August, and the assault reportedly happened in October of 2019.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Man shot by unknown suspect at Rock Hill park, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was shot in the leg by an unknown person Friday at Confederate Park in Rock Hill, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said a 27-year-old man was taken driven to the hospital by an acquaintance where officers met him around 6:20 p.m.
ROCK HILL, SC
qcnews.com

Victim's family shocked Ex-Chester deputy given bond

Emotions were high Tuesday in a York County courtroom when a former Chester County deputy accused of killing a Rock Hill police officer last year was given bond. Victim’s family shocked Ex-Chester deputy given bond. Emotions were high Tuesday in a York County courtroom when a former Chester County...
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

Jury finds Rowan County man found not guilty in wedding day assault case

Phillip Barker was charged with felony involuntary manslaughter and two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle. First Alert Weather Days declared for Wednesday, Thursday as heavy rain moves in. Updated: 3 hours ago. Clouds have increased across the Charlotte region as a high-pressure system brings in a wedge. Updated: 4...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Suspect on the loose after shooting at Rock Hill park

ROCK HILL, S.C. — One person was hurt in a shooting at Confederate Park in Rock Hill Sunday evening, police said. Rock Hill police were called to Piedmont Medical Center after a man showed up with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim said he was shot by an unknown suspect around 6 p.m. at Confederate Park. He was taken to the hospital by someone he knew, police said.
ROCK HILL, SC
WLTX.com

Gunshot fatally wounds North Carolina toddler, police say

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Three people are in jail after a 4-year-old boy was shot and killed in Gaston County Tuesday afternoon, police said. The Gaston County Police Department responded to a reported shooting at a home on Cindy Lane in Gastonia a few minutes before 4:30 p.m. When officers got to the home, they found a 4-year-old boy who had been shot. The child died at the scene.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
120K+
Followers
140K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy